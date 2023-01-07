Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Celebrating a Century of Life: WWII and Korean War Veteran Tommy Green Turns 100Larry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Jordan Clarkson Hit Desmond Bane in the Head, Immediately Squared Up on Jaren Jackson Jr.
VIDEO: Jordan Clarkson was prepared to fight Jaren Jackson Jr.
numberfire.com
Juwan Johnson (quad) active for Saints in Week 18
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johson will play Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a quad ailment. Despite that, he will suit up in the team's final matchup of the 2022-23 campaign. Our models project Johnson...
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies unhappy after Jordan Clarkson flagrant foul on Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz players had to be separated after Utah guard Jordan Clarkson was ejected for a hard foul on Desmond Bane at FedExForum on Sunday. Clarkson swiped across Bane's head on a play that was ruled a flagrant-2 foul. Bane reacted and had to be separated by...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
Grizzlies spoil Conley, Gay return with 6th straight win
MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That […]
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) available to play Monday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) is available to play in Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Poeltl missed the Spurs' last game while managing an Achilles injury, but he should be back in the team's starting five tonight against the Grizzlies. Zach Collins filled in for Poeltl against the Celtics.
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The San Antonio Spurs (13-27) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (26-13) on Monday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Grizzlies prediction and pick. San Antonio has lost four of their last five games to drop them to 14th place in...
numberfire.com
Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday
The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
numberfire.com
Update: Gary Payton II (ankle) ruled out for Blazers on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II has been ruled out of action for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton was originally listed probable for Sunday's contest. However, he was downgraded to doubtful a short while ago, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action. Payton had...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
numberfire.com
Max Strus starting for Miami on Friday in place of injured Tyler Herro (back)
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Strus will enter the starting lineup on Friday with Tyler Herro sidelined with back spasms. Our models expect Strus to play 32.5 minutes against the Suns. Strus' Friday projection includes 13.0 points,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Jalen Duren (ankle) questionable on Sunday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Duren's status is currently in limbo after Detroit's center was listed with right ankle soreness. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, expect Isaiah Stewart to see more minutes at the five if Duren is inactive.
FOX Sports
Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke (hip) unavailable for Grizzlies Monday
The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke (hip soreness) for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will miss his fifth straight game as he deals with a hip injury. His absence has let Xavier Tillman earn more consistent playing time recently, including a start last night when Steven Adams (non-COVID illness) was unavailable.
Comments / 0