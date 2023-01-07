ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

numberfire.com

Juwan Johnson (quad) active for Saints in Week 18

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johson will play Sunday in the team's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to a quad ailment. Despite that, he will suit up in the team's final matchup of the 2022-23 campaign. Our models project Johnson...
WREG

Grizzlies spoil Conley, Gay return with 6th straight win

MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That […]
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) available to play Monday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) is available to play in Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Poeltl missed the Spurs' last game while managing an Achilles injury, but he should be back in the team's starting five tonight against the Grizzlies. Zach Collins filled in for Poeltl against the Celtics.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
DALLAS, TX
NBA

CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington

New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday

The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Update: Gary Payton II (ankle) ruled out for Blazers on Sunday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II has been ruled out of action for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton was originally listed probable for Sunday's contest. However, he was downgraded to doubtful a short while ago, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action. Payton had...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Max Strus starting for Miami on Friday in place of injured Tyler Herro (back)

Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Strus will enter the starting lineup on Friday with Tyler Herro sidelined with back spasms. Our models expect Strus to play 32.5 minutes against the Suns. Strus' Friday projection includes 13.0 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Detroit's Jalen Duren (ankle) questionable on Sunday

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Duren's status is currently in limbo after Detroit's center was listed with right ankle soreness. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, expect Isaiah Stewart to see more minutes at the five if Duren is inactive.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Grizzlies, without Morant, beat Jazz, extend win streak to 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morant was...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke (hip) unavailable for Grizzlies Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies have ruled out Brandon Clarke (hip soreness) for Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will miss his fifth straight game as he deals with a hip injury. His absence has let Xavier Tillman earn more consistent playing time recently, including a start last night when Steven Adams (non-COVID illness) was unavailable.
MEMPHIS, TN

