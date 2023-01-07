ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida AG urges Biden to demand action from Mexico counterpart to combat fentanyl crisis

By By Bethany Blankley | The Center Square contributor
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody called on President Joe Biden on Friday to “confront Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador” and “demand action” to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl being brought into the U.S. from Mexico by the Sinaloa Cartel and its gang affiliates.

The presidents are scheduled to meet in Mexico City on Monday.

The White House announced an agenda that excluded any discussion about combatting the fentanyl crisis. Instead, it prioritizes “climate and the environment, migration, diversity and inclusion and increasing North America’s economic competitiveness.”

In a letter sent to the president on Friday, Moody said, “I am deeply concerned, because it does not appear that you plan to discuss the deluge of illicit fentanyl flooding across our border from Mexico or the record number of Americans dying because of your failure to take action and stop the unmitigated flow of this deadly poison.”

Fentanyl is the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

The DEA last month announced that in 2022 it seized enough fentanyl to kill more than everyone in the U.S. Texas law enforcement officers have also seized enough fentanyl to kill more than everyone in the United States. Last year, in a few months’ time, Florida law enforcement agencies seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Florida.

Two milligrams, the weight of a mosquito, is considered a lethal dose.

Moody also points to a U.S.-Mexico task force the president announced last July that was supposed to have looked into combating the fentanyl crisis. Nearly five months later, the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico hasn’t decreased but appears to be holding steady, if not increasing, according to law enforcement data.

The president also has “failed to demand accountability and cooperation during previous meetings with both Obrador and Chinese President Xi Jinping,” Moody said.

Both countries have been identified by U.S. federal and state law enforcement agencies for creating the illicit fentanyl crisis. Chinese mafia and gangs ship fentanyl precursors to Mexican ports, where cartels and their operatives manufacture fake prescription pills and lace other drugs with fentanyl, fueling the fentanyl crisis, the DEA and other agencies have reported.

Traffickers then bring deadly drugs across the border using migrant warfare as a way to distract and avoid law enforcement, experts say .

“Biden is 0–2 in previous meetings, but now has an opportunity to hold President Obrador’s feet to the fire and force cooperation in the dismantling of fentanyl production and distribution centers operated by the Mexican drug cartels,” Moody said.

Before Biden meets with Obrador, Moody demanded that Biden “consider all the American families who just endured the holiday season after losing a loved one to a drug overdose – there are thousands of them. Consider these families and commit to demanding accountability from Mexico for not doing more to stop the production and distribution of deadly synthetic drugs.”

She also said the fentanyl crisis will only worsen if the president “continues to allow our border to be vulnerable and controlled by the cartels.”

Moody’s call came after she previously called on the president more than once to label fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction and to restore a top drug post to a cabinet position to combat the fentanyl crisis. She’s yet to hear back.

On Thursday, the president announced he was expanding immigration policies, including one over which Florida has already sued . Moody’s office goes to trial in the case on Monday, the same day Biden and Obrador meet.

The DEA has published several public safety alerts about the dangers of fentanyl. Florida has also published resources through it’s Dose of Reality, One Pill Can Kill website . It’s Fast Facts on Fentanyl toolkit includes a DEA Emoji Drug Code to educate parents about how dealers are selling illicit drugs targeting minors through social media apps.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Violence reported as El Chapo son Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez captured in Mexico ahead of Biden visit

Mexican authorities have captured Ovidio Guzmán-Lopez, a drug trafficker and one of former cartel leader El Chapo’s sons, unleashing a spate of violence in Mexico — just days before President Biden’s state visit to the country next week, according to reports. There were reports of violence Thursday throughout northwestern Mexico, where Guzmán-Lopez was captured, including at Culiacán International Airport, although The Post has not been able to verify this. The US Embassy in Mexico tweeted “Reports of gun fire in multiple locations.” Known as “El Raton” or the Rat, Guzmán-Lopez, 32, is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel once ruled by...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
People

Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day

Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Guardian

Killing of artist brothers shatters Mexico City’s veneer of safety

The two brothers’ bodies were found in a cellar, bound hand and foot, their heads wrapped in packing tape. Their elderly uncle, who had also been murdered, lay nearby. The grisly discovery, announced by authorities on Sunday, has rocked Mexico City, piercing the veneer of relative safety that has long characterised the capital, an oasis of tentative calm in a country awash with violence.
The Center Square

29 killed in battle after El Chapo's son arrested, ahead of Biden's Mexico visit

(The Center Square) – Gunfire erupted between the Mexican Defense Forces and the Sinaloa Cartel after the cartel leader's son was arrested and shortly after President Joe Biden announced he was meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador next week. On Thursday, Ovidio Guzman, the son of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was arrested by Mexican authorities, El Universal first reported. El Chapo is currently incarcerated in a maximum security federal prison in Colorado. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Why the arrest of cartel kingpins like Ovidio Guzman fuels drug violence in Mexico

Early on 1 January, gunmen in armoured cars rode up to the entrance of a state prison in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez and opened fire.The brazen attack just a few hours into the New Year left 19 dead, including 10 guards, and triggered a mass escape of inmates, including the kingpin Ernesto Alfredo Piñon de la Cruz, also known as “El Neto”, local officials said.Hundreds of military personnel were flown into the border state of Chihuahua to hunt for the escapees.And on 5 January, EL Neto, the leader of Los Mexicles, a Ciudad Juarez street...
CNBC

Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as ‘Chapo’ son nabbed

Sinaloa’s state capital, a stronghold of the cartel by the same name, was filled with roadblocks and gunfire after Mexico's military captured Ovidio Guzmán. Culiacan residents posted video on social media showing convoys of gunmen in pickup trucks and SUVs rolling down boulevards in the city. The sun...
Wyoming News

AG Moody: 'Bombshell new evidence' in Florida's lawsuit over Biden deportation policies

(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office received “bombshell new evidence” that the Biden administration “wrongfully withheld” from her office until just days before they went to trial on Monday. Her office filed a lawsuit last year against the Biden administration over altering federal immigration deportation policy, including expanding a parole program President Joe Biden announced last week that he planned to expand. Moody is asking the court to halt the administration’s implementation of the policy, arguing it violates federal...
FLORIDA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Mexican authorities find 4 skulls in transit to South Carolina

Editor’s Note: The images below may be considered graphic to some. MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in central Mexico said Friday they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States. Mexico’s National Guard said its officers were called to an airport in the city of […]
MANNING, SC
Wyoming News

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
Wyoming News

Mayorkas says border is closed ahead of Biden trip to El Paso

(The Center Square) – Ahead of President Biden’s first trip to the southern border on Sunday in El Paso, Texas, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas again said the U.S. southern border is closed. His comments came despite thousands of illegal border crossers pouring into the city, filling the airport, sidewalks, homeless shelters. Over the past few days, many were bused out of town and otherwise cleared out ahead of the president’s visit. ...
EL PASO, TX
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy