Mineral County, MT

Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
$402,000 Annual Budget for TSOS Now Falls on Hope Rescue Mission

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The new hard-sided TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) shelter is officially open for business in its new location in front of the Trinity Affordable Housing complex under construction just off West Broadway in Missoula. During last week’s press conference that previewed the grand opening, KGVO...
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
Missoula Italian: New Restaurant Plus Popular Deli 2nd Location

When it comes to picking out where to eat in my family, there are always the big 3. Do we get Mexican, Chinese, or Italian food? If for some reason we cannot choose from any of those options, then we will branch out and search for cuisine from other parts of the world.
Police Tase Man who was Burglarizing a Missoula Business

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, just before midnight, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of possible trespassing in the 2300 block of South Avenue. An officer responded and spoke to the 911 caller. The caller said he confronted the source of the noise...
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule

It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
There’s A Better Opportunity For Art In Missoula Than ‘Tagging’

My family and I were able to go to spend some time in London over the holidays. It was a trip that was a long time in the making and it was great to finally be able to get a chance to make it happen. We enjoyed a lot of the sites of London. We saw the clock tower where they house “Big Ben”. “Big Ben” is actually the big bell that chimes and not the actual tower. We also saw, the Parliament building, “The London Eye” (the big Ferris Wheel) and so much more.
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Spectacular Array of Art to be Auctioned at Missoula Museum

To put together such an impressive quantity and variety of pieces like this in little old Missoula, Montana? Not an easy task. Yet, at the same time, part of Missoula's cultural allure is the expectation that successful displays like this can be assembled. And again this year, the Missoula Art Museum does not disappoint. See for yourself starting Friday, January 6.
