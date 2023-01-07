Read full article on original website
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Missoula Homicides Are Down But Drug Crimes Skyrocketed in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There is both good news and bad news in the preliminary annual crime report from Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst. The good news is that the number of homicides in 2022 was far fewer than those reported in 2021. Five Homicides were Charged in Missoula...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
$402,000 Annual Budget for TSOS Now Falls on Hope Rescue Mission
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The new hard-sided TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) shelter is officially open for business in its new location in front of the Trinity Affordable Housing complex under construction just off West Broadway in Missoula. During last week’s press conference that previewed the grand opening, KGVO...
Missoula City and County Now Own the U.S. Federal Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced on Friday that the city and county of Missoula are officially the new owners of the former federal building on East Broadway at no cost to city or county taxpayers. KGVO News spoke to Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess on Friday afternoon about...
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell Identifies Ferndale Fire Victim
A 71-year-old man perished in a house fire near Ferndale on December 13, and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided details of the fatal incident to KGVO News on Wednesday, January 4. “This is in reference to the Ferndale area death investigation on December 28, 2022,” began Sheriff Bell. “At...
Missoula Italian: New Restaurant Plus Popular Deli 2nd Location
When it comes to picking out where to eat in my family, there are always the big 3. Do we get Mexican, Chinese, or Italian food? If for some reason we cannot choose from any of those options, then we will branch out and search for cuisine from other parts of the world.
Police Tase Man who was Burglarizing a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, just before midnight, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of possible trespassing in the 2300 block of South Avenue. An officer responded and spoke to the 911 caller. The caller said he confronted the source of the noise...
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule
It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
Woman Floods Store Bathroom, Gets Caught With Drugs in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a store located in the 230 block of Blaine Street. The 911 caller wished to report that there were two females that were trespassing on store property and refusing to leave.
Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for Threatening Two People With a Gun
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 1, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of 34th Street. The individual who called 911 said a male was intoxicated and had a gun. Officers arrived on the scene and approached the apartment.
Jeopardy Features Touchy Montana Topic That Will Make You Cringe
Jeopardy has been around since the dawn of time it seems. It actually has been around since 1964. But, save that for another trivia night at your local pub. Regardless the show has been dishing out some serious quiz questions every weeknight for much of our lives. Since Jeopardy has...
There’s A Better Opportunity For Art In Missoula Than ‘Tagging’
My family and I were able to go to spend some time in London over the holidays. It was a trip that was a long time in the making and it was great to finally be able to get a chance to make it happen. We enjoyed a lot of the sites of London. We saw the clock tower where they house “Big Ben”. “Big Ben” is actually the big bell that chimes and not the actual tower. We also saw, the Parliament building, “The London Eye” (the big Ferris Wheel) and so much more.
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Spectacular Array of Art to be Auctioned at Missoula Museum
To put together such an impressive quantity and variety of pieces like this in little old Missoula, Montana? Not an easy task. Yet, at the same time, part of Missoula's cultural allure is the expectation that successful displays like this can be assembled. And again this year, the Missoula Art Museum does not disappoint. See for yourself starting Friday, January 6.
Missoula’s Sentinel High School re-opens, roof still needs repair
It's back to class at Missoula's Sentinel High School this week, following a slightly extended Winter Break. And while most of the students resumed their normal classes, the roof problems that cropped up before Christmas are still keeping some classes sidelined. Sentinel was just about to start the holidays on...
