32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
aarp.org
Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless
An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick: $14 Million in Omnibus Funds Headed to South Florida District
U.S. Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., announced the inclusion of thirteen projects in her district through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding package, which was passed by the House in time to avert a potential government shutdown. “I’m proud to have secured this critical funding for our district within my first 10...
smallbiztrends.com
Small Business Grants with January Deadlines
The start of a new year is the perfect time to evaluate your business goals and determine how much funding you may need to achieve them. Small business grant programs may help you achieve various goals in 2023. And there are lots of opportunities currently open. If you want to start the new year off with an influx of funding, these small business grants have deadlines in January.
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
NYS GOP discuss 2023 legislative agenda
Republicans said the same issues that existed last year continue to persist: affordability and public safety taking the lead which must be addressed to prevent more people from leaving New York.
Smithonian
Transforming K-12 STEM Education by Diversifying the STEM Teacher Workforce
Education is oftentimes the determining factor in a student’s future decisions. What happens in a classroom has a lasting impact on student attitudes toward school and their level of interest in their academic journey. According to a study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and American University, “Black students who'd had just one Black teacher by third grade were 13 percent more likely to enroll in college—and those who'd had two were 32 percent more likely.”
campussafetymagazine.com
89 Colleges and School Districts, 25 Healthcare Organizations Impacted by Ransomware in 2022
Ransomware continues to be a significant challenge for colleges and universities, school districts, and hospitals across the country, according to a new report. The 2022 report, released Monday by digital security firm Emsisoft, determined 89 education sector organizations were impacted by ransomware. Broken down, hackers demanded ransoms from 44 universities and colleges, and 45 school districts that operate 1,981 schools. Comparatively, in 2021, 58 districts running 1,043 schools were impacted, as were 26 colleges and universities.
southmag.com
Human Trafficking
It’s a beautiful goal: “To provide support and shelter for survivors of human trafficking by providing non-residential services for girls between the ages of 11-17.” It’s a difficult conversation: Trafficking is not an international “far away” problem. It’s a “right here in Chatham County” problem. It’s rampant from the rural stretches to the downtown squares, and those in the know are calling on the community to be there for the kids who face the challenge of growing out of the trafficking they’ve experienced.
How to get the Small Business Administration to work for you
Veronica Pugin has placed a focus on assisting minority-owned businesses in her position as the senior administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Recently, Pugin caught up with rolling out to discuss how the government can give your business a boost. What are three SBA myths you can dispel immediately...
Military.com
Veterans and Johns Hopkins University Are Taking on the Affordable Housing Crisis
Veterans are not immune from the ongoing affordable housing crisis. With VA home loan benefits, they can largely avoid the hurdle of large down payments, mortgage insurance requirements and other barriers to entry in the housing market, but they can't buy a house that doesn't exist. If they can find...
labpulse.com
COVID-19, kickbacks, new products, and a recall featured in our top-read stories of 2022
About COVID-19 CDC’s five-day isolation period after COVID infection may not be sufficient. In December 2021, when the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was peaking, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the isolation period after infection from 10 days to five days. At the time, there had not been a lot of research to determine whether someone who was infected and might still be testing with a rapid antigen test could potentially be contagious at the end of this shortened isolation period. In October this year, researchers at Stanford University published findings in Infectious Diseases showing that rapid antigen tests remained positive in 27% of the study participants after seven days of isolation, which suggests that the five-day isolation period recommended by the CDC may be insufficient for preventing the ongoing spread of disease.
Hospitals vie for "essential" designation and more money to serve the poor
With more than half of U.S. hospitals expected to lose money over the last year, some industry groups are pressing the Congress to decide which should be designated "essential" to qualify for more federal funds. Why it matters: Billions of dollars could be on the line. But there's no standard...
Integrated Behavioral Health Through Hybrid Care Model
Integrated Behavioral Health Medicine Is A Double-Edged Sword For Medical Practices Unless They Use A Robust Hybrid System That Is Collaborative And Transparent. Behavioral health is one of the leading challenges affecting the global healthcare system. So, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare leaders around the globe are more and more realizing the role of mental health in the sustainability of global development initiatives.
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
