About COVID-19 CDC’s five-day isolation period after COVID infection may not be sufficient. In December 2021, when the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was peaking, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the isolation period after infection from 10 days to five days. At the time, there had not been a lot of research to determine whether someone who was infected and might still be testing with a rapid antigen test could potentially be contagious at the end of this shortened isolation period. In October this year, researchers at Stanford University published findings in Infectious Diseases showing that rapid antigen tests remained positive in 27% of the study participants after seven days of isolation, which suggests that the five-day isolation period recommended by the CDC may be insufficient for preventing the ongoing spread of disease.

