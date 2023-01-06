ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
aarp.org

Housing Resources and Help for the Homeless

An increase in the number of older adults who are becoming homeless has experts and advocates worried. Without access to consistent care, older adults who don't have a permanent place to stay often experience increases in medical issues and mental health challenges. Many homeless shelters aren't equipped for older people who may not be able to access bunk beds or may need facilities with wheelchair access. And this problem is expected to grow: A 2019 study by university researchers found that the number of people 65 and older who are homeless will nearly triple compared with 2017.
TENNESSEE STATE
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Grants with January Deadlines

The start of a new year is the perfect time to evaluate your business goals and determine how much funding you may need to achieve them. Small business grant programs may help you achieve various goals in 2023. And there are lots of opportunities currently open. If you want to start the new year off with an influx of funding, these small business grants have deadlines in January.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts

GLASGOW, W.Va. (AP) — Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was uranium from Russia, now at war with Ukraine.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Smithonian

Transforming K-12 STEM Education by Diversifying the STEM Teacher Workforce

Education is oftentimes the determining factor in a student’s future decisions. What happens in a classroom has a lasting impact on student attitudes toward school and their level of interest in their academic journey. According to a study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and American University, “Black students who'd had just one Black teacher by third grade were 13 percent more likely to enroll in college—and those who'd had two were 32 percent more likely.”
LOUISIANA STATE
campussafetymagazine.com

89 Colleges and School Districts, 25 Healthcare Organizations Impacted by Ransomware in 2022

Ransomware continues to be a significant challenge for colleges and universities, school districts, and hospitals across the country, according to a new report. The 2022 report, released Monday by digital security firm Emsisoft, determined 89 education sector organizations were impacted by ransomware. Broken down, hackers demanded ransoms from 44 universities and colleges, and 45 school districts that operate 1,981 schools. Comparatively, in 2021, 58 districts running 1,043 schools were impacted, as were 26 colleges and universities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
southmag.com

Human Trafficking

It’s a beautiful goal: “To provide support and shelter for survivors of human trafficking by providing non-residential services for girls between the ages of 11-17.” It’s a difficult conversation: Trafficking is not an international “far away” problem. It’s a “right here in Chatham County” problem. It’s rampant from the rural stretches to the downtown squares, and those in the know are calling on the community to be there for the kids who face the challenge of growing out of the trafficking they’ve experienced.
SAVANNAH, GA
rolling out

How to get the Small Business Administration to work for you

Veronica Pugin has placed a focus on assisting minority-owned businesses in her position as the senior administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Recently, Pugin caught up with rolling out to discuss how the government can give your business a boost. What are three SBA myths you can dispel immediately...
labpulse.com

COVID-19, kickbacks, new products, and a recall featured in our top-read stories of 2022

About COVID-19 CDC’s five-day isolation period after COVID infection may not be sufficient. In December 2021, when the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was peaking, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the isolation period after infection from 10 days to five days. At the time, there had not been a lot of research to determine whether someone who was infected and might still be testing with a rapid antigen test could potentially be contagious at the end of this shortened isolation period. In October this year, researchers at Stanford University published findings in Infectious Diseases showing that rapid antigen tests remained positive in 27% of the study participants after seven days of isolation, which suggests that the five-day isolation period recommended by the CDC may be insufficient for preventing the ongoing spread of disease.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Hospitals vie for "essential" designation and more money to serve the poor

With more than half of U.S. hospitals expected to lose money over the last year, some industry groups are pressing the Congress to decide which should be designated "essential" to qualify for more federal funds. Why it matters: Billions of dollars could be on the line. But there's no standard...
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Integrated Behavioral Health Through Hybrid Care Model

Integrated Behavioral Health Medicine Is A Double-Edged Sword For Medical Practices Unless They Use A Robust Hybrid System That Is Collaborative And Transparent. Behavioral health is one of the leading challenges affecting the global healthcare system. So, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare leaders around the globe are more and more realizing the role of mental health in the sustainability of global development initiatives.
thepennyhoarder.com

Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent

Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.

