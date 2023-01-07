Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Sometimes size does matter.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is launching its fifth phase in a big way with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . The film will see the return of Marvel Comics Big Bad Kang the Conqueror and has the potential to set up a lot of really interesting storylines and characters moving forward—in addition to being a great time within itself thanks to the unstoppable charm of Paul Rudd and his supporting cast. Here's everything to know about the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date , cast and more.

When is the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release on Feb. 17, 2023. It will be the first film in Marvel's sixth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who is in the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast?

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man Marvel Studios

Scott Lang, played by Paul Rudd , will return as one of the primary protagonists in Quantumania . The character will apparently be living life as a celebrity after the events of Avengers: Endgame . (This was hinted at in an Easter egg in Ms. Marvel Season 1 !)

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Hope Pym/The Wasp

Evangeline Lilly as Hope Pym/Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Marvel Studios

Hope van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly , will also return as one of the film's primary protagonists. Since she disappeared during Thanos' snap, it's unclear if she will share in Scott's celebrity status.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors will star as Kang the Conqueror. The character was first referenced in Loki , where Majors appeared as He Who Remains, a multiversal variant of Kang the Conqueror.

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang

Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Marvel Studios

Kathryn Newton is stepping into the role of Cassie Lang, Scott's daughter. The teenage version of the character was previously played by Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame .

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Marvel Studios

Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer are also returning as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, the original Ant-Man and Wasp.

Bill Murray as Krylar

Bill Murray as Krylar in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Marvel Studios

Bill Murray plays Krylar in Quantumania . In the comics, Krylar is an acquaintance of Janet van Dyne; in the trailer, he appears surprised to see her.

Murray wouldn't say more about his casting when asked during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live . “Well, I’m not supposed to say. They’re making a movie, okay? And it has Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, and there’s Evangeline Lilly, [who] plays the Wasp. And Michael Douglas. I forget what his name is in the movie. And Michelle Pfeiffer. They’re all in the movie. But I am not at liberty to talk about it.”

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, a role he will reprise in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Marvel Studios

Randall Park returns as fan-favorite agent Jimmy Woo, who can't help but be mesmerized (if also exasperated) by Scott Lang.

William Jackson Harper as Quaz

William Jackson Harper, who plays Quaz in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Good Place star and Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper will play Quaz. While details about the character have been kept mum by Marvel (of course), some have speculated that he may be Quasar, a S.H.I.E.L.D. Academy graduate who wields Quantum Bands that allow him to reshape his body and harness power and energy from the Quantum Realm.

It's also suspected, though not confirmed, that Corey Stoll will be back as Darren Cross and that Michael Peña and David Dastmalchian may return as Luis and Kurt, respectively. Z Nation star Katy O'Brian is also rumored to appear in the film in an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Is there an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer?

After footage was shown at the D23 expo in Sept. 2022, a full trailer debuted to the public on Oct. 24, 2022. The trailer shows how Scott Lang's life has changed since the events of Avengers: Endgame and how he and the rest of the Ant-Man crew get sucked into the Quantum Realm and encounter Kang the Conqueror.

A second trailer was released on Jan. 9, 2023, showing Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne as celebrities. We also get a peek at M.O.D.O.K., which sent Marvel fans reeling in the best way. Kang the Conqueror promises to give Lang more time, but Janet van Dyne warns Lang not to trust Kang. As it turns out, she's right. (Just saying, so many problems would be prevented if people just listened to the women in their lives.)

What is the plot of Ant-Man: Quantumania ?

After getting sucked into the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne and their family must find a way to escape. They encounter the mysterious Kang the Conqueror, a variant of He Who Remains from Loki , the Disney+ show, and Scott makes a deal with him that he regrets.

Who is the villain in Ant-Man: Quantumania ?

Jonathan Majors plays Kang the Conqueror, a variant of He Who Remains from Loki . Based on what He Who Remains previously said about the character, Kang is a violent warlord who may cause a war across the multiverse. He's the new Big Bad—think Thanos level.

M.O.D.O.K. also appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , though how big of a role he has is unclear.

What phase is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first film in the Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the final film of Marvel's Phase 4.

Will Loki appear in Ant-Man: Quantumania ?

It has not been confirmed whether or not Loki will appear in Quantumania. Fans have speculated that the character may appear due to the film's connection to the events of the Loki Disney+ series.

Is Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania ?

Jonathan Majors will make his first appearance as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . Majors previously played a variant of the character named He Who Remains in the Loki Disney+ series.

Is Hank Pym in Quantumania ?

Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas, will return for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qauntumania . Pym is the inventor of the technology Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne use to go on large and small adventures and plays an integral role in the series.

Is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Phase 5?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is part of the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will be the first movie in the phase, which will end with Blade , which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6, 2024.

Does Hank Pym become a villain?

Whether Hank Pym will become a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not been confirmed. The character has been portrayed heroically in the series, although he has briefly played the role of a villain in the comics.

Does Hope Pym become a villain?

Whether Hope van Dyne will become a villain has not been confirmed. So far, she has been portrayed as a hero in the film and has not shown any villainous tendencies so far.

Why can't Hank Pym wear the Ant-Man suit?

In the first Ant-Man film, Hank Pym explained that his body had been damaged by exposure to Pym Particles and he can no longer be Ant-Man. That film explained that Pym had previously been the hero known as Ant-Man for a time during the '70s and '80s.

Is Kang the villain in Ant-Man: Quantumania ?

Kang will debut as an antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania . Other villains are set to appear in the film, so it's unclear what relationship Kang will have with the other villains.

Who is Ant-Man's biggest villain?

In the comics, Hank Pym is responsible for the creation of Ultron, who would likely be considered the character's arch-nemesis. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man's greatest villain could be considered Darren Cross (Yellowjacket, previously played by Corey Stoll) or Ghost (played by Hannah John-Kamen in Ant-Man and the Wasp ), who will appear in the upcoming film Thunderbolts .

Will there be an Ant-Man and the Wasp 3?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the third film in the series. While the first film was simply called Ant-Man, and the series wasn't referred to as Ant-Man and the Wasp until the second film, Quantumania can be considered the third Ant-Man and the Wasp film.

Who are the characters in Quantumania ?

Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne will appear as the titular Ant-Man and Wasp, while Kang the Conqueror will serve as the film's antagonist. Krylar, Hank Pym, Janet Van Dyne, Cassie Lang, Jimmy Woo and a new character named Quaz will also appear as well.

What year does Quantumania take place?

Marvel has not confirmed what year Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania takes place in. While Marvel's films typically come out in chronological order, films don't necessarily occur during the year they are released in.

