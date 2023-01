What city workers are paid: 44 are members of the $100,000 club

Looking for a good-paying job?

City Hall might not be a bad option to battling traffic on State Route 347 to commute to one in the Valley.

According to data provided to InMaricopa via a public-records request, Maricopa employs 44 people whose salaries are in six figures among its 504 on the city payroll list it supplied.

A 45 th will join the $100,000 club when new Police Chief Mark Goodman comes on board Jan. 23.

In all, nearly 9% of city staff earns at least $100,000 per year.

City Manager Rick Horst is the only city employee who cracks the $200,000 barrier. Six others earn at least $150,000 per year (Goodman will make it seven), while 14 more make $125,000 to $149,000.

Mayor Nancy Smith’s salary is $34,944 and city councilmembers are paid $21,320.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 median household income in Maricopa is $75,229, meaning half are above that figure and half below it. The national average is $65,712.

The city operates 23 departments and has 504 total employees – 318 full time and 186 part time or hourly.

The largest department by both number of employees and salary is the Police Department with 80 employees in operations, support and administration. The department’s total payroll is $6,736,466 when the salary of Goodman, who begins his new position Jan. 23, is included.

The Fire Department is a close second with 69 employees and a payroll of $5,800,620.

Parks & Recreation, including operations and maintenance, is the only other department with a payroll more than $1 million, paying its 31 full-time employees $1,725,163 this year. It also has 154 part-time and hourly employees, by far the most of any department. Those include positions such as lifeguards, water-safety instructors, maintenance workers and recreation aides and coordinators.

Several smaller departments have large payrolls: City Manager Rick Horst’s six-person department has a payroll of $821,229 and the four-person City Clerk’s office earns a combined $346,521. The city’s four public information officers in the Government Relations & Communications office earn a total of $324,578, while the 10-person Information Technology department brings in just less than $800,000.

One of the smallest payrolls belongs to the mayor and city council. Those seven earn a total of just $162,864 for the year – about $35,000 for Mayor Nancy Smith and $21,320 for each council member – the smallest average salary for any city department.

However, the smallest department is the one-person Neighborhood Services department, with a payroll of $42,723.

Maricopa’s 10 highest-paid employees

$221,999 — City Manager Rick Horst

$182,401 — Police Chief Mark Goodman

$167,887 — Assistant City Manager Jennifer Brown

$162,738 — Deputy City Manager Matthew Kozlowski

$158,240 — Deputy City Manager Ben Bitter

$154,302 — City Clerk Vanessa Bueras

$153,000 — Court Administrator Johnny Tse

$152,000 — Public Works Director Keith Brown

$149,500 — Fire Chief Brad Pitassi

$147,682 — Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Ullyot

Maricopa by departments

(Total payroll with number of salaried full-time employees)

$6,736,466 – Police Administration/Operations, 80.

$5,800,620 – Fire Administration/Operations, 69.

$1,725,163 – Parks & Recreation/Park Maintenance, 31.

$982,543 – Office of Emergency Management, 13.

$923,432 – Public Works/Services, 11..

$913,807 – Financial Services, 12.

$821,229 – City Manager, 6.

$801,478 – Development Services/Administration, 11.

$799,751 – Information Technology, 10.

$759,944 – Human Resources, 11.

$626,100 – Streets, 13.

$607,646 – Building Safety/Services, 8.

$418,902 – City Magistrate, 7.

$380,617 – Facilities, 7.

$349,349 – Library, 8.

$346,521 – City Clerk, 4.

$324,578 – Government Relations/Communications, 4.

$277,531 – Fleet & Transit Management, 4.

$262,433 — Economic development and legislative affairs, 3.

$162,864 – Mayor and City Council – 7.

$161,723 – Permit Center, 3.

$123,427 – Transportation, 3.

$42,723 – Neighborhood Services, 1.

City employees’ pay

Salaried workers Last Name First Name Job Description Department Annual Pay $150K-plus HORST RICKY CITY MANAGER CITY MANAGER 221,999.25 BROWN JENNIFER ASST CITY MANAGER CITY MANAGER 167,886.93 KOZLOWSKI MATTHEW DEPUTY CITY MANAGER CITY MANAGER 162,737.76 BITTER BENJAMIN DEPUTY CITY MANGER CITY MANAGER 158,240.10 BUERAS VANESSA CITY CLERK CITY CLERK 154,301.89 TSE JOHNNY COURT ADMINISTRATOR CITY MAGISTRATE 153,000.00 BROWN KEITH PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 152,000.00 $125K-$150K PITASSI BRAD FIRE CHIEF FIRE OPERATIONS 149,500.00 ULLYOT NATHAN PARKS & RECREATION DIRECTOR PARKS AND RECREATION ADMIN 147,681.76 JUDD STEPHEN POLICE CAPTAIN POLICE DEPARTMENT 142,847.30 RENNER ROSS TRANSPORTATION ENGIN PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 142,847.00 GAUDET MICAH DEPUTY CITY MANGER PUBLIC SAFETY ADMIN – DONT USE 131,611.00 MARCHESE SEAN POLICE LIEUTENANT POLICE OPERATIONS 131,470.30 COLLINS MICHAEL CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 130,498.55 ELLIOTT KATHLEEN POLICE LIEUTENANT POLICE OPERATIONS 130,220.22 BOWMAN JOSHUA EMERGENCY MGMT & COMM DIRECTOR OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 128,354.00 LOPEZ RODOLFO DEVLOPMENT SERVICES DIRE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ADMIN 128,354.00 STEELE NATHAN CHIEF ECONOMIC DEV. OFFI Off OF ECON DEV & LEG AFFAIRS 128,354.00 HASLER BRENDA FINANCE EXEMPT FINANCIAL SERVICES 126,413.06 PANTOJA JOHN FIRE BATTALION / DEPUTY FIRE OPERATIONS 126,413.06 PANTOJA KENNETH FIRE BATTALION / DEPUTY FIRE PREVENTION 126,413.06 MILLER ROBERT FIRE BATTALION / DEPUTY FIRE OPERATIONS 126,412.00 $100K-$125K KONOLD QUINN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR GOV’T REL/COMMUNICATIONS 123,578.00 RAUDALES EDUARDO CITY ENGINEER DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ADMIN 122,634.76 PEREZ LEONARD POLICE LIEUTENANT POLICE OPERATIONS 122,157.92 GATZKE GARY POLICE LIEUTENANT POLICE OPERATIONS 117,612.53 HOMAN COLT POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 114,951.20 KOOZER HAL POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 114,951.20 SNEEZY ELLIOT POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 114,951.20 SOANES JOHN POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 114,951.20 SHERWOOD RONALD FIRE BATTALION / DEPUTY FIRE OPERATIONS 110,074.03 JACKSON RICHARD FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 109,747.82 WILLIAMS RICHARD PLANNING AND ZONING MANA DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ADMIN 108,526.50 DENNISON MICHAEL POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 108,444.44 MELLOR KEVIN POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 108,444.44 BOLINGER CHRISTOPHER FIRE BATTALION / DEPUTY FIRE SUPPORT SERVICES 108,187.30 GRANT MICHAEL FIRE BATTALION / DEPUTY FIRE OPERATIONS 108,187.29 SMITH LINDA DISPATCH MANAGER OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 107,951.40 CARPENTER DOROTHY HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGER HUMAN RESOURCES 105,000.00 LOOMIS BRIAN PLANS REVIEW SPECIALIST BUILDING SAFETY/SERVICES 104,540.83 DELONG DAVID FLEET AND TRANSIT MANAGER FLEET AND TRANSIT MANAGEMENT 103,810.33 SOTO JENNY POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 102,306.10 BLANCARTE LISELL BUDGET MGR FINANCIAL SERVICES 100,243.91 EVRIPIDOU CHRISTOPHER ACCOUNTING MANAGER FINANCIAL SERVICES 100,000.00 $80K-$100K VALADEZ PAZ TAMMY ENGINEERING PROJECT MANAGER PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 99,000.00 THYGESEN PEDER PUB SAF IT SYSTEMS ADMIN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 98,999.74 OSBORN KERRY CAPITAL IMPROV PROG MGR PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 98,286.51 CURTO MICHAEL FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,565.00 ASHTON DANIEL FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 ASHTON DAN FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 BANDIN ALBERT FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 BRADBEER MATTHEW FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 BUCHANAN KEN FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 EVANS JASON FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 LAIRMORE JAMES FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 MAXCY NATHAN FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 NEUMANN PAUL FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 ROGERS REID FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 WRIGHT CHARLES FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 97,174.74 COHEN ARIELLE POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 96,515.12 JORDAN CHANCE POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 96,515.12 LEACH ANDREW POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 96,515.12 MARTINEZ MATTHEW PUBLIC WORKS SUPER OPERATIONS PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 96,500.00 LEONARD DANIEL FIELD OPERATIONS MANAGER FACILITIES 95,716.04 RODRIGUEZ EDDIE FIRE MARSHALL FIRE PREVENTION 93,626.91 DUPREE QUENTIN FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 93,437.24 MASK JEREMY IT SYSTEMS SPECIALIST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 91,375.03 EGENDORFER STEVEN POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 91,052.00 EWALD MICHAEL POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 91,052.00 ONEAL PAMELA POLICE SERGEANT POLICE OPERATIONS 91,052.00 SHERRILL VANESSA PROJECT MANAGER FINANCIAL SERVICES 90,299.87 DAVIS OSHEAH FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 89,843.26 EADS JOSHUA FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 89,843.26 FORNARO ANTHONY FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 89,843.26 WAINWRIGHT JOEL DNU – FIRE CAPTAIN FIRE OPERATIONS 89,843.26 MOLUS REBECCA DNU – BUSINESS SYSTEMS ANALYST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 87,612.74 JONES CHELSEA DISPATCH SUPERVISOR OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 87,611.43 COLLAZO JULIO POLICE CORPORAL POLICE OPERATIONS 86,736.00 TAKAGI MICHAEL POLICE CORPORAL POLICE OPERATIONS 86,736.00 BURNIAS DONNIE POLICE CORPORAL POLICE OPERATIONS 86,724.30 CROOK ANGELA ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT MANAGER PUBLIC SAFETY ADMIN – DONT USE 85,646.00 GARCIA DALE CHIEF BUILDING OFFICIAL BUILDING SAFETY/SERVICES 84,656.30 EASTON BYRON SENIOR PLANNER DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ADMIN 84,391.78 CARPIO-SOLIS ADRIANA DEPUTY CITY CLERK CITY CLERK 84,307.49 TACKER DARANNE BUSINESS SYSTEMS ANALYST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 83,850.22 BOLAND ANDREW FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 HUERTA JAMES FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 JENKINS DUSTIN FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 LOPEZ ERIC FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 MAAS DAVID FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 MCCORRY MICHAEL FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 RAY AARON FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 REID THOMAS FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 SCHULZ CHARLES FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 STANLEY JOHN FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 WALKER LARRY FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 83,794.88 WILLIAMS DUREL ORGANIZATIONAL HEALTH SUPER. HUMAN RESOURCES 83,000.00 AWALD NICHOLAS POLICE CORPORAL POLICE OPERATIONS 82,596.80 BENOIT CORY POLICE CORPORAL POLICE OPERATIONS 82,596.80 JOHNSON CHRISTOPHER POLICE CORPORAL POLICE OPERATIONS 82,596.80 BELL NIGEL POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 BROWN BRIAN POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 GOMEZ JACOB POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 HILL ADAM POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 KIEFER FREDRICK POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 LOCHNER GREGORY POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 MAYNARD JOHNNY POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 MCCORRY IRENE POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 MCLEAN-ANDERSON MEREDITH POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 MORRISON ANDREW POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 PANTOJA CHRISTINA POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 PAPPAS TYLER POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 PITTMAN ADAM POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 POKRANT JEFFERY POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 REXINGER MATTHEW POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 SCHREIBER SCOTT POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 SLIDER TRACY POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 STRAUB MICHAEL POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 SZCZEPANIEC LOGAN POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 TORRES PEDRO POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 WILSON AJAY POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 82,594.46 CONTRERAS JUANITA COURT CLERK LEAD CITY MAGISTRATE 82,500.00 SCHEERER DEREK PLANNER II DEVELOPMENT SERVICES 80,625.24 $60K-$80K DENNINGTON BRENDAN POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 78,661.44 FOX JOSHUA POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 78,661.44 MCCULLAR KEVIN POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 78,661.44 NYE TIMOTHY POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 78,661.44 NYLANDER CARMEN POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 78,661.44 RAMOS JOSEPH POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 78,661.44 SOLIS ERICK POLICE OFFICER 78,661.44 HENDRIX LISA PD POPERTY AND EVIDENCE POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 77,542.40 CAMPBELL BRENDA RECREATION COORDINATOR PARKS AND RECREATION ADMIN 77,532.28 REITER MATTHEW RECREATION COORDINATOR PARKS AND RECREATION 77,532.02 DEAN TERESA PAYROLL ANALYST FINANCIAL SERVICES 77,530.94 HENZEL JUSTIN FIRE ENGINEER FIRE OPERATIONS 77,473.24 BURGER GEORGE EMERGENCY MANAGER OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 77,000.00 BARR JOHN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 CAMPANARO JOHN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 FLAHERTY DAMON FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 HOBSON JARED FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 LUNA ANTONIO FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 MATTHEWS CHARLES FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 NELSON JASON FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 PARRIS SHAYLEEN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 PERKINS MICHAEL FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 POWELL RYAN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 SHEAFFER JONATHAN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 STIMAC ANTHONY FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 75,086.44 CLARK DAWN HR SUPERVISOR HUMAN RESOURCES 75,000.00 SANCHEZ SEBASTIAN DNU – POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 74,915.88 MARTIN JESSICA DISPATCHER LEAD OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 74,393.28 MOSS SHAWNA DISPATCHER LEAD OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 74,393.28 SMITH RODGER DNU – PLANS EXAM/BLDG INSP II BUILDING SAFETY/SERVICES 74,339.20 TWITCHELL JEREMY DNU – PLANS EXAM/BLDG INSP II BUILDING SAFETY/SERVICES 74,241.46 VALENZUELA GIA DNU – ACCOUNTANT II FINANCIAL SERVICES 72,687.89 MOSS WESLEY EMERGENCY MGMT EXEMPT OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 72,500.00 NOVOTNY BENJAMIN DNU – IT SYSTEMS SPECIALIST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 72,500.00 KAMMERER RANDY PUBLIC WORKS NON EXEMPT FLEET AND TRANSIT MANAGEMENT 72,050.16 LOVE CHANCE SPECIAL PROJECTS MANAGER Off OF ECON DEV & LEG AFFAIRS 72,024.91 DRYER MEGAN MANAGEMENT ANALYST POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 71,575.70 ORIAN TRAVIS-KYLE RECREATION SUPERVISOR PARKS AND RECREATION 71,428.13 ARELLANO SELENA POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 71,348.42 CLEMENT TRINA POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 71,348.42 NORMAN JAMES FACILITY MAINTENANCE COO FACILITIES 71,263.78 ERIVEZ SALVADOR FIRE PLANS EXAMINER/INSP BUILDING SAFETY/SERVICES 70,470.40 DRYBREAD LAURA SENIOR HUMAN RESOURCES A HUMAN RESOURCES 70,000.00 FARMER DOUGLAS RECREATION SUPERVISOR PARKS AND RECREATION 70,000.00 POLLOCK HENRY RECREATION SUPERVISOR PARKS AND RECREATION 70,000.00 DAGLEY CARMEN RISK AND SAFETY COORDINATOR HUMAN RESOURCES 69,875.00 LISSARRAGUE MICHELLE MANAGEMENT ANALYST FIRE ADMINISTRATION 69,875.00 VETTERL VICTORIA BUSINESS ANALYST FINANCIAL SERVICES 69,875.00 MCLEISH DAVID SPECIAL PROJECTS MANAGER PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 69,665.49 VOILS BRANDON PLANS EXAM/BLDG INSP II BUILDING SAFETY/SERVICES 69,665.49 FLOOD TONI OPERATIONS SPECIALIST PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 69,484.82 DEL MURO JORGE FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 69,421.56 PENA DARIEN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 69,421.56 RODRIGUEZ CLAUDIO FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 69,421.56 GONZALEZ CARLOS ENG INSPECTOR/SPEC PROJE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ADMIN 69,000.00 FELIX AARON OPERATIONS CREW LEAD STREETS 68,619.20 SALAZAR GILBERT MAINTENANCE FOREMAN STREETS 68,619.20 WHITMAN NIESHA RECREATION PROGRAMMER PARKS AND RECREATION ADMIN 68,619.20 ACOSTA-JIMENEZ ABEL DESIGN & PRODUCTION COOR GOV’T REL/COMMUNICATIONS 68,000.00 VILA LUIS COMMUNICATIONS COORDINAT GOV’T REL/COMMUNICATIONS 68,000.00 BITTNER ZAK POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 67,950.74 ORDONEZ RENE POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 67,950.74 WIEMILLER KENNEDY POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 67,950.74 ATLER KAREN SENIOR HUMAN RESOURCES A HUMAN RESOURCES 67,947.12 SCHULTZ JAMES RECREATION COORDINATOR PARKS AND RECREATION 67,564.32 CASTILLO DANIA DEV PROJECT COORDINATR DEVELOPMENT SERVICES 67,462.13 HOWELL ANGELA LIBRARY MANAGER LIBRARY 67,073.00 SOLANO ANTHONY PARKS AND LANDSCAPE MANAGER PARK MAINTENANCE 67,073.00 BLASCHKE STEVEN CRIME SCENE & EVIDENCE S POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 66,206.40 RUIZ RUBEN OPERATIONS CREW LEAD 66,060.80 MARTINEZ JOSE PLANS EXAMI/BUILD INS I BUILDING SAFETY/SERVICES 65,000.00 ORIAN BRITNEY BUSINESS ANALYST FINANCIAL SERVICES 65,000.00 WILLIAMS MONICA PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER GOV’T REL/COMMUNICATIONS 65,000.00 RIPPON CASSAUNDRA PERMIT CENTER SUPERVISOR PERMIT CENTER 64,732.20 WARD CORY PLANS EXAMI/BUILD INS I BUILDING SAFETY/SERVICES 64,732.20 BURNS TREVOR POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 64,715.04 LOUIS ZAKERY POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 64,715.04 DICKERSON MEGAN MANAGEMENT ANALYST POLICE OPERATIONS 64,486.02 VOLWILER RONILE POLICE RECORDS SUPERVISO POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 64,355.20 BLANCO BENJAMIN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 64,184.38 BOSS JAY FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 64,184.38 FOSTER BENJAMIN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 64,184.38 FULLER JEFFRY FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 64,184.38 RUIZ ANTHONY FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 64,184.38 WILSON ADAM FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 64,184.38 BALLARD SANDRA DISPATCHER LEAD OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 63,912.68 LESLIE LAWRENCE IT DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 63,169.60 JUAREZ ANDY RECORDS ADMINISTRATOR CITY CLERK 62,921.04 CHAIREZ MARK IT DESKTOP SUPPORT TECHN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 62,899.20 ROBINSON CAROL EXECUTIVE ADMIN ASSISTANT Off OF ECON DEV & LEG AFFAIRS 62,054.37 PFETSCH ROLAND FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 61,715.68 STANLEY KYLE FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 61,715.68 VONDERHEIDE SARAH VICTIM ADVOCATE POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 61,651.20 RIVERA CHAVEZ ANDRES POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 61,633.26 STAROSTECKI CONRAD POLICE OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 61,633.26 PRAPHA-PHATANA PIAMMANUS ACCOUNTANT I FINANCIAL SERVICES 61,535.84 HUGHES BRANDELYN RECREATION COORDINATOR PARKS AND RECREATION 61,415.09 WALKER TORRIE RECREATION COORDINATOR PARKS AND RECREATION 61,000.00 GARCIA ERIN PUBLIC SERVICES SPECIALI PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 60,715.20 ZICCARDI LUKE ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER POLICE OPERATIONS 60,486.40 LE MARIAN FINANCE ANALYST FINANCIAL SERVICES 60,000.00 LEZA AMY HUMAN RESOURCES ANALYST HUMAN RESOURCES 60,000.00 $40K-$60K FEBRES EDGAR FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 59,341.88 GUARENTE MATTHEW FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 59,341.88 LAWRENCE JUSTIN FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 59,341.88 OLDERBAK JAMES FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 59,341.88 NOLASCO CESAR POLICE RECRUIT POLICE OPERATIONS 58,698.38 OSBORN JACOB POLICE RECRUIT POLICE OPERATIONS 58,698.38 REYES DIEGO POLICE RECRUIT POLICE OPERATIONS 58,698.38 ST JOUR RAYNALD POLICE RECRUIT POLICE OPERATIONS 58,698.38 RAMIREZ OSCAR POLICE RECRUIT POLICE OPERATIONS 58,697.60 KING CAMERON GIS TECHNICIAN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 57,241.60 RAMIREZ AMANDA FIELD TECHNICIAN CREW LE PARKS AND RECREATION 57,096.00 RYLES ALICIA RECREATION PROGRAMMER PARKS AND RECREATION 57,012.80 RIGGS LYLE JUDGE CITY MAGISTRATE 57,000.00 MUNIZ JAIME FLEET MECHANIC FLEET AND TRANSIT MANAGEMENT 55,910.40 DINWIDDIE DEAN CODE COMPLIANCE OFFICER CITY MANAGER 55,806.40 PUCKETT TYLER OPERATIONS CREW LEAD STREETS 55,348.80 SANCHEZ MARTIN TALENT ACQUISITON SPECIALIST HUMAN RESOURCES 55,000.00 TAPIA ANTHONY FIELD OPERATION LEAD-WATER DIS STREETS 54,849.60 DALY KRISTEN EXEC. ASSISTANT TO CM AND ELEC CITY MANAGER 54,558.40 SCHROEDER JENNIFER RECREATION COORDINATOR PARKS AND RECREATION 54,558.40 LEWIS NANCY DISPATCHER OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 53,851.20 RODARTE MARTIN EQUIPMENT OPERATOR STREETS 53,726.40 SANCHEZ GERARDO EQUIPMENT OPERATOR STREETS 53,726.40 LANGE KENDRA DISPATCHER PT OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 52,761.54 FOGG KELLY PARK RANGER SUPERVISOR PARKS AND RECREATION ADMIN 53,109.25 FORTUNATO DOUGLAS SUPERVISING LIBRARIAN LIBRARY 52,528.00 DEVENEZIA JAMES COMMUNITY SUPPORT SPECIA POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 52,228.80 HOGENES AMANDA DISPATCHER OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 51,918.88 SPIRES BECKY IT SOFTWARE SPECIALIST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 19 51,604.80 HERRING TINA RECORDS CLERK POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 51,292.80 INTERRANTE STEPHANNIE LIBRARY SPECIALIST LIBRARY 50,793.60 BRANNON RILEY DISPATCHER OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 50,752.00 GOMEZ KYLIE DISPATCHER OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 50,743.68 SCARLETT ROXANNE RECRUIT – FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 50,731.20 LUNA JR. ANTONIO RECRUIT – FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 50,725.48 NATHE SPENCER RECRUIT – FIREFIGHTER FIRE OPERATIONS 50,725.48 CHRISTNER DONNA ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 50,544.00 DEAN DEBRA PERMIT TECH PERMIT CENTER 50,024.00 DENSMORE MARK FACILITIES MAINTENANCE T FACILITIES 49,192.00 EBERWEIN ROBERT FACILITIES MAINTENANCE T FACILITIES 48,380.80 CHECK REBECCA LIBRARY SUPERVISOR LIBRARY 48,281.50 TURNER MELISSA LIBRARY SUPERVISOR LIBRARY 48,281.50 ANTONE ANGEL RECREATION PROGRAMMER PARKS AND RECREATION 48,276.80 BOSWORTH ALEXANDER ASSISTANT PLANNER DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ADMIN 48,276.80 HERMOSILLO JACQUELYN RECREATION PROGRAMMER PARKS AND RECREATION 48,276.80 BRACKEN ROSITA PERMIT TECH DEVELOPMENT SERVICES 46,966.40 NANSTIEL BAILEY PERMIT TECH PERMIT CENTER 46,966.40 CELAYA NATHAN FLEET MECHANIC PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 46,488.00 CHEATHAM PAMELA FIRE ADMIN SERVICES SPEC FIRE SUPPORT SERVICES 46,280.00 WILLIAMS TIMOTHY FLEET TECHNICIAIN II FLEET AND TRANSIT MANAGEMENT 45,760.00 TREADWAY BRITTANY ACCOUNTING SPECIALIST II FINANCIAL SERVICES 45,500.00 RUIZ AYLIN BUSINESS SPECIALIST DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ADMIN 45,240.00 ANDREWS CHELSEA HR SPECIALIST HUMAN RESOURCES 45,136.00 PELOQUIN SADIE HR SPECIALIST HUMAN RESOURCES 45,136.00 PEARCE MARLENE ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT CITY CLERK 44,990.40 BROOKS NICK RECREATION SERVICES SPEC II PARKS AND RECREATION 44,844.80 CONNELLY MICHELLE PAYROLL SPECIALIST FINANCIAL SERVICES 44,720.00 PECK LINDSAY COURT CLERK CITY MAGISTRATE 43,201.60 MUTZ JACK PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 42,827.20 BLANKENSHIP BENJAMIN CODE COMPLIANCE OFFICER NEGHBORHOOD SERVICES 42,723.20 BROWN KIMBERLY PARK RANGER PARKS AND RECREATION ADMIN 42,723.20 COMPAGNONE CHRISTOPHER PARK RANGER PARKS AND RECREATION ADMIN 42,723.20 CELAYA ORLANDO FACILITIES MAINTENANCE T FACILITIES 41,849.60 FRENCH CASSIA COURT CLERK CITY MAGISTRATE 41,600.00 MARTIN DYLAN COURT CLERK CITY MAGISTRATE 41,600.00 TALLABAS PATRICK PARK MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN PARKS AND RECREATION 41,516.80 WHITEHEAD ROYAL EQUIPMENT OPERATOR STREETS 41,267.20 COATES MAHALIA TRANSIT DRIVER TRANSPORTATION 41,142.40 DIAZ ELIAZAR PARK MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN PARKS AND RECREATION 41,142.40 FONE ANGELA TRANSIT DRIVER TRANSPORTATION 41,142.40 FORREST DONALD TRANSIT DRIVER TRANSPORTATION 41,142.40 MAREZ CHRISTOPHER PARK RANGER PARKS AND RECREATION ADMIN 41,142.40 SANTIAGO MARCOS PARK MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN PARK MAINTENANCE 41,142.40 OROZCO PHILIP EQUIPMENT OPERATOR STREETS 40,913.60 LESS THAN $40k BENNETT REBECCA RECREATION SERVICES SPEC PARKS AND RECREATION 39,686.40 ORTEGA DEBBI RECORDS CLERK POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 39,686.40 SHERWOOD KERRI RECORDS CLERK POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 39,686.40 HENRY RICKY PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 37,980.80 ASHBY KRISTOFER PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 37,814.40 CARPENTER GARY MAINTENANCE WORKER II PARK MAINTENANCE 37,814.40 CHAGONJIAN MATTHEW MAINTENANCE WORKER II STREETS 37,814.40 KEEGAN RYAN MAINTENANCE WORKER II STREETS 37,814.40 NARVAEZ-BANDALA GABRIELA CUSTODIAN FACILITIES 37,814.40 RASCON SAUL MAINTENANCE WORKER II STREETS 37,814.40 VEGA JAVIER PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 37,814.40 WATERS TYLER PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 37,814.40 CHEESEMAN ADAM MAINTENANCE WORKER II PUBLIC WORKS/SERVICES 37,810.76 PALMER COURTNEY MAINTENANCE WORKER II STREETS 37,793.60 SMITH CASEY MAINTENANCE WORKER II STREETS 37,793.60 WEHLE DANIEL COMMUN. INFORMATION SPECIALIST OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAG & CO 36,400.00 ANTLE JUSTIN LIBRARY SPECIALIST LIBRARY 36,400.00 JENKS LISA LIBRARY SPECIALIST LIBRARY 36,400.00 RODRIGUEZ NORMA CUSTODIAN FACILITIES 36,400.00 SMITH NANCY MAYOR MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL 34,944.00 GOETTL ERIC CITY COUNCILMEMBER MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL 21,320.04 LIERMANN AMBER CITY COUNCILMEMBER MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL 21,320.04 MANFREDI VINCENT CITY COUNCILMEMBER MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL 21,320.04 MARSH ROBERT CITY COUNCILMEMBER MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL 21,320.04 VITIELLO RICHARD CITY COUNCILMEMBER MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL 21,320.04 WADE HENRY CITY COUNCILMEMBER MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL 21,320.04 MARINO BILLIE RECORDS CLERK POLICE SUPPORT SERVICES 19,509.62 GREGOIRE JODI LIBRARY CLERK PT LIBRARY 9,591.40 HOURLY WORKERS Last Name First Name Job Description Department Hourly Rate $30 per hour-plus MCCARVILLE STEPHEN JUDGE CITY MAGISTRATE 82.5000 ABERNATHY THERESA GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 CARLYLE-COESTER NICOLE GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 ESTRADA CLARISSA GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 GERARD ESTHER GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 JONES JEANETTE GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 KUCHINSKI VICTORIA GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 LAUGHLIN SHONDA GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 MACIAS-SCOTT NANCY GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 RIVAS JOSEPHINE GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 SELVA MARIA GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 TENNEY CHERYL GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 TURNER HENRY GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 30.0000 WILLIAMS KRISTEN GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 25.0000 GAM SUZETTE GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 25.0000 MYKYTIUK CHRISTINA GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 25.0000 RICKARD TAMARA GROUP X PARKS AND RECREATION 25.0000 BITTER MISTY PERSONAL TRAINER PARKS AND RECREATION 20.0000 CHATURVEDI JENNIFER PERSONAL TRAINER PARKS AND RECREATION 20.0000 COOK JAY PERSONAL TRAINER PARKS AND RECREATION 20.0000 COX JODI RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 18.3920 $15-$18 per hour MAZON ERICK RECREATION SERVICES SPEC PARKS AND RECREATION 17.5025 JAMISON MONICA REC SERV SPECIALIST PT PARKS AND RECREATION 17.5019 KELEMAN KELLY REC SERV SPECIALIST PT PARKS AND RECREATION 17.5019 LINDSAY JOSHUA PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 MANGERERE BEN PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER 17.5000 PARAMO RODRIGUEZ RAMON PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 PERROTTA PATRICK PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 ARREDONDO FREDDY PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 BROWN BRITTANY PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 CAMPOS LESLIE REC SERV SPECIALIST PT PARKS AND RECREATION 17.5000 ESPINOZA RICHARD PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 FISH NORMAN REC SERV SPECIALIST PT PARKS AND RECREATION 17.5000 GARZA HECTOR PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 ROOT WILLIAM PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 VANDERHOOF KARI REC SERV SPECIALIST PT PARKS AND RECREATION 17.5000 WRIGHT DERREK PARKS MAINTENANCE WORKER PARK MAINTENANCE 17.5000 HUME PAMELA RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.8800 BAILEY CATHERINE RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 BARTLETT ANGELIQUE RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 BROSSEAU JULIANNE RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 CAMPBELL JOSEPH RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 CRAWFORD SIMEON RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 GARCIA VICKY RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 GUERRERO JUSTINE RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 LATONA VINCENT RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 TAYES TIANNA RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 WELDON WILLIAM RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 ZIMMERMAN CASSIDY RECREATION SERVICES LEAD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.4900 KING TAMRYN LIBRARY SERVICES LEADER LIBRARY 15.4800 PACKARD CARRIE LIBRARY SERVICES LEADER LIBRARY 15.4800 FISH ADAM HEAD LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.2300 HUFF ROBERT HEAD LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.2300 PANTER NOAH HEAD LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 15.2300 Less than $15 per hour ALICEA MADELINE WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 ANDERSON NICHOLAS WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 BRATLIE MADISON LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 FISH JONATHAN WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 MACEDO ASHLEY WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 MARTIN GRACE WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 RICE ALLISON WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 SCHRADER CONNOR LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 SURBER CHRISTINA WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 WADE SAVANNAH DNU – WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTOR PARKS AND RECREATION 14.9600 BELOKON WILLIAM DNU – LIBRARY CLERK-RETAIL PT LIBRARY 14.4100 CASTRO DORIA LIBRARY CLERK-RETAIL PT LIBRARY 14.4100 CORDOBA CYNTHIA LIBRARY CLERK PT LIBRARY 14.4100 FAULKNER DENISE LIBRARY CLERK-RETAIL PT LIBRARY 14.4100 GUZMAN EMERIE LIBRARY CLERK-RETAIL PT LIBRARY 14.4100 JONES AMITY LIBRARY CLERK-RETAIL PT LIBRARY 14.4100 KREZA SHEILA LIBRARY CLERK PT LIBRARY 14.4100 SKRNICH SARAH LIBRARY CLERK PT LIBRARY 14.4100 SMITH ELISE LIBRARY CLERK PT LIBRARY 14.4100 VELAZQUEZ LUIS LIBRARY CLERK-RETAIL PT LIBRARY 14.4100 WALKER ERIN LIBRARY CLERK PT LIBRARY 14.4100 BITTER JACEK LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 14.0000 ETZEL ALYSSA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 14.0000 ETZEL EMMA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 14.0000 ADAMS LUCAS LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 ALVARADO NEHEMIAH LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 ARP NATHAN LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 BLACKMORE BRYSON LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 CHAVEZ MIA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 COX BELLA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 EDGERTON ERICA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 ELLIS BRASS CONNOR LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 FISH SARAH LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 HALBLEIB GRACE LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 HEDLEY ANNA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 HUTSON JADEN LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 LAFRAMBOISE RYDER LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 LEWIS MARKEL LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 LOOMIS CAMERON LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 MOLLO RAYMOND LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 MONDELLO JACOB LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 O’BARR ABIGAIL LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 OWENS KATELYN LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 PAULIN NATALEE LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 PHAM CALVIN LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 REIDHEAD ALEXIS LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 SCORESBY HOLLAND LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 STOKER JOSHUA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 TARCOLA MYA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 TAYLOR JESSICA LIFEGUARD PARKS AND RECREATION 13.5000 ALLEN BALEIGH RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 DUDLEY BRINAE RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 FAIR IMANI RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 LUNA KARLA RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 MAZON-ACUNA ANAIS RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 PENA JOCELYN RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 PRINT CHEYENNE RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 ROYBAL ALEX RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 SCHROEDER ZACHARY RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 SILERIO JOSE RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 SMITH LARRY RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 WOODRUFF VANESSA RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 YON TAYLOR RECREATION AIDE II PARKS AND RECREATION 13.4600 ABDUR-RAHMAN QASIM RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 ANDREWS HELEN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 ARD JASMINE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 AYZE ANTHONY RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 BARRERA KARINA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 CAPLA-ROLBIECKI ANTHONY RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 CARMAN KIANNA LIBRARY PAGE LIBRARY 13.2500 CHAVEZ ALYSSA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 COLEMAN ISAIAH RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 CURTIS ALLESSANDRA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 DAVID MATTHEW RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 DE LA O ADAN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 DILLARD LONDON RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 DUNCAN KAITLYN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 EVANS DANNY RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 FITZPATRICK BRENNA LIBRARY PAGE LIBRARY 13.2500 FRENCH NANCY LIBRARY PAGE LIBRARY 13.2500 FRENCH JACE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 FRUCHEY FALLON RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 GALINDO RODRIGUEZ LUZARIANNA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 GARZA SAGE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 GEGEN CARRIE LIBRARY PAGE LIBRARY 13.2500 GINDIRI ABIGAYIL RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 GREEN JENNIFER RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 GUSSE ANDRES RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 HARRISON JORDAN LIBRARY PAGE LIBRARY 13.2500 JACKSON MAKIALA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 JACKSON BAKARI RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 LINDSAY ALEXIS RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 LOMELI LUKE LIBRARY PAGE LIBRARY 13.2500 LOR FEONA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 MACPHERSON-MILLER JILLIAN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 MALLARI JAYMARK RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 MARTIN-TURNAGE MARITA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 MILLER ALEXIA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 NGNECHECHI GUYLILIANE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 NICKENS GEORGIA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 OSTLER LAURA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 PARK SUBEEN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 PEACH LARIANNE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 QUINTERO SARAHIBENEA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 RANGE DAMARIS RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 RIVERA ARIANA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 ROGERS GRACIE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 ROSE DENYCE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 SEAHOLM PAULA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 SMITH LERRIN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 SUAREZ MAX RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 TENNEY CARSEN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 THOMPSON SOPHIA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 TUASON DARREN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 UWIZEYE CLAIRE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 VAZQUEZ ANNA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 VOIGT MAXIMILIAN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 WARNER CALYNN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 WHITE NATALIE RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 WILSON GEORGIA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 WOODRUFF JASMIN RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 ZUNIGA EVIANA RECREATION AIDE PARKS AND RECREATION 13.2500 RAMIREZ FERNANDO DEVELOPMENT SERVICES-INTERN DEVELOPMENT SERVICES ADMIN 12.8000

Source: City of Maricopa

