The Associated Press

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out for Clippers in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the Los Angeles Clippers’ game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The two were declared out before the game with the Timberwolves after playing in the 122-91 loss to the Nuggets, Los Angeles’ fourth setback in a row. Nicolas Batum also sat out because of a sprained left ankle. ___
numberfire.com

Troy Brown Jr. (quad) out again for Los Angeles Monday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) will not play in the team's Monday night game against the Denver Nuggets. Brown Jr. will miss his third consecutive game as he recovers from a quad strain he suffered just after the New Year. He has been averaging 18.8 minutes per game since his role change at the beginning of December.
FOX Sports

Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
FOX Sports

LeBron James scores 37 points, Lakers beat Kings 136-134

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James scored 37 points, Dennis Schroder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 136-134 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. De’Aaron Fox had 34 points and nine assists for Sacramento. He missed...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
numberfire.com

Update: LeBron James (ankle) out for Lakers Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out LeBron James (ankle) for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been dealing with an ankle injury all season, and while he started the morning off with a "probable" designation, he will now miss tonight's game against the Nuggets. Hopefully this is more of a preventative maintenance situation than a serious aggravation.
numberfire.com

TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
numberfire.com

Clippers list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After missing one game with right hamstring soreness, George's Sunday availability is currently in question. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes if George is ruled out. George's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com

Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) available to play Monday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) is available to play in Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Poeltl missed the Spurs' last game while managing an Achilles injury, but he should be back in the team's starting five tonight against the Grizzlies. Zach Collins filled in for Poeltl against the Celtics.
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) not listed on Clippers' Sunday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard is on track to return after he sat out one game for injury management purposes. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Leonard to score 42.2 FanDuel points. Leonard's Sunday projection includes...
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
numberfire.com

Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com

Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com

Keldon Johnson (hamstring) ruled out Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will miss a second straight game due to left hamstring tightness. Keita Bates-Diop drew the start in place of Johnson last game and provided 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in 22 minutes. Malaki Branham, Doug McDermott, and Stanley Johnson are candidates to replace Johnson in the starting lineup if the Spurs want to switch it up. Josh Richardson is usually in that conversation as well, but he is now uncertain for Monday due to a stomach illness.
numberfire.com

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) available Sunday

The Indiana Pacers listed Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) as available for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with soreness in his shoulder, but he should be good to go tonight against the Hornets. Our models project Mathurin for 25.4 fantasy points in tonight's game, with 17.8 points, 3.9...
