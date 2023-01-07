San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson will miss a second straight game due to left hamstring tightness. Keita Bates-Diop drew the start in place of Johnson last game and provided 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block in 22 minutes. Malaki Branham, Doug McDermott, and Stanley Johnson are candidates to replace Johnson in the starting lineup if the Spurs want to switch it up. Josh Richardson is usually in that conversation as well, but he is now uncertain for Monday due to a stomach illness.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO