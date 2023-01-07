Read full article on original website
hstoday.us
CISA Director Calls on Technology Makers to Prioritize Security
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly sat down with Bloomberg TV at the Consumer Electronics Show to discuss the importance of safety and transparency as technology continues to advance for consumers. While at the world’s largest technology trade show, Director Easterly asked technology leaders to treat cybersecurity...
aiexpress.io
Twitter data breach shows APIs are a goldmine for PII and social engineering
A Twitter API vulnerability shipped in June 2021 (and later patched) has come again to hang-out the group. In December, one hacker claimed to have the non-public knowledge of 400 million customers on the market on the darkish net, and simply yesterday, attackers released the account particulars and electronic mail addresses of 235 million customers without cost.
NEWSBTC
As Web3 continues to evolve, here are some key security trends and predictions for 2023
The past decade or so has witnessed cybersecurity issues continue to become increasingly more prominent, especially in relation to the burgeoning Web3 economy. This is because, over the years, bad actors have become highly sophisticated with their ploys, resulting in a slew of scandals that have either resulted in major regulatory issues or a loss of consumer confidence in this space.
PC Magazine
Hackers Behind Ransomware Attack on Rackspace Accessed Customer Data
The hackers behind the ransomware attack on cloud computing provider Rackspace also accessed the email data of a small subset of customers. Attackers had access to the Personal Storage Table for 27 Hosted Exchange customers on Rackspace, the company reported(Opens in a new window) on Thursday. The same storage table contains calendar events, contacts, and email messages, putting affected customers at serious risk of data exposure.
thefastmode.com
Network Automation to Remain a Priority, Evolve and Mature in 2023 Featured
The recent pandemic forced companies to accelerate the pace of their digital transformation and adapt to the new way of doing business. We saw companies of all sizes, across all industries, compelled to invest in advanced, collaborative technologies. But perhaps most notably, there also has been a significant increase in investment with respect to network automation, for both enterprises and telcos.
makeuseof.com
What Is Crowdsourced Security?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Before a new software product hits the market, it is tested for vulnerabilities. Every responsible company carries out these tests, in order to protect both its customers and itself from cyber threats.
techaiapp.com
XDR and the Age-old Problem of Alert Fatigue
XDR’s fully loaded value to threat detection, investigation and response will only be realized when it is viewed as an architecture. According to 451 Research’s M&A Knowledgebase, cybersecurity M&A activity in 2021 reached an all-time high total deal value of $74.1 billion. Contributing to that growth, extended detection and response (XDR) went from zero to 28 deals in 19 months and is expected to drive continued M&A activity, with good reason. Extending its research into XDR, 451 Research recently found that XDR is now the most frequently reported area of augmentation to SIEM/security analytics with 43% of respondents citing it as the top technology to combine with these core security operations technologies.
techaiapp.com
Trend Micro establishes new subsidiary for 5G cybersecurity
Trend Micro has established CTOne, a new Trend Micro subsidiary focused on advancing 5G network security and beyond. The group’s intellectual capital and leadership come from Trend Micro’s culture of innovation and is the latest incubation project to launch as a standalone business. “Trend Micro has been at...
salestechstar.com
Alibaba Cloud Unveils Its First International Product Innovation Center and Partner Management Center
-Leading cloud service provider manifests its commitment to global customers, starting from its international headquarters in Singapore. -The cloud leader also attains the highest tier of cybersecurity certification while facilitating local customers’ digital transformation in retail, logistics and gaming. Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba...
Control Engineering
Gaining actionable insight with SCADA systems
Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems can help ensure efficient and profitable operations and give users better insights on their data. In one example, Catania Oils, partnering with a system integrator, used a HMI/SCADA suite along with a plant data historian to improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and key performance indicators (KPIs).
The Eight Trends That Will Shape Payments, Retail, and the Digital Economy in 2023
The holiday ornaments have been put away, the resolutions have been made, the new year well wishes have been given. That means it’s time for predictions about the year to come. This year, I’m going to share eight trends that provide business leaders and innovators across payments with a...
cryptonewsz.com
ChainSafe & Aztec Network’s integration proposes to solve ENS privacy issues
ChainSafe Solutions takes the opportunity of sharing the proposal that it has forwarded at the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) DAO weekly ecosystem meeting on the 8th of December, 2022. The prime issue that the company was dealing with and seeking solutions for ENS privacy issues. It was a detailed proposal on how exactly to address the important and significant matter.
TechCrunch
Microsoft acquires Fungible, a maker of data processing units, to bolster Azure
“Fungible’s technologies help enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data center infrastructure with reliability and security,” Girish Bablani, the CVP of Microsoft’s Azure Core division, wrote in a blog post. “Today’s announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to long-term differentiated investments in our data center infrastructure, which enhances our broad range of technologies and offerings including offloading, improving latency, increasing data center server density, optimizing energy efficiency and reducing costs.”
hubpages.com
AI: Revolutionizing the Way We Live and Work
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work. At its core, AI refers to the development of computer systems that are able to perform tasks that would normally require human intelligence, such as learning, decision-making, and problem-solving. While the concept of AI has been around for decades, recent advances in technology and data processing have led to significant progress in the field, and AI is now being applied in a wide range of industries and applications.
techaiapp.com
Balancer’s Native Coin BAL Resilient Amidst Security Emergency
Balancer’s native token, BAL, appears to be holding up despite the platform’s ongoing security issues. On Friday, Jan. 6, the DeFi project tweeted a statement asking liquidity providers on its platform to withdraw their tokens from certain pools valued at $6.3 million. Via their official Twitter handle, the...
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Firm Liberate Innovations Acquires $7M in Funding to Automate Claims, Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch “after raising $7 million in venture funding.”. The platform “empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate...
crowdfundinsider.com
FLEETCOR Completes Cross-Border Payments Acquisition
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a global business payments company, completed the acquisition of Global Reach Group, a UK-based cross-border payments provider. With the acquisition, FLEETCOR “increases its cross-border payments scale and strengthens its position as a leading non-bank B2B global cross-border payments provider.”. Global Reach Group “facilitates international...
techaiapp.com
Adobe is almost definitely using your content to train AI
Art and AI have been hitting the headlines again – but this time, it’s not about robot-generated masterpieces. Instead, it’s Adobe’s content analysis policy in the firing line. Social media users highlighted how the Photoshop developer uses content saved on its servers: it appears Adobe may be using it to train AI.
techaiapp.com
Silvergate Experiences $8B In Crypto Withdrawals
Over $8 billion in cryptocurrency-linked deposits has been withdrawn by customers of US bank Silvergate, which offers cryptocurrency services. During the final three months of 2022, around two-thirds of the bank’s clients withdrew their savings. To fund the expense and maintain its liquidity, the bank liquidated $5.2 billion in...
techaiapp.com
Schneider Electric and BitSight Announce Partnership to Improve Detection of Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity Exposure
Rueil-Malmaison, France & Boston – January 9, 2023 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and BitSight, the leader in detecting and managing cyber risk, today announced a strategic partnership to develop a first-of-its-kind global Operational Technology (OT) Risk Identification and Threat Intelligence capability.
