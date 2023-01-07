Read full article on original website
techaiapp.com
Common Vulnerabilities of Enterprise Web Security That Demands Your Attention
Years ago, the way leading enterprise-level concerns were viewed differed from how it is viewed today. As enterprise companies started taking on the latest technologies for their business, it paved the way for digital attacks and exposed them to additional network vulnerabilities that attackers can easily exploit. Thus, ‘enterprise web security‘ has become one of the crucial considerations for enterprises while they are looking to expand their digital venture.
Rackspace confirms Play ransomware gang behind recent breach
Cloud services provider Rackspace confirmed that the ransomware gang known as Play was responsible for the recent data breach. The security incident, which took place on December 2, 2022, abused a previously unknown security exploit to gain initial access to the Rackspace Hosted Exchange email environment. The Texas-based company stated...
Cyberattacks Remain on the Rise – How Can the Corporate World Remain Proactive?
Imagine a swarm of termites secretly and incessantly feeding on your home. In relative silence, your home is under attack, 24 hours a day. By the time you detect the bugs, your door frames have turned to dust and your joists have failed. Cybercriminals are like termites. Relentless. Sure, you can repair the house after the walls crumble down, but what if you had detected the infiltration earlier and prevented catastrophic failure? This is the key question modern cybersecurity professionals are asking themselves every day.
Adobe is almost definitely using your content to train AI
Art and AI have been hitting the headlines again – but this time, it’s not about robot-generated masterpieces. Instead, it’s Adobe’s content analysis policy in the firing line. Social media users highlighted how the Photoshop developer uses content saved on its servers: it appears Adobe may be using it to train AI.
Motorola Defy Rugged Smartphone to Get Bullitt’s Two-Way Satellite Messaging Service: Report
Motorola will bring satellite messaging service on its upcoming Defy rugged smartphone in Q1 2023. The company has partnered with Bullitt to bring satellite connectivity to its Android devices. Satellite connectivity was introduced by Apple with iPhone 14 series. The feature on iPhone 14 as well as iPhone 14Pro model allows users to make an emergency call and send SOS messages even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Now, Motorola is also planning to bring this feature to the Android eco-system, as announced at CES 2023.
Power Electronics Course- Power Electronics News
An inverter is an electronic device that can change a direct current into an alternating current. It has variable input and output characteristics. With the help of an inverter, a car battery can be used to power a normal home appliance. This way, it is possible to use any home appliance at a campsite or at the beach, even if a regular AC power source is not available. A common example of how an inverter is used is to power a TV in the middle of nowhere with only a car battery.
Unpacking the “black box” to build better AI models | MIT News
When deep learning models are deployed in the real world, perhaps to detect financial fraud from credit card activity or identify cancer in medical images, they are often able to outperform humans. But what exactly are these deep learning models learning? Does a model trained to spot skin cancer in...
Hackers Exploiting OpenAI’s ChatGPT to Deploy Malware
In one instance, a hacker shared an Android malware code written by ChatGPT, which could steal desired files, compress them, and leak them online. Cybercriminals have a new trick up their sleeve involving the abuse of an artificially intelligent (AI) chatbot from OpenAI called ChatGPT. ChatGPT app has become popular since its launching at the end of November 2022, so naturally, scammers are eyeing it for exploitation.
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
5 Tips To Help You Free Up Disk Space on Your Computer
Computer storage is getting better and (digitally) bigger. Once upon a time, a typical consumer-grade computer hard drive held only 40MB of data, per Pingdom. Now, we have computers that can save up to a terabyte of data depending on a customer’s preferences. Humanity has also come to a...
