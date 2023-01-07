Read full article on original website
Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral
Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...
Orphaned polar bear cub spotted wandering alone on Alaskan oil field is moved to nearby zoo
Last month a polar bear cub was spotted alone in the Prudhoe Bay area of Alaska. A team of biologists assessed the situation and made the decision to capture the 10-11 months old cub.
WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope
The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom
When you’re in your 20s (or even 30s these days), you feel like you’re getting wedding invitations left and right, as a number of your best friends growing up, from college, or from work are getting hitched. With that being said, you get to witness first hand all of the stress that goes into putting together a wedding, and how the bride and groom do everything in their power to make sure it’s perfect. Of course, it typically never turns […] The post Grizzly Bear Interrupts Montana Wedding, Starts Mauling A Moose Behind The Bride & Groom first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hungry Wolf Hunts Elk In 'Exceptionally Rare' Footage Of A Long-Distance, High-Speed Chase
Predator and prey raced for their lives in Grand Teton National Park.
Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO
A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down
These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
Watch as Grizzly Bear Takes Down a Moose During Couple’s Wedding
There are many wedding traditions that say some things are considered bad luck for a couple getting married, leading to what may already be a doomed marriage. We have all heard them before. Traditional things that are bad luck on your wedding day are:. Carrying the Bride Over the Threshold.
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
Alaskan Grizzly Bear Runs AND Swims Down Caribou, Fights Off Other Grizzly In Wild Display Of Dominance
Let this video be proof that you are never a safe distance away from grizzly bears…. While out hunting, two guys in Alaska were treated to a display of just how physically awesome the grizzly bear can be, of course in raw power, but also with surprisingly incredible endurance. The...
What Mysterious Hudson Valley Wildlife is Trekking Through Your Yard?
I'm not sure if this is one of those 'I'd rather not know what is lurking in my backyard' situations, or an opportunity to do some cool research about wildlife living in the Hudson Valley, but here we are. You never know what you might spot in your travels here, like that time I bumped into a horse at the Dunkin' Donuts drive thru in Wappingers.
Winter bird feeding tips from Idaho Fish and Game
We all know that neighbor that takes bird feeding to Olympic games-level extremes. With tree limbs sagging under the weight of countless feeders and a back lawn that looks like it was ripped straight from Augusta Country Club, they stand out on their back porch with arms outstretched as a myriad of birds swoop in to feed directly from their palms.
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Rescue group warns hikers going into weekend
The Southern Arizona Rescue Association asks hikers to take caution going into a weekend with expected storms.
A Legacy of Shame and Suffering: Chai the Elephant and the Problems of Zoo Captivity
Elephants face many health issues in captivity, which often shorten their life spans by at least a decade. Common life-threatening health issues in captive elephants, which occur at a much higher rate in captivity than in the wild, include reproduction and birthing complications, contraction of the potentially fatal virus Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus hemorrhagic disease (EEHV-HD), foot and musculoskeletal issues, obesity, and the exhibition of stereotypic behaviors.
Conservation Corner: Winter wildlife spotlight - Canada Goose
This week’s spotlighted species is another well-known bird that inhabits our region but otherwise has very little in common with last week’s subject the northern cardinal. Unlike the cardinal’s rather stable and honored presence in our state, since the arrival of European settlers the Canada goose (Branta canadensis) has had a rather tumultuous history from both an ecological sense and in the court of public opinion.
I once met a muskrat that probably changed my life. Whether who we meet and what we do shapes our destinyor not is hard to say. Like many events in life, we do not understand the significance of the moment. We see it later, years down the trail. There is no doubt though, that muskrat was a game changer for me.
