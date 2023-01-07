Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln County commissioners approve salaries for department heads
The Lincoln County commissioners voted 3-2 Monday to raise the highway superintendent's salary from $72,000 to $92,000. Commissioners Joe Hewgley and Kent Weems voted against the proposal, saying it was too big a jump all at once. Chairman Chris Bruns said the personnel committee looked at salaries in similar-sized counties...
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
North Platte Telegraph
Anti-Japanese feeling inspired 102-year-old state law, historian writes
Stephen Kay’s research into western Nebraska’s Japanese-American community led him to a 102-year-old state law from an earlier period of national controversy over immigration. Lincoln County residents and lawmakers were on both sides of debates leading to the 1921 Legislature’s passage of the Alien Land Law, Kay wrote...
North Platte Telegraph
Work to open temporary North Platte's Centennial Park ice rink goes on (copy)
Chuck Roberts of North Platte's Roberts & Sons Plumbing drained glycol Monday afternoon from the plastic piping underneath the temporary seasonal ice rink expected to open soon in Centennial Park. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. NPIce...
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Patrick Neal Austin, 43, North Platte and Shari Marie Worford, 39, North Platte. Adrian Paul Martinez, 38, North Platte and Christina Marie Swedberg, 37, Sutherland.
North Platte Telegraph
School board to elect officers on Monday
The North Platte Public School Board of Education begins a new year with two new members. Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor join the board after winning their respective districts in the November election. They will be installed at the beginning of Monday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 8
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
North Platte Telegraph
Rebel Sjeklocha receives Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Rebel Sjeklocha received her crown from Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Bailey Lehr at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 gala on Saturday evening at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha won the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant in June during the Nebraskaland Days celebration and will be competing for Miss Rodeo America 2024 in December.
North Platte Telegraph
Birth announcements, Jan. 7
Maria Galvan and Timothy Scott III of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Galena Jalen, born Jan. 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Sean and Tayler May of Wauneta are the parents of a daughter, Francesca Lane, born Dec. 30, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Mary May of Wallace and Chad and Sunni Nordhausen of Wauneta.
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sand Hills Express
High School Basketball Scores 1/7
The Broken Bow girls basketball team participated in the 2023 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Saturday at Kearney High. The Lady Indians faced Class B Beatrice at the showcase. Broken Bow battled tough against the top ten ranked Orange. Broken Bow’s Janae Marten hit a three to start the game but Beatrice would score the next 12 points and would never trail again as they held on for a 43-31 win. Broken Bow kept the game close and closed the gap to 34-30 in the 4th quarter but Beatrice closed the game on a 9-1 run to secure the win. Broken Bow was led by Gaby Staples who had a team high 10 points and Janae Marten finished with nine points for the Lady Indians who are now 5-4 on the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
This Nebraska County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
North Platte Telegraph
McCook man dies in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 83 Saturday
A 33-year-old McCook man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 83 near Wellfleet, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
North Platte Telegraph
From the Pulpit: What's in the name?
I am an American Baptist pastor serving the historic First Baptist Church of North Platte in the heartland of our country here in Lincoln County. However, if you were to take a survey of our congregation, you would find out that many of our core constituents started their spiritual journeys in congregations (here or elsewhere) that have a different “middle name” such as “Lutheran,” “Catholic,” “Methodist” and the like.
North Platte Telegraph
Daddy, daughter dance creates memories Saturday in North Platte
The fifth annual daddy/daughter dance hosted by Addilyn Wilson of Hershey offered an opportunity for memory making. On Saturday, 250 dads and daughters shared an evening of fun at Venue 304. Wilson said the event reached its capacity early on in the week. Wilson, a senior at Hershey High School,...
Comments / 0