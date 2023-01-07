ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

First Meeting of 2023: Amarillo City Council to Consider $6.9 Million in Spending

On the agenda for the first Amarillo City Council meeting of 2023 is $6,958,740.64 of spending items. During the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 1:00pm on January 10th at City Hall, the council is expected to approve a majority of the spending as a part of a single vote, as just over $4 million of the proposed spending are labeled as “consent items.” The council is also set to consider authorization of drainage revenue bonds, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and certificates of obligation to fund improvements to the city landfill. Other items include rezonings, the creation of Neighborhood Empowerment Zones, and an authorization for the displaying of “artifacts and national symbols of Ukraine at City facilities”
AMARILLO, TX
rrobserver.com

Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8

Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Multiple crews working on grass fire in Stinnett area near FM 1319

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire in the Stinnett area near FM 1319. The Fritch Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments are on scene. The release says Borger Fire Department is currently in route with UTV’s to...
STINNETT, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
TULIA, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy