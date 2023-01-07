Read full article on original website
Amarillo, One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas 2023
When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Texas, Amarillo should not be on the list. Unfortunately, Amarillo made a list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. However, the question I must ask is:. WITH WHAT DATA?. Amarillo showed up in the World Population Review Top 10 Most...
New Life for Route 66 Bar and Grill is Great News for Amarillo
Being a restaurant owner is tough. Especially when you are a small and local restaurant. You don't have the corporate backing that helps you make decisions and helps you with money when needed. That being said things happen and it could force you to shut down. That was the case...
How a Split Second in Amarillo Can Cause a Nightmare for Many
All it takes is one split second to change everything. One mistake can cost you everything. It can also cost someone their life. That is what we found out back in August of last year. On August 26, 2022, Lloyd McMaster was doing what he did very often. He was...
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Back to school traffic safety as AISD heads back to school
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Canyon ISD students are already back from holiday, but AISD students are still enjoying the final days before the class is back in session. AISD will resume class on Tuesday, January 10th. According to TxDOT as students head back to school drivers are reminded to be extra careful as more traffic […]
1 Tulia teen dead, 3 injured after early Sunday crash
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding an early Sunday morning crash near Tulia that resulted in the death of one teen and the injury of three others. According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2019 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on SH 86, […]
Top 10 restaurants in Amarillo, according to Yelp
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether you’re on a romantic date, catching up with a friend, or having a family gathering, Amarillo is full of delicious restaurants with the perfect atmosphere. Yelp listed the top ten best-reviewed restaurants in Amarillo which included some hidden gems along with well-known eats that have reviewers exclaiming on Yelp, “Best […]
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
No injuries after Monday morning apartment fire near downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex not in commercial use near downtown Amarillo Monday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters with the department dispatched to the fire near the intersection of NW Third Ave. and N Madison St. at around 5:47 […]
What to know about the 2023 tax season in Amarillo
As many prepare to file their 2022 federal tax returns during the upcoming season, many may also be wondering about the status of their tax returns for the previous year, which tax credits are still active, and where to find places to file or get filing assistance for free.
The Amarillo Pioneer
First Meeting of 2023: Amarillo City Council to Consider $6.9 Million in Spending
On the agenda for the first Amarillo City Council meeting of 2023 is $6,958,740.64 of spending items. During the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 1:00pm on January 10th at City Hall, the council is expected to approve a majority of the spending as a part of a single vote, as just over $4 million of the proposed spending are labeled as “consent items.” The council is also set to consider authorization of drainage revenue bonds, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and certificates of obligation to fund improvements to the city landfill. Other items include rezonings, the creation of Neighborhood Empowerment Zones, and an authorization for the displaying of “artifacts and national symbols of Ukraine at City facilities”
KFDA
‘They are just in tears’: Mothers using banned drug in the U.S., causing serious side effects
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hearing from women experiencing serious side effects from using the drug, Domperidone. The drug is banned in the U.S., but approved in other parts of the world, such as Canada. It’s used to help with...
rrobserver.com
Runners shoot down the Bombers of Amarillo, 11-8
Nate was late. New Mexico Runners goalkeeper Nate Yeager, right, a member of the Rio Rancho High School Class of 2016, was late diving to stop this first-quarter Amarillo goal Saturday afternoon at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Herron photo) Mehrshad Ahmadi scored four times in a span of less...
abc7amarillo.com
Abandoned apartment complex fire: Multiple homeless people evacuated, roof collapses
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled an early morning fire at an abandoned apartment complex. The fire at 209 N. Madison Street started around 5:45 a.m. According to the fire department, several vagrants were seen exiting the complex when firefighters arrived. The roof collapsed, so firefighters set up...
Wayland honors James Tudman with 2022 Distinguished Award for Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that they will honor James Tudman as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award winner for the Amarillo campus. According to a WBU press release, Tudman is currently in operations at Pantex and serves as chair of the Amarillo Task Force for Greatness for the City of Amarillo. Officials […]
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
KFDA
Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
KFDA
Multiple crews working on grass fire in Stinnett area near FM 1319
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working on a grass fire in the Stinnett area near FM 1319. The Fritch Fire Department, Stinnett Fire Department, National Park Service, and Crutch Ranch Fire Departments are on scene. The release says Borger Fire Department is currently in route with UTV’s to...
1 dead after Friday shooting in Tulia
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Tulia Police Department released information regarding a shooting that left one person dead on Friday. According to a TPD Facebook post, at around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 the department received a call that a person had been shot. Officials said officers arrived on the scene and attempted […]
Wanna Run For Amarillo Mayor? Here’s What You Need To Know.
The news late last year that Mayor Ginger Nelson would not be seeking re-election opened up a big door in Amarillo politics. Rumors started running rampant about who could possibly run for the open post. Names were bandied about. Now, the City of Amarillo has released the process of how...
