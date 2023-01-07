Read full article on original website
Mayim Bialik Expected To Take Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting For A Time, But What Does That Mean For The Show?
It looks like Jeopardy! viewers have gotten used to having two regular hosts of the game show, but a recent statement from the showrunner has some fans wondering if they’re about to see less of Ken Jennings and more of Mayim Bialik. ‘Jeopardy!’ Showrunner Says Bialik Will ‘Take Over’...
Jeopardy! fans spot glaring show error about champ Ray LaLonde’s winning streak
JEOPARDY! has celebrated ongoing champion Ray LaLonde with a glaring error on their website, leaving fans cracking jokes across the board. The 13-time winner was heralded as eligible for their 2023 Tournament of Champions in an odd all-caps font. Former contestant Joey Levarias spotted the gaffe and wrote to Twitter:
'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Loses On Purpose, Confuses Pat Sajak
When a person appears on Wheel Of Fortune, they have a chance at winning a lot of money, but they have an equal chance of doing something that might cause Twitter to make fun of them. In the past, contestants have made headlines for freaking out after losing, forgetting what a vowel is, missing a puzzle because of a dirty mind, mispronouncing a word or adding a word. Well on one episode, a contestant named Nura was doing great going into the final round, but then she seemed to forget how to play and started picking letters like "Z" and "Q," or just not picking any and letting her time run out. However, she had a strategy and it was incredibly heartfelt.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Annoyed That Millionaire Ken Jennings Asks For Free Stuff On Twitter
Jeopardy! fans were seemingly annoyed at co-host Ken Jennings after he asked for more free ice cream, despite being a millionaire. In 2004, Ken originally appeared on Jeopardy! as a contestant and won $2.5 million. After appearing in other tournaments, his total winnings went up to around $4.3 million. Now,...
Shocked Pat Sajak Drops Cards After Contestant's Awkward Comment
Wheel Of Fortune might seem easy at times, but it can be immensely difficult for contestants on the stage playing it for real. This has been made evident time and time again by players missing easy puzzles or making costly mistakes or just not doing well at the game. Well...
Vanna White Left In Tears After Pat Sajak's Comment
The 'Wheel Of Fortune' host really got to the letter turner.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Al Roker Shocks Fans With Announcement That It's 'Time to Take a Break' From Twitter
Al Roker is done with Twitter—at least for now. The Today show weather anchor, 68, shared a parting message to the social media platform on Wednesday, Dec. 21, telling his followers that he's taking a break from the site for the time being. "Thank you Twitter. We had some...
TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'
Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
Jeopardy! fans think ‘promising’ new champ Sean McShane ‘looks eerily like host Ken Jennings’
JEOPARDY!'s newest multi-day champion has a familiar face, and fans are buzzing about who he resembles. Many viewers have spotted that the promising contestant Sean McShane, who arrived on Monday, "looks like a young Ken Jennings." Sean, 25, has won two games so far - both in "runaways" meaning by...
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Wait, What Happened to Sofia Vergara on 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'?
When iconic actress Sofia Vergara is missing from a show that she's been on for a while, it's simply impossible not to notice her absence. So, where has Sofia been on America's Got Talent: All Stars? The Modern Family star has been an AGT judge since 2020, so her absence on the newest spinoff has been very apparent to fans of the competition series.
Wheel of Fortune fans left in shambles after contestant ‘unfairly’ misses bonus puzzle by one ‘less common’ word
WHEEL of Fortune fans were left bothered after a contestant missed the bonus puzzle and a cool $40K by a single word. Nick had guessed "Do You Know What I Mean" instantly, but the correct solve was a painstaking "If You Know What I Mean." Nick, who revealed he and...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek
When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
GMA’s Gio Benitez tells Sam Champion ‘we’ve got some problems’ as he reveals how meteorologist spent weekend
GOOD Morning America fill-in host Gio Benitez had plenty to tell his co-host Sam Champion in a new clip, creating a funny and awkward moment during the show. The family-friendly fun went down as the TV stars were telling each other how they spent their weekends. Gio sat at the...
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
