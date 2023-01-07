ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Loses On Purpose, Confuses Pat Sajak

When a person appears on Wheel Of Fortune, they have a chance at winning a lot of money, but they have an equal chance of doing something that might cause Twitter to make fun of them. In the past, contestants have made headlines for freaking out after losing, forgetting what a vowel is, missing a puzzle because of a dirty mind, mispronouncing a word or adding a word. Well on one episode, a contestant named Nura was doing great going into the final round, but then she seemed to forget how to play and started picking letters like "Z" and "Q," or just not picking any and letting her time run out. However, she had a strategy and it was incredibly heartfelt.
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Distractify

Wait, What Happened to Sofia Vergara on 'America's Got Talent: All Stars'?

When iconic actress Sofia Vergara is missing from a show that she's been on for a while, it's simply impossible not to notice her absence. So, where has Sofia been on America's Got Talent: All Stars? The Modern Family star has been an AGT judge since 2020, so her absence on the newest spinoff has been very apparent to fans of the competition series.
womansday.com

'Jeopardy!' Host Ken Jennings Reveals His Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Alex Trebek

When Ken Jennings began his 74-winning streak on Jeopardy! back in 2004, he had no idea how much the quiz show would change his life. One such way he was forever altered was the close relationship he built with host Alex Trebek. Although Ken has previously mentioned how strong their bond was, the TV personality is now detailing his final moments with his mentor.
SheKnows

Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS

It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.

