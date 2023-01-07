When a person appears on Wheel Of Fortune, they have a chance at winning a lot of money, but they have an equal chance of doing something that might cause Twitter to make fun of them. In the past, contestants have made headlines for freaking out after losing, forgetting what a vowel is, missing a puzzle because of a dirty mind, mispronouncing a word or adding a word. Well on one episode, a contestant named Nura was doing great going into the final round, but then she seemed to forget how to play and started picking letters like "Z" and "Q," or just not picking any and letting her time run out. However, she had a strategy and it was incredibly heartfelt.

