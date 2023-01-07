Read full article on original website
CBS Weekend News, January 7, 2023
Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker on 15th round of voting; Rep. Jimmy Gomez babysits son amid Congressional chaos.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Democrats continue handing votes to Jeffries, who has long history of denying elections
Democrats are steadily voting for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who has a vast history of denying the legitimacy of elections, to become the next House speaker.
Lindsey Graham Claims McCarthy Needs Just 'One More' Vote Than Jeffries
Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries won the most votes during three ballots to elect the next speaker on Tuesday.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro: Speakership fight ‘making the Republicans look ridiculous’
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said Thursday that the drawn-out election for Speaker is “making the Republicans look ridiculous” as the House heads into an 11th round of voting, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) losing out in the first 10 ballots. “I’m angry about it. You know why? They’re making the Republicans look ridiculous.…
Why Nancy Pelosi should be fun to watch in 2023
Nancy Pelosi should be fun to watch in 2023. That may sound absurd considering that come Tuesday afternoon Pelosi will no longer be speaker and — for the first time in two decades — will not be the Democrats’ leader on Capitol Hill. She will no longer be in the line of succession to the presidency, no longer have the Constitutional responsibility to preside over the House or the ability...
Hear Kevin McCarthy's first speech as House speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gives his first speech after becoming House speaker.
Hakeem Jeffries Blasts Republican 'Dysfunction' in Battle for House Speaker
"We are looking for a willing partner to solve problems for the American people, not save the Republicans from their dysfunction," the congressman said.
Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip in analysis of Kevin McCarthy House speaker chaos
CNN anchor Jake Tapper has gone viral for a quip about disgraced former Republican House speaker Dennis Hastert during an on-air discussion about the chaotic scenes in Congress on Tuesday.After Kevin McCarthy failed to garner sufficient votes to secure the Speakership, fellow CNN presenter Dana Bash opined that Republicans had faced a similar dilemma when Newt Gingrich was forced out as speaker in 1998.“We have seen that... when Newt Gingrich was ousted, and they were looking for a consensus candidate,” Ms Bash said. “Oof,” Mr Tapper replied. “It turned out it was a child molester, but OK yes.”Hastert served...
Protesters demand resignation of Rep. George Santos hours after he’s sworn in
Only hours after he was sworn in to Congress, about 150 people called for Rep. George Santos to resign Saturday morning in Queens, as the truth-challenged lawmaker insisted to The Post that claims he made a white power symbol were “absolutely absurd.” The rally in Douglaston, Queens took place just outside the old campaign office of former Congressman Tom Suozzi, who Santos replaced this year. “I think it’s really in the best interest of the Republicans to force him to resign. It might be embarrassing in the short term but in two years they will have a candidate,” said rally attendee Tom Kearney,...
Democrat Mary Peltola doubts results of GOP's House speaker battle: 'I’m never getting sworn in am I?'
Mary Peltola, Alaska's at-large Congression District rep-elect, expressed doubt that her colleagues in the House of Representatives will agree on a new speaker anytime soon.
Trump exalts himself over Kevin McCarthy's elevation to House speaker: 'I did our Country a big favor!'
Trump in recent days had reaffirmed his support of McCarthy, telling conservatives that the continued infighting could cause an "embarrassing defeat."
Donald Trump Comes Out Swinging for Kevin McCarthy
The former president, who had hesitated to express his support for the speaker candidate, told House Republicans to "take the victory" and "vote for Kevin."
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6
Michael Fanone blasted the scant GOP attendance at a Jan. 6 remembrance ceremony at the Capitol. "It's an embarrassment for their party, and it's disgraceful behavior," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. Multiple outlets reported that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only GOP lawmaker at the Friday event. Former DC Metropolitan...
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez open to compromise with GOP over speaker of the House
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Wednesday refused to rule out supporting a possible compromise candidate for speaker of the House as Republican drama showed no sign of dying down. The progressive leader sounded like she was looking to play Capitol power broker as she floated the prospect of Democrats being...
