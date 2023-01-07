ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Why Nancy Pelosi should be fun to watch in 2023

Nancy Pelosi should be fun to watch in 2023. That may sound absurd considering that come Tuesday afternoon Pelosi will no longer be speaker and — for the first time in two decades — will not be the Democrats’ leader on Capitol Hill. She will no longer be in the line of succession to the presidency, no longer have the Constitutional responsibility to preside over the House or the ability...
Jake Tapper goes viral for ‘child molester’ quip in analysis of Kevin McCarthy House speaker chaos

CNN anchor Jake Tapper has gone viral for a quip about disgraced former Republican House speaker Dennis Hastert during an on-air discussion about the chaotic scenes in Congress on Tuesday.After Kevin McCarthy failed to garner sufficient votes to secure the Speakership, fellow CNN presenter Dana Bash opined that Republicans had faced a similar dilemma when Newt Gingrich was forced out as speaker in 1998.“We have seen that... when Newt Gingrich was ousted, and they were looking for a consensus candidate,” Ms Bash said. “Oof,” Mr Tapper replied. “It turned out it was a child molester, but OK yes.”Hastert served...
Protesters demand resignation of Rep. George Santos hours after he’s sworn in

Only hours after he was sworn in to Congress, about 150 people called for Rep. George Santos to resign Saturday morning in Queens, as the truth-challenged lawmaker insisted to The Post that claims he made a white power symbol were “absolutely absurd.” The rally in Douglaston, Queens took place just outside the old campaign office of former Congressman Tom Suozzi, who Santos replaced this year. “I think it’s really in the best interest of the Republicans to force him to resign. It might be embarrassing in the short term but in two years they will have a candidate,” said rally attendee Tom Kearney,...
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6

Michael Fanone blasted the scant GOP attendance at a Jan. 6 remembrance ceremony at the Capitol. "It's an embarrassment for their party, and it's disgraceful behavior," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. Multiple outlets reported that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only GOP lawmaker at the Friday event. Former DC Metropolitan...
