Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Lions-Packers single-game tournaments

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2022 playoffs
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season has come and gone, and now, the league's 14 playoff teams have been decided. Soon, the NFL will work to eliminate the teams one by one. That will start on Super Wild Card Weekend when the Nos. 2 through 7 seeds in each conference play one another for the right to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Updated standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the week, only two official playoff seedings have been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed. There are still only three playoff spots still open with the remaining 11 teams, with two head-to-head matchups in Jaguars-Titans between playoff hopeful squads.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 10
There are six games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Suns-Warriors, Magic-Trail Blazers, and Pistons-76ers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated schedule, TV channels, scores for AFC & NFC games
The 2022 NFL regular season is entering its final act, as the 14-team playoff field will be finalized in Week 18. NFL fans already had a pretty clear picture of which teams would be playing in the 2023 NFL playoffs entering Week 18. Eleven teams had clinched postseason berths before the action began on Saturday, so just three more teams and overall seeding needed to be decided.
ng-sportingnews.com
Cardinals' J.J. Watt receives standing ovation from 49ers fans to cap NFL career: 'That was very classy'
J.J. Watt went out in style. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end put together one of his best games of the season in the Cardinals' 38-13 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. And even though he was playing on the road, the fans let him know how much he was appreciated.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Suns
Golden State's eight-game homestand comes to an end on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix in front of a national TV audience. This season, it's been no secret that the Warriors (20-20) are a much better team at home than they are on the road. After winning the first five games of its current homestand, Golden State has dropped its last two, but the team is still 17-4 at the Chase Center this season. Quick math tells you that the team is a meager 3-16 away from home — a stark contrast.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers' Rasul Douglas picks up bizarre penalty to gift Lions easier field goal before halftime
The first half of the Lions vs. Packers "Sunday Night Football" game in Week 18 ended in strange fashion. Detroit had lined up for a 48-yard field goal attempt with two seconds remaining in the half, but a boneheaded penalty by the Packers moved them 15 yards closer. So, what...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL coaches fired in 2023: Latest news on Lovie Smith, Kliff Kingsbury, others on Black Monday hot seat
Don't let the door hit you on the way out. The NFL is a brutal business. No day exemplifies that more than "Black Monday," the period immediately following the end of the regular season, when teams cut their losses, namely in the form of underperforming head coaches. The cull can...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Nikola Jokic tonight: Nuggets vs. Suns start time, TV channel, live stream
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will attempt to finish off their four-game homestand on Wednesday with a victory against a struggling Suns team. Denver has defeated the Clippers, Cavaliers and Lakers during this current stretch, keeping pace with the Grizzlies for the best record in the Western Conference. Jokic has unsurprisingly led the way in the Nuggets' wins, averaging 18.0 points, 11.7 assists and 10.7 rebounds in his last three games.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton rumors: Former Saints coach has talked with Broncos ownership
There might not be a bigger name in the NFL coaching rumor mill than Sean Payton. At least one team is jumping into the mix to hire him. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Broncos had received permission from the Saints to interview Payton, adding that no team can speak in person with the former New Orleans coach until at least Jan. 17. Jordan Schultz of The Score followed up late Saturday with a report that Payton already had spoken with Broncos ownership by phone, and Payton confirmed that Sunday morning on Fox.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff power rankings 2023: Every team's real chances to win Super Bowl 57
The 2022-2023 NFL playoffs are here. Fourteen teams — seven in the AFC, seven in the NFC — still have a shot at winning Super Bowl 57 by playing in the league's annual championship tournament. But putting seeding and BetMGM odds aside, how do the playoff teams in...
LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut
At the age of 50, Shaq has decided to go for a new look. The once-dominant NBA center and Hall... The post LOOK: Shaq Confidently Debuts New Haircut appeared first on Outsider.
ng-sportingnews.com
Broncos coaching rumors: Latest news on Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, other candidates after Nathaniel Hackett firing
The Broncos made what they hoped would be a long-term coaching hire during the 2022 NFL offseason when they named Nathaniel Hackett the successor to Vic Fangio. Hackett was fresh off a three-year run with the Packers during which he helped Aaron Rodgers win back-to-back MVPs. He was supposed to help the Broncos provide an upgrade to their stagnant offense, but he was unable to do so.
ng-sportingnews.com
Watch Nyheim Hines’ emotional kickoff return for TD as Bills’ first play after Damar Hamlin collapse: 'This is storybook'
You couldn't have written the start of the Bills-Patriots game any better. For all of the emotional tributes to Damar Hamlin we've seen this week, nobody did it better than Nyheim Hines. On the Bills' first play since Hamlin's on-field collapse in Cincinnati on Monday, Hines returned the opening kickoff...
Comments / 0