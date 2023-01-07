ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
WISN

Packers fans bus to Lambeau Field for big game

MILWAUKEE — Several buses loaded up and hit the road to head from Milwaukee to Title Town to watch the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday. With playoffs on the table, the Packers fans were willing to go the distance to watch the game where everything was on the line.
News 4 Buffalo

Goose egg for ‘goat heads’: Sabres shut out in retro jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since the 2006 Eastern Conference finals, the Sabres lost a game in their “goat head” getups. Beaten for the first time in six games when wearing their black, red and silver throwback threads, the NHL’s highest-scoring team was shut out for the first time this season in […]
