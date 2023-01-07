Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 18 vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers (8-8) can clinch a playoff spot as the No. 7 seed in the NFC by beating the Detroit Lions (8-8) in the season finale on Sunday night from Lambeau Field. The Lions, who were once 1-6, beat the Packers in Week 9 at Ford Field. Matt LaFleur’s team has won four-straight games to go from 4-8 to 8-8.
Packers re-take lead over Lions on Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard TD
The Green Bay Packers needed fewer than five minutes to respond to the Detroit Lions and re-take the lead on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers completed five of six passes for 75 yards and the go-ahead touchdown pass to Allen Lazard from 13 yards out with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
WISN
Packers fans bus to Lambeau Field for big game
MILWAUKEE — Several buses loaded up and hit the road to head from Milwaukee to Title Town to watch the Green Bay Packers face the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday. With playoffs on the table, the Packers fans were willing to go the distance to watch the game where everything was on the line.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points
In 1945, Green Bay Packers receiver Don Hutson scored 29 points in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. The post Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers' Quay Walker pushes member of Lions training staff, gets ejected from game
Green Bay Packers' linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game after he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions' training staff.
Packers OC Adam Stenavich: Must Hit for Big Plays vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers need to create some big plays against the Detroit Lions to keep up with their explosive offense.
Packers' Rasul Douglas raises eyebrows with bizarre play vs Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas drew some flak on Sunday night when he picked up the ball in the middle of a Detroit Lions field-goal attempt.
Circa Sports to award $1M to winners of Circa Million IV pro football contest
After the Chiefs' victory over the Raiders on Saturday, the group — registered as "Chief-3" from Detroit, Michigan — will be awarded a total of $1 Million.
Packers Want Lambeau Rocking for Win-And-In Showdown vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers have been a perfect 10 at home in December/January regular-season home games.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lions' record at Lambeau Field: A look into Detroit's struggles ahead of key game in Green Bay
It's safe to say that Lambeau Field has not been kind to the Lions over the years. Detroit has struggled mightily on the frozen tundra, especially in the past three decades. But Dan Campbell's squad is looking to change that a little this weekend with a potential win-and-in matchup with the Packers on "Sunday Night Football."
Goose egg for ‘goat heads’: Sabres shut out in retro jerseys
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since the 2006 Eastern Conference finals, the Sabres lost a game in their “goat head” getups. Beaten for the first time in six games when wearing their black, red and silver throwback threads, the NHL’s highest-scoring team was shut out for the first time this season in […]
