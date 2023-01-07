Family Service of Roanoke Valley has been able to expand its behavorial health programs beyond its Campbell Avenue office doors – by placing counselors in the field. DaNaysia Reynolds is a “supervisee” in social work, working to accumulate enough hours before taking the test to become a licensed clinical social worker. Reynolds now spends two days a week at Melrose Towers, making it easier for residents there to access mental health services. A grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation helped bring Reynolds aboard last year at Family Service of Roanoke Valley as she works towards being licensed. Family Service has placed another counselor in the field at the Jamestown Place housing project, without that grant funding.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO