Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke receives $5k donation from InFirst
ROANOKE, Va. – InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke, officials announced Thursday. The Humble Hustle Company connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving, InFirst said. Recently, we’re told the company’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900...
Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
Family Service of Roanoke Valley makes counseling more accessible
Family Service of Roanoke Valley has been able to expand its behavorial health programs beyond its Campbell Avenue office doors – by placing counselors in the field. DaNaysia Reynolds is a “supervisee” in social work, working to accumulate enough hours before taking the test to become a licensed clinical social worker. Reynolds now spends two days a week at Melrose Towers, making it easier for residents there to access mental health services. A grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation helped bring Reynolds aboard last year at Family Service of Roanoke Valley as she works towards being licensed. Family Service has placed another counselor in the field at the Jamestown Place housing project, without that grant funding.
Roanoke Co. firefighters stress the importance of keeping chimneys clean and inspected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County firefighters stress the importance of having your chimney cleaned and inspected. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were working on a chimney fire call on Friday. According to firefighters, this call was located in the Masons Cove area of the...
Taste of Virginia Expo encourages people to shop within the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – People from all over the Commonwealth gathered at Hotel Roanoke Saturday to get a “Taste of Virginia.”. Taste of Virginia is an annual expo for small businesses and vendors from across the state. They showcased their products, and gave out samples for people to try.
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Brandon Oaks, a nursing home in Roanoke,...
Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents
A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
Annual Valentines for Vets kicks off at Bedford Public Library System locations
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time to kick off the annual Valentines for Vets program. All Bedford Public Library System locations will be collecting valentines to give to the local VA hospital and local veteran centers. Each location will have supplies to make one or you can drop them...
Here @ Home spotlights importance of learning how to swim
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deaths last week at Smith Mountain Lake, Here @ Home welcomed Paige Hickey, the Aquatics Supervisor at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley, to talk about the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and keeping kids safe around the water. Hickey explains...
Lynchburg Humane Society holds adoption special to help with influx of animals
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Due to a recent influx of animals, the Lynchburg Humane Society reached a record-breaking number of dogs in their facility. They say they now have over 350 animals total and not a single empty kennel. They held an adoption special this weekend, charging people only...
Danville Police Department to offer six-week youth training program
Danville, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is offering a Reimagining Juvenile Justice training from Feb. 1 to March 8. According to organizers, the six-week program will occur every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. They say the program is a free hands-on learning experience for anyone in the community who works with […]
Watch for carbon monoxide dangers this time of year
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - During these cold months, people may want to bring in space heaters, grill indoors, or augment their home heat.. especially if they’re facing financial difficulties paying high heating bills. However, there are dangers with those heating methods. William Jefferson Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt...
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
Guinea pigs need to be adopted from the Bedford County Animal Shelter
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Franklin County Humane Society has found a foster for Waffles and Pancake. ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Animal Shelter has special animals waiting for forever homes. Waffles, Pancake, Mama, Jack and Jill are all guinea pigs at the animal shelter. “There are so many of...
Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Personal stories shared in Roanoke highlights Tuskegee Airmen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black soldiers and pilots in the Army Air Corps. Their success in World War II helped pave the way for the integration of the military and the United States. That story was shared with the Roanoke community at the Harrison Museum on Friday evening.
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
