Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

RAM House sees increase in services for people experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Homelessness doesn’t have a season.” That’s what RAM House preaches. “We’re open 365 days a year. We’re open Saturdays and Sundays. Every morning at eight o’clock we have a line of people waiting to get in, and the people leave at four o’clock,” said Melissa Woodson, executive director of RAM House.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke receives $5k donation from InFirst

ROANOKE, Va. – InFirst Federal Credit Union donated $5,000 to The Humble Hustle Company in Roanoke, officials announced Thursday. The Humble Hustle Company connects diverse communities by creating innovative, inclusive spaces that inspire hope and promote giving, InFirst said. Recently, we’re told the company’s “Keep Giving Initiative” helped 2,900...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Family Service of Roanoke Valley makes counseling more accessible

Family Service of Roanoke Valley has been able to expand its behavorial health programs beyond its Campbell Avenue office doors – by placing counselors in the field. DaNaysia Reynolds is a “supervisee” in social work, working to accumulate enough hours before taking the test to become a licensed clinical social worker. Reynolds now spends two days a week at Melrose Towers, making it easier for residents there to access mental health services. A grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation helped bring Reynolds aboard last year at Family Service of Roanoke Valley as she works towards being licensed. Family Service has placed another counselor in the field at the Jamestown Place housing project, without that grant funding.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Brandon Oaks, a nursing home in Roanoke,...
ROANOKE, VA
wvtf.org

Va. News: Daylight Saving Time & saving historic documents

A Roanoke County delegate wants to find out more about how switching to Daylight Saving Time every spring impacts Virginians and whether that should continue. And some of the nation's oldest historical documents may be at risk of damage from material that was meant to protect them. Those have been...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights importance of learning how to swim

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deaths last week at Smith Mountain Lake, Here @ Home welcomed Paige Hickey, the Aquatics Supervisor at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley, to talk about the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and keeping kids safe around the water. Hickey explains...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police Department to offer six-week youth training program

Danville, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is offering a Reimagining Juvenile Justice training from Feb. 1 to March 8. According to organizers, the six-week program will occur every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. They say the program is a free hands-on learning experience for anyone in the community who works with […]
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Watch for carbon monoxide dangers this time of year

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - During these cold months, people may want to bring in space heaters, grill indoors, or augment their home heat.. especially if they’re facing financial difficulties paying high heating bills. However, there are dangers with those heating methods. William Jefferson Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 6.4 cents in a month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Personal stories shared in Roanoke highlights Tuskegee Airmen

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black soldiers and pilots in the Army Air Corps. Their success in World War II helped pave the way for the integration of the military and the United States. That story was shared with the Roanoke community at the Harrison Museum on Friday evening.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Hurt, Brett Justin

Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
ROANOKE, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA

