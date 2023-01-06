Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Worst Reviewed Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Best Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic JamsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Chelsea ‘open transfer talks with Monchengladbach for France World Cup star Marcus Thuram to solve forward crisis’
CHELSEA have reportedly opened talks with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach over a transfer for striker Marcus Thuram. The French forward is a wanted man after his fine form this season as well as his impressive performances at the World Cup in Qatar. Chelsea are in the market for more firepower...
Report: Chelsea Are Still In Talks With Benfica Over Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea are still reportedly in talks with Benfica over the transfer of Enzo Fernandez despite the clubs manager stating otherwise in public.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Mykhailo Mudryk LATEST, Alejandro Balde ‘battle with Newcastle’, Joao Felix updates
UKRAINE star Mykhailo Mudryk is Arsenal's top target but the transfer for the forward still in the balance. Chelsea are also interested in the Shakhtar Donetsk ace, but Arsenal appear to be closer to a transfer agreement with the club. While the Gunners are also set for a battle to...
Al Nassr Unregister Vincent Aboubakar To Make Space For Cristiano Ronaldo
Aboubakar has reportedly been removed from Al Nassr's official Saudi Pro League squad list to make space for Ronaldo.
Yardbarker
Carlos Tevez Gave Surprising Answer to Messi, Argentina Winning 2022 World Cup
It’s been a few weeks since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month and storys of how former Argentine players are coming out. But, Carlos Tevez had an interesting confession when following Lionel Messi & Co. Tevez spoke with Super Miter Deportivo (h/t Ole), stating...
Ex-Belgium boss Roberto Martinez ‘agrees to replace Fernando Santos as Portugal manager after World Cup axe’
ROBERT MARTINEZ has reportedly agreed to become the new Portugal manager. The former Wigan and Everton boss, 49, left his post as Belgium head coach following their shock group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar. But now he is set to return to international football just weeks later as...
Albania hires Brazilian Sylvinho to coach its national team
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation hired Sylvinho on Monday as coach of the national team with the goal of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. The 48-year-old Brazilian signed a contract that will take him through the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. “Football needs your soul...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: Messi Modifies His Mate Cup to Remember 2022 World Cup Victory (Photo)
After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month, modifications were needed to add the country’s third star. However, the Argentine Football Association wasn’t alone in making changes. Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi modified his bombilla for when the veteran goal scorer drinks Mate. So now, whenever...
Report: Chelsea Offer To Meet Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix Loan Terms
Chelsea have reportedly offered to meet the loan terms of Joao Felix set by Atletico Madrid. The player wants a move to the Premier League.
Yardbarker
La Liga: Diego Simeone Reveals How Messi Reminds Him of Diego Maradona
Club football is back in full swing following the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the holiday season is now over. Nonetheless, it isn’t stopping coaches from looking back at what happened in Qatar, as praise for Lionel Messi comes from various coaches. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone spoke highly...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Considering Move For RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo
Chelsea were heavily beaten tonight by a really good Manchester City side, but their problems up front were almost as startling as their problems in defence. The lack of fluidity in the Chelsea attack it notable and it's need for change is even more evident. The right signings were not made in the summer, and it may be time to cut the losses on that and start fresh.
FOX Sports
Barcelona beats Atlético 1-0 despite Lewandowski's absence
MADRID (AP) — Playing without Robert Lewandowski wasn't so bad for Barcelona after all. Barcelona overcame the absence of its top striker to win 1-0 at Atlético Madrid and open a three-point lead over rival Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid had lost 2-1 at...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Will Not Renegotiate Current Contract Extension Offer To Milan Skriniar Worth €6.5M Net/Season, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter’s will not negotiate their contract extension offer to defender Milan Skriniar beyond the €6.5 million net per season that is already on the table. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri have made clear that their offer stands where it is and that they have no plans of negotiating it any higher.
kalkinemedia.com
Ronaldo clear for Saudi debut on January 22: club source
Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo could make his Saudi Arabian debut on January 22 after he was successfully registered by new team Al Nassr, a club source told AFP on Saturday. Ronaldo, who was unveiled to fans this week, joined the squad list after Al Nassr terminated Manchester United-linked striker Vincent...
Yardbarker
A closer look at Juventus loanee Nicolussi Caviglia who joined Salernitana
After signing for Salernitana last week, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia made his debut for the southerners as a starter against Torino, playing for the entirety of the match. Calciomercato provided us with five interesting facts about the Juventus loanee who rose through the ranks at Vinovo from a very tender age.
Comments / 0