thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to terrible Tom Brady news
There’s no debate that Tom Brady is one of the greatest, if not the single greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has seven Super Bowl wins, has been named the league MVP three different times, and had never missed the playoffs as a full-time starter – until this season.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
NFL Winners and Losers: Patriots had a shot at playoffs, but they aren't good enough
On one hand, the New England Patriots blew it. They led the Buffalo Bills in the second half of a game that, if they won, would clinch a playoff berth. On the other, the Patriots had no business being in the playoff race in the first place. That's the conundrum...
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Warns NFC Playoff Teams, Fear Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers!
Rooting for your team to face the Bucs or Packers in the postseason? Better think twice about that ... so says Warren Moon, who tells TMZ Sports that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are legit threats to make noise in this year's postseason. Both guys have had down years, making...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
FOX Sports
Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled with Miami...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Finish Season on High, Beat Tom Brady’s Bucs in Atlanta
The Atlanta Falcons made history in more ways than one Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps the most important milestone came with the Falcons winning 30-17, their first win in 12 meetings against Tom Brady. With nothing to gain, the Bucs sat Brady just before the end of...
Bill Belichick to Return as Patriots Head Coach for 24th Season
Bill Belichick has announced that he will return as the Head Coach of the New England Patriots for the 2023 NFL season. This will be his 24th NFL season with the franchise. Belichick has seen record success with the franchise in his tenure, but things have been uncharacteristically down for the team. The departure of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has marked a noticeable downturn for the franchise. They have missed the NFL playoffs for two of the past three seasons. Belichick will look to reset this upcoming season and compete for a playoff spot.
Former Patriots QB Tom Brady quietly set two NFL passing records at age 45
No one in the history of the NFL has ever thrown the ball as much as Tom Brady did in 2022 at the age of 45. The former New England Patriots quarterback may be positively ancient in NFL terms. But his shoulder help up just fine this season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he finished the year with 490 completions and 733 pass attempts, both of which broke single-season records.
