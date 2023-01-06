Bill Belichick has announced that he will return as the Head Coach of the New England Patriots for the 2023 NFL season. This will be his 24th NFL season with the franchise. Belichick has seen record success with the franchise in his tenure, but things have been uncharacteristically down for the team. The departure of Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has marked a noticeable downturn for the franchise. They have missed the NFL playoffs for two of the past three seasons. Belichick will look to reset this upcoming season and compete for a playoff spot.

3 HOURS AGO