Detroit News
Lions notes: GM Brad Holmes talks rookie class, Ben Johnson, injured veterans
Allen Park — As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about the team's 2022 rookie class at his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, it became increasingly amusing to recall the August and September hype surrounding sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Holmes talked about Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston's record-setting rookie...
Detroit News
Tuesday's NFL: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators
Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Detroit News
Michigan football among national title contenders in 'way-too-early' rankings for 2023
Michigan has made back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff. Early forecasts have the Wolverines likely headed for a third. Georgia's 65-7 rout of TCU on Monday night not only crowned the Bulldogs national champions (again), it also kickstarted a bevy of "way-too-early" rankings for next season. Michigan is firmly entrenched in the top three of plenty of projections.
Detroit News
Lions will pick sixth, 18th in the 2023 NFL Draft
Green Bay, Wis. — The absolute slimmest of silver linings of being eliminated from the postseason via the Seattle Seahawks' victory on Sunday is the Detroit Lions are now slated to select No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Rams' overtime loss dropped them to 5-12...
Detroit News
After 'big surprise,' Matt Vierling, Nick Maton embrace opportunity with Tigers
Detroit — One minute you are basking in the still-warm glow of a National League pennant, reliving the thrilling run to the World Series. The next minute, well, you’re traded to a team that’s lost 526 games over the last six years and hasn’t sniffed the postseason since 2014.
Detroit News
Three teams put in requests to interview Lions' Ben Johnson for coaching vacancy
Allen Park — The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers have put in requests to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for the franchise's head-coaching vacancy, according to a team source familiar with the talks. The Colts also requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for...
