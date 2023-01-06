ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy

Next Monday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday morning, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the Cowboys' upcoming playoff game.  Many ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Detroit News

Niyo: If Goff's a 'perfect fit,' maybe Lions have flipped script

Allen Park — Jared Goff took a victory lap Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Or half of one, at least, following the Lions’ season-ending triumph in Green Bay. Once the postgame handshakes and interviews were done on the field after Detroit’s 20-16 win, Goff took off down the sideline behind the visitors’ bench, where hundreds of fans — almost all of them wearing Lions jerseys — were still basking in the moment.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Athlon Sports

Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote

Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen.  Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral

ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Detroit News

Lions notes: GM Brad Holmes talks rookie class, Ben Johnson, injured veterans

Allen Park — As Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes talked about the team's 2022 rookie class at his end-of-season press conference Tuesday, it became increasingly amusing to recall the August and September hype surrounding sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez. Holmes talked about Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston's record-setting rookie...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Tuesday's NFL: Panthers request interviews with 4 coordinators

Charlotte, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Detroit News

Michigan football among national title contenders in 'way-too-early' rankings for 2023

Michigan has made back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff. Early forecasts have the Wolverines likely headed for a third. Georgia's 65-7 rout of TCU on Monday night not only crowned the Bulldogs national champions (again), it also kickstarted a bevy of "way-too-early" rankings for next season. Michigan is firmly entrenched in the top three of plenty of projections.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Lions will pick sixth, 18th in the 2023 NFL Draft

Green Bay, Wis. — The absolute slimmest of silver linings of being eliminated from the postseason via the Seattle Seahawks' victory on Sunday is the Detroit Lions are now slated to select No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Rams' overtime loss dropped them to 5-12...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Three teams put in requests to interview Lions' Ben Johnson for coaching vacancy

Allen Park — The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers have put in requests to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for the franchise's head-coaching vacancy, according to a team source familiar with the talks. The Colts also requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for...
