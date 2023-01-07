ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

PennLive.com

Drug that modestly slows Alzheimer’s disease gets FDA OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. The drug, Leqembi, is the first that’s been convincingly shown to slow the...
WASHINGTON STATE
MedicalXpress

US approves new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a highly anticipated new drug designed to slow cognitive decline in patients in mild and early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The FDA approval of the drug, Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, comes just days after the regulatory agency was harshly criticized...
KTEN.com

Alzheimer's Disease Fast Facts

Here is a look at Alzheimer's disease, a progressive brain disorder that leads to loss of memory and other intellectual abilities. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, which is a general term for the loss of memory and intellectual abilities. Alzheimer's disease is fatal and there is...
CNBC

FDA approves Alzheimer's drug that slowed cognitive decline in clinical trial

The FDA's decision comes after clinical trial results indicated that lecanemab slows cognitive decline somewhat in people with mild impairment from Alzheimer's. But Biogen and Eisai's monoclonal antibody treatment also carries risks of brain swelling and bleeding. Eisai, which led the development of lecanemab, is pricing the treatment at $26,500...
New York Post

Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug earns accelerated FDA approval

A new, breakthrough drug designed to aggressively treat Alzheimer’s disease was awarded accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Leqembi — developed by Tokyo-headquartered Eisai — has been shown in trials to slow the cognitive and functional decline of people in the early stages of the illness. The accelerated approval comes amid concerns about the safety and the cost of the drug, previously known as lecanemab. Massachusetts-based Biogen and Eisai will market the medication, which is a monoclonal antibody infusion every two weeks. It’s approved for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or in the mild dementia stage...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

FDA greenlights new Alzheimer's drug amid safety concerns

The FDA is greenlighting the drug Leqembi after it appeared to slow cognitive decline in some early stage Alzheimer’s patients in spite of some potential risks. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren has more details about findings from a clinical trial.Jan. 7, 2023.
goodmorningamerica.com

FDA grants accelerated approval to Alzheimer's drug for people with early stage disease

The FDA has granted accelerated approval to a new Alzheimer's treatment, called Leqembi, the first drug of its kind with clear evidence it can slow cognitive decline in people with early stages of the disease. "Alzheimer's disease immeasurably incapacitates the lives of those who suffer from it and has devastating...
studyfinds.org

What is Leqembi? Here’s why the FDA just approved this drug as an Alzheimer’s treatment

SILVER SPRING, Md. — On Jan. 6, 2023, modern medicine took a major step forward, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi for use in patients dealing with Alzheimer’s disease. FDA officials green lit the drug as part of the agency’s Accelerated Approval pathway — a process that gets potential treatments for incurable diseases to the public faster.
KXLY

FDA Approves Second Drug for Alzheimer Disease, Despite Safety Concerns

FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second drug for Alzheimer disease, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), despite reports of rare brain bleeds linked to use of the drug in some patients. Leqembi, made by Eisai and marketed by Biogen, will be...
brytfmonline.com

The United States authorizes a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

US health officials last Friday authorized a new drug for neurodegenerative Alzheimer’s disease with the goal of slowing cognitive decline in patients. The new treatment, which will be marketed under the name Leqembi, is now recommended by the US Medicines Agency (FDA, its acronym in English) for patients who have not yet reached an advanced stage of the disease.
MedicalXpress

Video: Expert provides perspective on FDA approval of another experimental Alzheimer's drug

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of a disease-modifying treatment that could potentially give some patients with Alzheimer's disease something they haven't had before: a medication that may slow the decline of memory and thinking. A monoclonal antibody, lecanemab, shows promise in removing amyloid plaques from the...

