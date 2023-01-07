Read full article on original website
Broncos make Dan Quinn decision amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh rumors
The Denver Broncos are actively searching for their new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett late last year, and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is very much in the running. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Quinn; he was one of the top candidates for the head coaching...
NFL
Bills-Chiefs neutral site AFC Championship Game in play; Bengals avoid coin toss with win over Ravens
Any potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs would be played at a neutral site following the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals' 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday also negated a scenario in which a coin toss would...
Breaking: Longtime NFL Coach Informs Team He's Retiring
One of the most experienced coaches in the NFL is calling it a career. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team that he's retiring. Pees, 73 years old, has been considering the decision for multiple weeks now, per a report. His mind is now made up. ...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision
Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has interest from teams like the Panthers and Broncos but says he'll probably stay where he is. The post Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update
Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
NFL World Furious With Head Coach's Decision Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to play most of their starters against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, that decision has already proved to be a little costly. Bucs center Robert Hainsey has already been ruled out with an injury. "Not what Bucs wanted to hear today: Center Robert...
Fans won’t be happy with what the NFL told the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t happy with their potential playoff scenarios. Because of the Bengals’ canceled game against the Buffalo Bills (which was the right decision), Cincinnati will be the AFC North champions regardless of what happens this weekend. The Bengals, however, could still possibly play a road playoff...
Former Bengals star to pay Joe Mixon touchdown fine
During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon might have had the best touchdown celebration of the year when he pulled out a coin, flipped it, and then had the rest of the team kick it, mocking the NFL’s controversial decision to have the Ravens and Bengals flip a coin to determine home-field advantage if the Ravens won Sunday’s game, even though the Bengals won the AFC North division.
NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three...
Bills Neutral Site AFC Title Game Could Be Very Close to Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills are about to wrap up their 2022 regular season, as they host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium today. The Bills need to win to assure they are the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss and a Bengals win over the Ravens, the Bills could fall to the 3 seed.
Look: NFL World Furious With CBS Broadcast Sunday
The Cleveland Browns faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. CBS had the call of the game, with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call of the contest. However, many Browns fans were not happy with the contest's broadcast. "I might...
Look: NFL World Believes Major Retirement Is Coming
The NFL World is convinced that we've seen the last of one special quarterback. Sunday night, the Packers fell to the Lions in Week 18. Green Bay needed to win to make the playoffs, but ultimately, Detroit got the win. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers was asked by a Lions...
L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update
Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
Chiefs reunite with familiar face in hopes of fixing one certain problem
The Kansas City Chiefs have had one big problem haunt them all season, and it’s one that no one expected before the season started. Looking back at the history of this franchise, since Andy Reid has been here, at least, they have never really had special team issues, but this year is different.
Report: NFL Coach Or General Manager Will Be Fired Sunday
An NFL head coach, general manager or both will reportedly be fired on Sunday. The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the league this year. That will result in head coach Lovie Smith, general manager Nick Caserio - or both - getting fired after Sunday's final game.
Sean Payton could land with one of two playoff teams, depending on performance
The NFL coaching carousel has already begun to spin, with three current head coaching vacancies. Chances are, we’ll have a
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Will Sit On Sunday
The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. We won't have both starting quarterbacks on Sunday, though. While the Eagles will be getting Jalen Hurts back under center, the Giants are going to rest starting...
Look: NFL Star Is Guaranteeing Playoffs Next Season
The New York Jets did not make the playoffs this season. They failed to beat the Dolphins on Sunday, finishing the year with a loss. But one Jets star is already guaranteeing a playoff appearance next year. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is guaranteeing that his team will make the postseason...
