ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Urban Meyer Update

Urban Meyer has an unfortunate update to his coaching resume this weekend. "Worst NFL head coach of all-time." Following the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Tennessee Titans, the AFC South franchise is now playoff bound. Trevor Lawrence and Co. are heading to the playoffs one year after firing former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Head Coach's Decision Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to play most of their starters against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, that decision has already proved to be a little costly. Bucs center Robert Hainsey has already been ruled out with an injury. "Not what Bucs wanted to hear today: Center Robert...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Fans won’t be happy with what the NFL told the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t happy with their potential playoff scenarios. Because of the Bengals’ canceled game against the Buffalo Bills (which was the right decision), Cincinnati will be the AFC North champions regardless of what happens this weekend. The Bengals, however, could still possibly play a road playoff...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Former Bengals star to pay Joe Mixon touchdown fine

During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon might have had the best touchdown celebration of the year when he pulled out a coin, flipped it, and then had the rest of the team kick it, mocking the NFL’s controversial decision to have the Ravens and Bengals flip a coin to determine home-field advantage if the Ravens won Sunday’s game, even though the Bengals won the AFC North division.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Has 1 Question For Andy Reid Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs made quick work of the Las Vegas Raiders in their final regular season game of the season. But there was one question that fans had for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the process. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs led the Raiders by three...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Neutral Site AFC Title Game Could Be Very Close to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills are about to wrap up their 2022 regular season, as they host the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium today. The Bills need to win to assure they are the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs. With a loss and a Bengals win over the Ravens, the Bills could fall to the 3 seed.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With CBS Broadcast Sunday

The Cleveland Browns faced the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. CBS had the call of the game, with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the call of the contest. However, many Browns fans were not happy with the contest's broadcast. "I might...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Believes Major Retirement Is Coming

The NFL World is convinced that we've seen the last of one special quarterback. Sunday night, the Packers fell to the Lions in Week 18. Green Bay needed to win to make the playoffs, but ultimately, Detroit got the win. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers was asked by a Lions...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

L’Jarius Sneed gets huge Chiefs injury update

Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Or General Manager Will Be Fired Sunday

An NFL head coach, general manager or both will reportedly be fired on Sunday. The Houston Texans have been one of the worst teams in the league this year. That will result in head coach Lovie Smith, general manager Nick Caserio - or both - getting fired after Sunday's final game.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Will Sit On Sunday

The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. We won't have both starting quarterbacks on Sunday, though. While the Eagles will be getting Jalen Hurts back under center, the Giants are going to rest starting...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Is Guaranteeing Playoffs Next Season

The New York Jets did not make the playoffs this season. They failed to beat the Dolphins on Sunday, finishing the year with a loss. But one Jets star is already guaranteeing a playoff appearance next year. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is guaranteeing that his team will make the postseason...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy