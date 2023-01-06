ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans DE Jonathan Greenard feels like he 'got my juice back'

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
Jonathan Greenard had a simple goal for 2022.

The Houston Texans’ 2020 third-round defensive end had never played a full complement of games in a regular season.

“When I was in camp, that was my main thing,” Greenard said. “Everybody was asking, ‘What’s your goal?’ My goal is to be able to play every single game this year. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

Greenard missed nine games after playing effectively in the first four. The former Florida product wasn’t activated from injured reserve until Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and has played 77 defensive snaps over the past three games, recovering one fumble.

“At the end of the day, I can’t beat myself down about a goal that I didn’t attain,” said Greenard. “At the same time, I was glad I was able to even come back and play this game. Just to get back these last couple of games, be with the guys, I got my juice back, I got my step back, still feel comfortable and everything. It makes it that much easier and helpful with the guys around us.”

The 2-13-1 Texans have one final game with the 4-11-1 Indianapolis Colts until their dismal seasons mercifully conclude Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Nevertheless Greenard is enthused to take the field and play with the same vigor of a club that was on the precipice of making the playoffs.

Said Greenard: “We knew what the goal was, not only for me to be available for all games, everybody knows we wanted to make the playoffs. We’re just going to continue to have that mindset. Just because it doesn’t go (your way), you don’t lose sight of it. Just got to continue to find it and add more grit to it. That’s what I do.”

The Texans would secure the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft with a loss while a win over the Colts would jeopardize it — pending the Chicago Bears also lost to the Minnesota Vikings. If such a scenario occurred, the Bears would end up with the first overall pick.

Greenard isn’t worried about the pick; he is focused on playing with a winning attitude.

“I don’t care how many games we lose or win, I’m still going to be the same me regardless,” said Greenard. “I think that infectious spirit should be around everywhere, and I think that is what is going to eventually come.”

