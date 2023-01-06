ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Alex
3d ago

This must be because the defendant was a 👮‍♂️cop, if you we’re not a 👮‍♂️you only served 8 years like Heather Catterall for killing a civilian🤬

whdh.com

DA: Suspect charged with murder and arson in fatal Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced that Adam Rollins, 42, is facing new charges a week after he was arraigned on Jan. 3, following his arrest in connection with the death of 80-year-old Judith Henriques.
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest 2 men on drug charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested two men over the weekend on drug charges. Police said they executed a search warrant Saturday at a home on Hammond Street. There, said Lt. Scott Carola, they arrested Thomas Brabant Jr. and Tristan Botelho, both 32 years...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man held without bail on new murder charge concerning fatal crash that killed Lori Medeiros

A 34-year-old Norton and Medford man was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court today on new indictments charging him with Second Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Warwick man convicted on drug trafficking, firearm charges as Federal Jury Trial is set to begin

PROVIDENCE – Jose Manuel Rosario-Mella, a/k/a Luis Cortes, 55, of Warwick, arrested in August 2020 by Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force agents following a month-long investigation into his drug trafficking activities, pleaded guilty in federal court today to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WARWICK, RI
valleypatriot.com

Lawrence Men Indicted for Attacks on Correctional Officers

MIDDLETON, Mass — Two inmates at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction have been indicted on serious charges for their role in an Oct. 22 altercation that injured two correctional officers. (Story here) The indictments were handed down last week by an Essex County Superior Court grand jury....
MIDDLETON, MA
YAHOO!

Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death

WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
RUTLAND, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA

