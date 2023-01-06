Read full article on original website
Alex
3d ago
This must be because the defendant was a 👮♂️cop, if you we’re not a 👮♂️you only served 8 years like Heather Catterall for killing a civilian🤬
newstalknewengland.com
Jose Manuel Rosario-Mella Of Warwick, Rhode Island Pleaded Guilty Tuesday To Federal Drugs And Firearms Charges
On Tuesday at the United States District Court in Providence, Rhode Island, Jose Manuel Rosario-Mella, also known as Luis Cortes, 55, of Warwick, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 12, 2022,...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts man, charged with 2nd degree murder, in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The man involved in a four-month long Massachusetts State Police drug investigation was arraigned on murder charges in Fall River Superior Court. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, appeared in court facing second degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide charges in connection to the fatal Nov. 7 crash in Taunton.
whdh.com
DA: Suspect charged with murder and arson in fatal Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced that Adam Rollins, 42, is facing new charges a week after he was arraigned on Jan. 3, following his arrest in connection with the death of 80-year-old Judith Henriques.
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Taunton crash
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man faces upgraded charges in a 2022 Taunton crash that left one woman dead.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest 2 men on drug charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said they arrested two men over the weekend on drug charges. Police said they executed a search warrant Saturday at a home on Hammond Street. There, said Lt. Scott Carola, they arrested Thomas Brabant Jr. and Tristan Botelho, both 32 years...
ABC6.com
Judge raises bail for Massachusetts man in fatal Lincoln New Year’s Eve crash to $50K
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old Massachusetts man faced a judge Tuesday morning after being involved in a deadly New Year’s Eve crash that killed one person and injured another. Christopher Vincent, of Watertown, was arranged on several charges, including DUI resulting in death, after prosecutors said he...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held without bail on new murder charge concerning fatal crash that killed Lori Medeiros
A 34-year-old Norton and Medford man was arraigned in Fall River Superior Court today on new indictments charging him with Second Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
whatsupnewp.com
Warwick man convicted on drug trafficking, firearm charges as Federal Jury Trial is set to begin
PROVIDENCE – Jose Manuel Rosario-Mella, a/k/a Luis Cortes, 55, of Warwick, arrested in August 2020 by Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force agents following a month-long investigation into his drug trafficking activities, pleaded guilty in federal court today to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
nrinow.news
Scam artist faces felony charge in North Smithfield after failing deliver $5K AC system
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Providence man who kept a supposed client waiting for installation of a $5,300 central air system since July is facing felony charges in North Smithfield. And court records show that for the suspect, it’s just one of several open cases across the state involving various...
valleypatriot.com
Lawrence Men Indicted for Attacks on Correctional Officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two inmates at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction have been indicted on serious charges for their role in an Oct. 22 altercation that injured two correctional officers. (Story here) The indictments were handed down last week by an Essex County Superior Court grand jury....
Ex-cop, wife charged in connection with teen’s death appear in court Monday
A former Massachusetts State Police Officer and his wife appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday. The couple faces charges of child endangerment and furnishing alcohol to minors in connection with the 2021 death of Alonzo Polk, a Dedham High School graduate who died in the couple’s backyard during a graduation party.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man charged with murder after allegedly robbing and assaulting elderly woman
The 42-year-old Attleboro man charged last week with robbing and assaulting an elderly Attleboro woman, who later died in a house fire on November 18, 2022, will also be charged this morning with her murder and the arson of her home, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced.
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
New Bedford man charged with OUI in deadly motorcycle crash
The DA's office said William Botelho, 30, has been charged with vehicular homicide by OUI.
YAHOO!
Homeless man arraigned in Rutland woman's death
WORCESTER — A homeless man charged with the murder of a Rutland woman in December was arraigned Thursday morning. Angel E. Santiago, 21, last known to be living at 7A Clarkson St., pleaded not guilty to killing 53-year-old Diane Lamarche-Leader, whose body was found inside her home at 2 Joanna Drive in Rutland on Dec. 6 after emergency personnel responded to a fire there.
Berkley nurse guilty of tampering with patients’ fentanyl to be sentenced
A Berkley nurse who pleaded guilty to tampering with and then using fentanyl intended for patients recovering from surgery is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Monday afternoon. Hugo Vieira, 41, agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, according to court records,...
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police
A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
