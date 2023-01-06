ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Andre Johnson reveals when in his Texans career he thought he was Hall of Fame worthy

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkxq3_0k6NEZEW00

As a 22-year-old entering the NFL, Andre Johnson wasn’t focused on the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Houston Texans’ No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft was anxious enough trying to be the best version of himself.

“I think once you’re drafted, when I came here, I didn’t say to myself, ‘I want to be a Hall of Fame player,'” Johnson said. “I just always said I wanted to be a great player. I wanted to be one of the best to every play. I never said I wanted to make it to the Hall of Fame.”

The Texans were in their second season of existence when Johnson came into the league. When Johnson made the Pro Bowl in his second season, coaches on the AFC team almost didn’t know what team he represented — that is how young the Texans still were when Johnson made his first trip to Hawaii.

Similarly as Johnson began to collect more accolades, break records, and lead the league in statistical categories, it started to crystalize for the former Miami product.

“As your career goes along, you guys [the media] always remind us of our stats and things we’re accomplishing,” said Johnson. “Then it’s like, ‘Man, okay, I was the first person to do this’ or ‘I did something that Jerry Rice did.’ Now it comes in your mind, ‘Well, maybe I can get in there one day.’”

Johnson was a two-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler in his career. The 6-3, 229-pound wideout led the NFL in catches in 2006 and 2008 and also in receiving yards in 2008 and 2009.

“I don’t think that’s it’s something that you come in and just assume is going to happen,” Johnson said.

Johnson is one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class. The inaugural Texans Ring of Honor member, who played 2003-14 for Houston, was also a finalist for the hall’s 2022 class.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision

On Sunday, the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season with the team, marking the second time in a row the team has fired their head coach after just one season. And after the big coaching decision, Texans general manager Nick Caserio explained the move. In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Read more... The post Texans G.M. reveals reason for Lovie Smith decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Strahan seemed to rip Skip Bayless during Fox's NFL pregame show

Fox Sports continues to employ Skip Bayless and the morning TV shouter continues to show why it’s embarrassment that they do. The latest example of this came last Monday night when Bayless fired off a soulless tweet about the Bills-Bengals game and the NFL playoffs while Damar Hamlin’s life was in jeopardy after suffering cardiac arrest in what was one the scariest scenes we’ve seen in professional sports.
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

Selling Tampa Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged to Chad 'Ocho Cinco' Johnson: It 'Was Absolutely Beautiful'

"This is the next step of our beautiful journey together," Sharelle Rosado tells PEOPLE exclusively after the retired NFL player got down on one knee in front of friends and family on Saturday Sharelle Rosado and Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson are heading to the altar! The Selling Tampa alum, 35, and the retired NFL player, 44, got engaged on Saturday evening, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. While the pair have been publicly referring to one another as their "fiancé" for some time, Johnson never gave Rosado a ring....
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Tony Dungy Blasts Texans For Firing Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night after just one season, making him the third coach fired by the Texans in as many seasons after David Culley in 2021, and Bill O'Brien in 2020. And now, the Texans have begun to face backlash for their decision...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick

Lovie Smith cost the Houston Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by going for two and the win on Sunday, but that is no longer his problem. The Texans fired Smith hours after their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Team owner Cal McNair issued a statement thanking Smith for his... The post Lovie Smith fired hours after costing Texans top pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star TE Jamari Johnson announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land four-star tight end Jamari Johnson, who has been committed to the Louisville Cardinals for the past several months. However, they were unable to land the jumbo athlete, who stuck with Louisville in the end. Johnson stands 6 feet, 5 inches and 250 pounds. He is projected to play tight end in college. After former Oregon TE Moliki Matavao announced his transfer to the UCLA Bruins, it was clear the Ducks needed depth at the position. The Ducks worked to add Johnson to the 2023 class, pairing him alongside fellow TE Kenyon Sadiq, but the hopes didn’t come to fruition. That doesn’t mean the Ducks are finished in the TE recruiting department, though. Five-stars Nyckoles Harbor and Duce Robinson have not yet committed, and both are reportedly considering Oregon. Harbor plans a visit to Eugene at the end of January. Jamari Johnson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 CA TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8908 CA TE Rivals 4 5.8 CA TE ESPN 3 79 CA TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 CA TE Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 250 pounds Hometown Inglewood, California Projected Position Tight End Class 2023 Twitter11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers WR George Pickens on winning the game and missing the playoffs: 'It's like a birthday party without the cake'

One of the best stories of the 2022 season has been the remarkable impact rookie wide receiver George Pickens has had on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens propensity for highlight-reel-worthy catches is newsworthy and his future with quarterback Kenny Pickett looks bright. After the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions RB Jamaal Williams had the most hilarious 'SNF' intro and NFL fans loved it

One of the fun parts about the Sunday Night Football broadcast each week is that we get to hear players do their little introductions on the first drives of the game. Most of them usually just say their name, position and where they went to college but every now and then a player will have some fun with it and show off their personality. We’ve seen a bunch of great ones over the years.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy