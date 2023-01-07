ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers

I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study

Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement

Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WJHL

No. 8 Tennessee crushes Gamecocks, 85-42

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – Nine Volunteers scored at least three points on Saturday afternoon, as the Big Orange thrashed South Carolina on their home floor, 85-42. The Vols’ victory never seemed in doubt, as they opened up the game on an 18-5 run and never looked back. Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 10-for-10 from the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy