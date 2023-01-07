Read full article on original website
Coalition working to make Tennessee's driving test more accessible
Getting a drivers license is essential to getting around in Nashville, but community organizations say the driver's test in Tennessee isn't accessible to everyone.
Kingsport Times-News
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
atozsports.com
Former Vols WR announces transfer destination; lands with former Jeremy Pruitt assistant
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced on Sunday that he’s transferring to Western Kentucky. Holiday, a former three-star recruit from Mississippi, entered the NCAA transfer portal on December 5. He originally signed with Tennessee during the 2020 recruiting cycle. Former Vols offensive coordinator Tyson Helton is the...
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
Which state departments are subject to sunset renewal this year?
There are 39 different "sunset" bills that will be considered in the next legislative session, according to State Sen. Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield).
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
‘Snowlene’: Winners of Tennessee snowplow naming contest unveiled
After two months of voting, the four snowplows that will clear roads across Tennessee have some quirky new names.
WATE
Around the State, Students Lead Push for Driver Education Study
Looking Around the State, a police involved shooting in Nashville left a Grammy Award Winning sound engineer, a push is being made for students to have access to driver education programs, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the winners of their snow plow naming contest. Around the State, Students...
Tennessee ranks near the bottom in the country for mental health resources
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee ranks near the bottom in the country for mental health resources, according to new data. The latest "State of the Child" report shows almost three in every four children suffering from depression don't get treatment in the state. This report will officially be available for...
Chester County Independent
Statewide virtual event spotlights ‘electrification’ of Tennessee
Reps from TDEC, TVA and TDOT talk about the future of EVs. The announcement of one of the largest financial investments by Ford Motor Co. in the state has sparked a series of conversations across Tennessee as leaders are looking at the role they will play in the future of electrification.
Tennessee Tribune
Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement
Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
Mother and child caught between BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur negotiations battle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare continues leaving many to turn to other options. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline. Blue Cross Blue Shield is offering some extensions but on a case-by-case basis.
WDEF
Governor Lee Touts New Transportation Infrastructure Bill in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a visit to the Scenic City today. He was here to promote a piece of legislation that he hopes will transform roads across the Volunteer State. With a net increase of over 500,000 new residents in the state of Tennessee, Governor Lee...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
No. 8 Tennessee crushes Gamecocks, 85-42
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – Nine Volunteers scored at least three points on Saturday afternoon, as the Big Orange thrashed South Carolina on their home floor, 85-42. The Vols’ victory never seemed in doubt, as they opened up the game on an 18-5 run and never looked back. Olivier Nkamhoua was a perfect 10-for-10 from the […]
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Tennessee using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
