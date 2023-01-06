Read full article on original website
Jill Searle obituary
My mother, Jill Searle, who has died aged 84, worked at the unconventional end of the modelling industry, providing film-makers, advertisers and other creatives with “characterful” models of all shapes, looks and sizes. Jill started at the Ugly Models agency when it was launched in 1969, and as...
Ann Mactaggart obituary
My friend Ann Mactaggart, who has died aged 86, spent a number of years working as an art and domestic science teacher before moving into the antiques business and then using her artistic skills to become an expert on harpsichord restoration. She was also a fine dressmaker, and wrote a book on the subject that was popular at home and abroad.
Freda K Weaner obituary 1924~2022
Freda K Weaner, age 98, of Aspers, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2022 at Spiritrust Lutheran, The Village at Luther Ridge, Chambersburg. She was born July 11, 1924 in Geurnsey, PA. Freda was the daughter of the late Francis L. and Eva C. (Lentz) Kane. She was a 1942...
Joseph Hardy, founder of 84 Lumber, dies on 100th birthday
Joseph Hardy III, founder of the 84 Lumber chain of building materials stores and developer of the Nemacolin resort, has died. He was 100.A family statement provided by the company said the family had lost its “patriarch and all-around great man.” A profile posted on the company’s website said he passed away on his 100th birthday Saturday ”surrounded by his loving family singing Broadway show tunes to comfort him at his home in Farmington.”“Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur,” said the statement provided by Amy Smiley, 84 Lumber’s vice president of marketing. “Even with his...
