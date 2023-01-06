We are only 11 days into 2023 and there may already be a frontrunner for the album of the year. No, the album hasn’t been released quite yet, but up-and-coming Alabama artist Drayton Farley has announced his third album Twenty on High will be released at the beginning of March. And this one seems to have the makings of something special. Farley had a massive 2022, releasing his well received Walk Home EP and continuing to amass millions of streams […] The post Drayton Farley Announces First Full-Production Studio Album, ‘Twenty On High’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO