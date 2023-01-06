Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Keyshia Kaior Posts Receipts Confirming Gucci Mane Paid Big Scarr's Funeral
In recent years, an uptick in rapper's deaths has plagued the genre. Most recently, Big Scarr, of Gucci Mane's 1017 label and cousin of fellow lable mate Pooh Shiesty hit headlines. In December, the XXL Freshman passed away - and in the succeeding events after his death, his family is...
Drayton Farley Announces First Full-Production Studio Album, ‘Twenty On High’
We are only 11 days into 2023 and there may already be a frontrunner for the album of the year. No, the album hasn’t been released quite yet, but up-and-coming Alabama artist Drayton Farley has announced his third album Twenty on High will be released at the beginning of March. And this one seems to have the makings of something special. Farley had a massive 2022, releasing his well received Walk Home EP and continuing to amass millions of streams […] The post Drayton Farley Announces First Full-Production Studio Album, ‘Twenty On High’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Parade
Why Taylor Swift Skipped the 2023 Golden Globes
The "Anti-Hero" singer was a no-show at the ceremony.
iheart.com
Why January 9th Matters In Rock History
In 1963, drummer Charlie Watts joined the Rolling Stones. In 1973, Japan refused to issue a visa to Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger because he was busted for drugs back in 1969. band had to cancel a proposed Asian tour. In 1997, David Bowie held his 50th Birthday Bash concert...
Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Sylvia Rhone to Be Honored by Grammys Black Music Collective
Grammy-winning artists Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne, and Epic Records chairman/CEO Sylvia Rhone will be honored during the Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective event taking place during Grammy Week at the Hollywood Palladium on Thurs., Feb. 2, 2023. All four honorees will be receiving the Recording Academy Global Impact Award for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry. First-time Grammy nominee Adam Blackstone will return as the musical director of the event, and Recording Academy Board of Trustees Vice Chair Rico Love will also return to chair the event (naturally enough). The event...
iheart.com
Watch Austin Butler Use His 'Elvis Voice' During Golden Globe Speech
Austin Butler's name has been on everyone's lips since he hit the silver screen as the legendary Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis. On Tuesday night (January 10th), the actor took home the 2023 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his performance. When Butler walked up to the mic to give his acceptance speech, fans quickly noticed that he still was using his infamous Elvis voice, which he has talked about in previous interviews.
iheart.com
Big Scarr's Father Defends Gucci Mane, Shows Gratitude For Funeral Payment
Big Scarr's father is defending Gucci Mane after the late rapper's siblings recently made some wild accusations online. During an Instagram Live session on Monday, January 9, Big Scarr's dad took the time to properly thank the 1017 Global Music founder for sending $20,000 to help cover the costs for his son's funeral. He agreed his children may have said things "that shouldn't have been said" and acknowledged that they were wrong. Nonetheless, Scarr's father was grateful for everything Gucci and Atlantic Records did for his son's career. He even admitted that he's the one who covered the rest of the funeral costs.
iheart.com
Ye Back In The Public Eye - With A New Woman
After weeks of being seemingly MIA, Ye has started popping up in public again. As we told you yesterday, the rapper was reportedly seen at church over the weekend, though that was not 100% verifiable. His latest outing is, however, as photogs caught the disgraced mogul out and about. Not...
iheart.com
Gucci Mane Responds After Big Scarr's Family Claims He Didn't Cover Funeral
Gucci Mane has responded after Big Scarr's family accused the 1017 founder of backing out of his promise to cover funeral costs. On Sunday, January 8, the late rapper's brother Quezz Ruthless took to Instagram Live to go off on Gucci Mane. He accused the Atlanta native of backing out of his alleged promise to pay for the entire funeral after Scarr died of a drug overdose.
