Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Breaks His Silence to Defend His Image
He wants to be able to control what is said about him even if that means breaking his silence as he faces a series of criminal and civil charges that could land him up to 115 years in prison. The former cryptocurrency trader fails to follow the advice many lawyers...
wearebuffalo.net
Immigrants Can No Longer Be Called Illegal Aliens In New York State
New York now prohibits immigrants who are in the state illegally from being called illegal aliens. It's similar to the move New York made to stop prisoners from being called inmates. Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation that makes the change. Assembly Bill A10147/Senate Bill S9333 was signed into law...
u.today
Fox Business Host Slams XRP Fans as “Conspiracy Theorists”
A heated debate has been brewing between Fox Business host Charles Gasparino and the XRP community. In a series of recent tweets, Gasparino argued that XRP fans need to "grow up" and stop coming across as "conspiracy theorists and children." The Fox Business personality stated that he had seen "zero...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto billionaires' subsequent deaths spark wild theories among the community
The death of four crypto billionaires within a month has caught the crypto community's attention. These deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances, and more importantly, some of these billionaires have raised alarms about being in danger. The death spiral started towards the end of October when Nikolai Mushegian, the co-founder of...
decrypt.co
'See You in Court': Logan Paul Threatens to Sue YouTuber Coffeezilla Over CryptoZoo Scam Claims
In response to Coffeezilla’s video series, Paul denies scamming his audience and said he has only lost money on his NFT game. YouTuber Logan Paul is no stranger to crypto—or controversy. In a video published Tuesday, he vehemently denied most of the claims YouTuber Coffeezilla had made against his crypto game project, CryptoZoo, and said he intends to sue Coffeezilla, whose real name is Stephen Findeisen, for defamation.
