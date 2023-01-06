ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
wearebuffalo.net

Immigrants Can No Longer Be Called Illegal Aliens In New York State

New York now prohibits immigrants who are in the state illegally from being called illegal aliens. It's similar to the move New York made to stop prisoners from being called inmates. Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation that makes the change. Assembly Bill A10147/Senate Bill S9333 was signed into law...
u.today

Fox Business Host Slams XRP Fans as “Conspiracy Theorists”

A heated debate has been brewing between Fox Business host Charles Gasparino and the XRP community. In a series of recent tweets, Gasparino argued that XRP fans need to "grow up" and stop coming across as "conspiracy theorists and children." The Fox Business personality stated that he had seen "zero...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto billionaires' subsequent deaths spark wild theories among the community

The death of four crypto billionaires within a month has caught the crypto community's attention. These deaths occurred under suspicious circumstances, and more importantly, some of these billionaires have raised alarms about being in danger. The death spiral started towards the end of October when Nikolai Mushegian, the co-founder of...
decrypt.co

'See You in Court': Logan Paul Threatens to Sue YouTuber Coffeezilla Over CryptoZoo Scam Claims

In response to Coffeezilla’s video series, Paul denies scamming his audience and said he has only lost money on his NFT game. YouTuber Logan Paul is no stranger to crypto—or controversy. In a video published Tuesday, he vehemently denied most of the claims YouTuber Coffeezilla had made against his crypto game project, CryptoZoo, and said he intends to sue Coffeezilla, whose real name is Stephen Findeisen, for defamation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy