Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jake Renfro, transfer OL out of Cincinnati, reveals commitment to Wisconsin
Jake Renfro will be following his former head coach at Cincinnati to join the Wisconsin program. Sunday night, Renfro announced his commitment to the Badgers, setting a reunion with head coach Luke Fickell. Renfro missed the 2022 season with an injury but has been a key performer during his time with the Bearcats.
No. 14 Wisconsin hopeful for reinforcements with Michigan State looming
No. 14 Wisconsin will try to bounce back from its first conference loss when it hosts Michigan State in a
big10central.com
3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was already in for a tough day against a home team desperate to get in the Big Ten Conference win column. Add the absence of leading scorer Tyler Wahl and a poor long-distance shooting game and the trouble was magnified for the 14th-ranked Badgers.
How Antonio Fenelus reunited with Bielema, Henry at Illinois: 'Timing was everything'
New Illini defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus is reunited with Bret Bielema and Aaron Henry in Champaign.
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'
Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard updates Tyler Wahl's injury status following absence vs. Illinois
Greg Gard provided an update on Tyler Wahl’s injury status on Saturday. According to the Wisconsin head coach, Wahl has made improvements but is not yet ready for action. Wahl sustained an ankle injury in Wisconsin’s victory over Minnesota on Tuesday. Wahl’s absence leaves a hole on the...
wisportsheroics.com
2024 Four-Star Running Back Schedules Official Visit at Wisconsin
There have been many changes under head coach Luke Fickell already, but one thing that has not changed is Wisconsin recruiting running backs. According to Evan Flood of 247 Sports, four-star running back Jordan Marshall is scheduled to visit Wisconsin on January 21. Marshall will be a senior at Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio this year.
Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilliard to step away from basketball program
MADISON, Wis. — Badgers senior Sydney Hilliard is stepping away from the women’s basketball program for personal reasons. Hilliard and UW Athletics announced the decision Sunday. Hilliard played in 7 games this season, averaging 5.9 points per game. “This was not a decision I took lightly,” Hilliard said in a statement. “The love and support of my family, friends, Badger...
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
wisportsheroics.com
2023 Portal Tracker: Badgers’ Staff, QB Enter Recruiting Bonanza
Thus far, it has been an off-season to remember for the Wisconsin Badgers. Between the hiring of Luke Fickell and the transfers of Tanner Mordecai and Graham Mertz, the Badgers have stayed busy. Despite big names staying and leaving, the 2023 team is still far from being finalized. Here is a quick look at the biggest updates involving the Wisconsin Badgers’ targets that have yet to commit.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Madison’s ‘Ultimate Hockey Dad’ dies, son scores four goals the next day
MADISON, Wis. — From travel teams to Memorial High hockey, everyone knew one thing: Eric Feinstein was the ultimate hockey dad. “He was the loudest dad in the stands; he had his video camera at every game; he was so proud of his kids,” said Jamie Beyler, one of Feinstein’s co-workers, friends, and fellow hockey parents. “You’d always hear, “Let’s...
2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature’s socialist caucus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It’s been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As self-identified...
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
spectrumnews1.com
Pharmacists say demand for COVID-19 vaccines is dwindling in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Even as new variants of COVID-19 continue to develop, including the recently discovered omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, some pharmacists said they have seen a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines. Scott Hoff is a pharmacist at Moreland Plaza Pharmacy in Waukesha, Wis. Hoff said that when coronavirus...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
Channel 3000
Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season
In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
foxillinois.com
Danville man missing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Vermillion Sheriff is searching for a missing Danville man. Officials say that Matthew Wilfong lives in Danville Illinois and is a truck driver and he is missing. Wilfong is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. We're told Wilfong was last driving a 2015...
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Punch
Come for a Brandy Old-Fashioned, Stay for Winslow Wise
The Caribou Tavern, or “The ’Bou” as it’s better known, is as old-school Wisconsin as they come. Its glass block windows prohibit peering in from the sidewalk, but its neon sign beckons newcomers and regulars alike to come inside. There, a long wooden bar runs the length of the space, stained glass lights hang overhead, and a griddle at the end of the bar offers snacks like a grilled summer sausage for $5.25, fried cheese curds for $6 or the iconic ’Bou burger for $6.50. In its 57-year existence, more has stayed the same than has changed.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0