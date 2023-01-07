In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).

