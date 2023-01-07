ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park Herald

Vincent McGill, army veteran, dies at 67

Long time Hyde Parker Vincent McGill passed away on December 19, 2022. Vincent grew up in St. Louis and moved to Chicago after his honorable discharge from the United States Army. He loved Chicago and always called it the most beautiful city in the world. For him, Hyde Park was home. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Hyde Park Stories: Stagg Field

On 56th Street just east of Cottage Grove Avenue, century-old ornate wooden gates open onto the University of Chicago playing fields. Though the entrance may look awkward in its humble setting today, those gates once stood between crenelated towers near 1100 E. 57th St. and opened onto a stadium for 58,000.
A car pound, snow cones and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’

Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
Howard Brown Health workers conclude 3-day strike

More than 400 recently unionized workers at Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused health care organization, are on the last day of a three-day strike in protest of mass layoffs and what they say are other unfair labor practices. Braced for another damp and cold day, dozens of Howard Brown workers,...
2023 theater begins with a bang

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
New Year's Day mood optimistic on Promontory Point

After cautious optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and doom and gloom from the omicron variant surge in 2022, Hyde Parkers at Promontory Point were altogether sunnier on Jan. 1, 2023, looking forward to the opportunities the new year has in store. Dana Wennerberg — daughter of the late...
5th Ward candidate forum to be held this Sunday

The League of Women Voters will host a forum for 5th Ward aldermanic candidates this Sunday, Jan. 8. All 12 candidates vying to replace outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston are confirmed to attend. The forum will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr....
Cedille CDs spotlight Chicago artists

In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
CSO offers a fascinating portrait of the so-called simple life

“Cavalleria Rusticana” is a one-act opera first performed in 1890 that immediately captivated audiences with its simple yet relatable story and tragic conclusion, all stemming from jealousy. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s own recording label, CSO Resound, has released a recording of Pietro Mascagni’s tale of rustic chivalry based on the short story and subsequent play by Giovanni Verga. This CD was recorded live at Symphony Center in February of 2020. It is a pre-pandemic gem, now lavishly produced for post-pandemic enjoyment.
A glimpse into mid-South Siders' holiday traditions

As the holidays swiftly approach, we asked readers to send in their favorite wintry rituals and traditions to partake in during these waning weeks of the year. Here are some of our favorites. "As someone who comes from humble beginnings, volunteering has always been a memorable holiday theme for me...
