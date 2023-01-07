Read full article on original website
Vincent McGill, army veteran, dies at 67
Long time Hyde Parker Vincent McGill passed away on December 19, 2022. Vincent grew up in St. Louis and moved to Chicago after his honorable discharge from the United States Army. He loved Chicago and always called it the most beautiful city in the world. For him, Hyde Park was home. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Hyde Park Bonfire Club selling merch, with some proceeds going to fight homelessness
The Hyde Park Bonfire Club, the merry band of regulars from neighborhood bars who gather at the Iowa Building in Jackson Park for food, beverages and camaraderie, is selling T-shirts. "What we're going to do is use some of the proceeds to help the homeless in the Hyde Park-Kenwood-Woodlawn area,"...
Hyde Park Stories: Stagg Field
On 56th Street just east of Cottage Grove Avenue, century-old ornate wooden gates open onto the University of Chicago playing fields. Though the entrance may look awkward in its humble setting today, those gates once stood between crenelated towers near 1100 E. 57th St. and opened onto a stadium for 58,000.
A car pound, snow cones and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’
Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
Use of Wadsworth as shelter for migrants delayed again, Thursday community meeting planned
For the second time after reports of the imminent opening of the former Wadsworth Elementary, 6420 S. University Ave., for migrants, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration says "the city has not determined a firm date on when this space will open for shelter." “As a welcoming city, we are committed...
Howard Brown Health workers conclude 3-day strike
More than 400 recently unionized workers at Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused health care organization, are on the last day of a three-day strike in protest of mass layoffs and what they say are other unfair labor practices. Braced for another damp and cold day, dozens of Howard Brown workers,...
2023 theater begins with a bang
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
Desmon Yancy, South Shore police accountability activist, running for 5th Ward alderman
One of the public faces of the successful campaign to create an elected board for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department, Desmon Yancy is running to be the next alderman of the 5th Ward. Yancy, who co-founded and is the spokesperson of the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability (GAPA)...
Chicago Public Schools doesn’t track COVID boosters for students, staff
Chicago Public Schools is not tracking which students or staff have gotten the updated omicron booster, even though district leaders and the city’s health commissioner are urging students to get boosted to stave off another COVID surge. Chicago’s practice of not keeping tabs on updated booster vaccination by schools...
New Year's Day mood optimistic on Promontory Point
After cautious optimism amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and doom and gloom from the omicron variant surge in 2022, Hyde Parkers at Promontory Point were altogether sunnier on Jan. 1, 2023, looking forward to the opportunities the new year has in store. Dana Wennerberg — daughter of the late...
Christmas tree recycling available at Jackson Park, Jan. 7-21
Two local government departments will mulch Christmas trees in Chicago parks again this year, from Jan. 7 to 21. The nearest site to Hyde Park will be the Jackson Park Field House parking lot off of Cornell Drive. There are to be live tree recycling corrals at 26 total locations...
Dept. of Buildings assigns blame to Mac Properties for disastrous Algonquin Apartments power failure
The Department of Buildings reports that Mac Properties’ unpermitted electrical work last summer caused the disastrous power failure in two of the Algonquin Apartment buildings that displaced nearly 200 tenants. The power failure occurred on Friday, Dec. 23, during the sub-zero holiday cold snap, knocking out the two towers’...
5th Ward candidate forum to be held this Sunday
The League of Women Voters will host a forum for 5th Ward aldermanic candidates this Sunday, Jan. 8. All 12 candidates vying to replace outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston are confirmed to attend. The forum will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr....
Cedille CDs spotlight Chicago artists
In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
As investors buy more homes around the Obama Presidential Center gentrification worries soar
For years, housing advocates warned of gentrification encroaching in South Side neighborhoods spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center, and those alarms are now ringing louder as recent data shows investors flocking to surrounding neighborhoods at higher rates than ever before. “People should be afraid, they should be concerned about...
SWAT team called on mental health emergency in Hyde Park Wednesday; no injuries reported
A SWAT team responded to a minor threatening a murder-suicide on the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28. The officers found a barricaded individual at the location, a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said. SWAT cleared the building and found that the threats were not substantiated.
Arthur Shigeo Takeuchi, pioneering architect and designer of Richard J. Daley Center, dies at 91
Arthur Shigeo Takeuchi (June 16, 1931 - October 28, 2022), architect, pupil of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and former faculty member of the College of Architecture of the Illinois Institute of Technology dies at 91. For Chicagoans, Takeuchi’s most familiar work is probably the Chicago Civic Center, now known...
CSO offers a fascinating portrait of the so-called simple life
“Cavalleria Rusticana” is a one-act opera first performed in 1890 that immediately captivated audiences with its simple yet relatable story and tragic conclusion, all stemming from jealousy. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s own recording label, CSO Resound, has released a recording of Pietro Mascagni’s tale of rustic chivalry based on the short story and subsequent play by Giovanni Verga. This CD was recorded live at Symphony Center in February of 2020. It is a pre-pandemic gem, now lavishly produced for post-pandemic enjoyment.
Local artist zakkiyyah wins $30K grant to continue work on female, Black and queer identity
Zakkiyyah najeebah dumas-o’neal, a photographer, video and collage artist who has a studio at the Hyde Park Art Center, won an unrestricted $30,000 3Arts Award for work addressing family, queer identities, self-interiority and belonging. "I'm a visual artist, I'm an independent curator, and I'm also an arts organizer, which...
A glimpse into mid-South Siders' holiday traditions
As the holidays swiftly approach, we asked readers to send in their favorite wintry rituals and traditions to partake in during these waning weeks of the year. Here are some of our favorites. "As someone who comes from humble beginnings, volunteering has always been a memorable holiday theme for me...
