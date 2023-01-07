ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness

With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
Woman posts dramatic before-and-after pics of one pound loss to prove that weight is meaningless

This article originally appeared on 02.01.19Adrienne Osuna is a fitness blogger with a focus on weight training. After years of struggling with her weight, this mother of four finally got serious about her health, adopting a rigorous schedule of power lifting, cardio, and intermittent fasting to lose weight, gain muscle, and kick ass. And while her personal regimen might be a little too ambitious for most of us, she's still inspiring—because she keeps it real.An image she posted on her blog is going viral for pointing out that focusing on your weight is a misleading goal. The before-and-after pic shows her before she started lifting and after—a complete physical transformation which resulted in a staggering one pound of weight loss.

