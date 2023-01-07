ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Scanlon, commodities trader and Jimmy's bartender, dies at 68

Richard Paul Scanlon, 68, was born on February 4, 1954 in Providence, Rhode Island to Bernard and Ann Scanlon. He died January 1, 2023 at home in Chicago, following a five year battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lynn Siegel; his brother, Michael Scanlon (June), sisters, Deb Regan (Ed) and Joy Starnino.; along with Rick's niece and nephews; grandnephews and the entire Siegel family.
Hyde Park Stories: Stagg Field

On 56th Street just east of Cottage Grove Avenue, century-old ornate wooden gates open onto the University of Chicago playing fields. Though the entrance may look awkward in its humble setting today, those gates once stood between crenelated towers near 1100 E. 57th St. and opened onto a stadium for 58,000.
A car pound, snow cones and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’

Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
Howard Brown Health workers conclude 3-day strike

More than 400 recently unionized workers at Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused health care organization, are on the last day of a three-day strike in protest of mass layoffs and what they say are other unfair labor practices. Braced for another damp and cold day, dozens of Howard Brown workers,...
2023 theater begins with a bang

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
5th Ward candidate forum to be held this Sunday

The League of Women Voters will host a forum for 5th Ward aldermanic candidates this Sunday, Jan. 8. All 12 candidates vying to replace outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston are confirmed to attend. The forum will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr....
Cedille CDs spotlight Chicago artists

In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
A glimpse into mid-South Siders' holiday traditions

As the holidays swiftly approach, we asked readers to send in their favorite wintry rituals and traditions to partake in during these waning weeks of the year. Here are some of our favorites. "As someone who comes from humble beginnings, volunteering has always been a memorable holiday theme for me...
Sen. Hunter: Why kidney disease awareness is so important

Last week, myself and other members of the Kidney Disease Prevention and Education Task Force held a press conference at the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois facility to increase awareness around prevention and treatment of the disease that affects 37 million Americans. Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of...
