Richard Scanlon, commodities trader and Jimmy's bartender, dies at 68
Richard Paul Scanlon, 68, was born on February 4, 1954 in Providence, Rhode Island to Bernard and Ann Scanlon. He died January 1, 2023 at home in Chicago, following a five year battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Lynn Siegel; his brother, Michael Scanlon (June), sisters, Deb Regan (Ed) and Joy Starnino.; along with Rick's niece and nephews; grandnephews and the entire Siegel family.
Use of Wadsworth as shelter for migrants delayed again, Thursday community meeting planned
For the second time after reports of the imminent opening of the former Wadsworth Elementary, 6420 S. University Ave., for migrants, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration says "the city has not determined a firm date on when this space will open for shelter." “As a welcoming city, we are committed...
Hyde Park Stories: Stagg Field
On 56th Street just east of Cottage Grove Avenue, century-old ornate wooden gates open onto the University of Chicago playing fields. Though the entrance may look awkward in its humble setting today, those gates once stood between crenelated towers near 1100 E. 57th St. and opened onto a stadium for 58,000.
A car pound, snow cones and infested furniture in Season 3 of ‘South Side’
Editor's note: this piece was originally published by South Side Weekly. On December 6, part of the cast, directors, and show supporters gathered at the DuSable Museum to watch an advanced screening of HBO Max’s critically acclaimed South Side season three. South Side is not only an ode to Chicago, but a ride of comedic relief that embraces the cultural complexities of the city.
Pilsen-based Bob’s Pizza to open in Harper Court this month
Bob’s Pizza, which aims to take the best parts of both Chicago tavern- and New York slice-style pizzas for their own style of pies, will open in Harper Court later this month. The new restaurant will take over the former Native Foods space at 1518 E. Harper Court. Shortly...
Shirley Newsome, North Kenwood-Oakland community leader, caretaker and alderwoman, dies at 77
Shirley Newsome, who long led the North Kenwood-Oakland Community Conservation Council (NK-O CCC)’s neighborhood revival efforts and who served as alderwoman of the 4th Ward for five months in 2011, died on Dec. 25, 2022. She was 77. Newsome was born on Aug. 15, 1945 to the Rev. Charlie...
Christmas tree recycling available at Jackson Park, Jan. 7-21
Two local government departments will mulch Christmas trees in Chicago parks again this year, from Jan. 7 to 21. The nearest site to Hyde Park will be the Jackson Park Field House parking lot off of Cornell Drive. There are to be live tree recycling corrals at 26 total locations...
Desmon Yancy, South Shore police accountability activist, running for 5th Ward alderman
One of the public faces of the successful campaign to create an elected board for civilian oversight of the Chicago Police Department, Desmon Yancy is running to be the next alderman of the 5th Ward. Yancy, who co-founded and is the spokesperson of the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability (GAPA)...
Chicago Public Schools doesn’t track COVID boosters for students, staff
Chicago Public Schools is not tracking which students or staff have gotten the updated omicron booster, even though district leaders and the city’s health commissioner are urging students to get boosted to stave off another COVID surge. Chicago’s practice of not keeping tabs on updated booster vaccination by schools...
Howard Brown Health workers conclude 3-day strike
More than 400 recently unionized workers at Howard Brown Health, an LGBTQ-focused health care organization, are on the last day of a three-day strike in protest of mass layoffs and what they say are other unfair labor practices. Braced for another damp and cold day, dozens of Howard Brown workers,...
2023 theater begins with a bang
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival promises to be one of January's biggest theatrical events (see next week's preview), but it is far from the only show in town this month. Theaters large and small are eagerly returning to live performances ranging from one-night stands to weeks-long runs and mini-fests.
As investors buy more homes around the Obama Presidential Center gentrification worries soar
For years, housing advocates warned of gentrification encroaching in South Side neighborhoods spurred by the incoming Obama Presidential Center, and those alarms are now ringing louder as recent data shows investors flocking to surrounding neighborhoods at higher rates than ever before. “People should be afraid, they should be concerned about...
5th Ward candidate forum to be held this Sunday
The League of Women Voters will host a forum for 5th Ward aldermanic candidates this Sunday, Jan. 8. All 12 candidates vying to replace outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston are confirmed to attend. The forum will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr....
Dept. of Buildings assigns blame to Mac Properties for disastrous Algonquin Apartments power failure
The Department of Buildings reports that Mac Properties’ unpermitted electrical work last summer caused the disastrous power failure in two of the Algonquin Apartment buildings that displaced nearly 200 tenants. The power failure occurred on Friday, Dec. 23, during the sub-zero holiday cold snap, knocking out the two towers’...
Cedille CDs spotlight Chicago artists
In 1997 violinist Rachel Barton Pine recorded a path-breaking CD titled “Violin Concertos by Black Composers Through the Centuries.” It was released by Chicago-based Cedille Records and for many listeners it was their first exposure to music by composers such as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Cedille has issued a 25th anniversary edition of this recording which adds an additional work to the original collection: Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952).
Arthur Shigeo Takeuchi, pioneering architect and designer of Richard J. Daley Center, dies at 91
Arthur Shigeo Takeuchi (June 16, 1931 - October 28, 2022), architect, pupil of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and former faculty member of the College of Architecture of the Illinois Institute of Technology dies at 91. For Chicagoans, Takeuchi’s most familiar work is probably the Chicago Civic Center, now known...
Local artist zakkiyyah wins $30K grant to continue work on female, Black and queer identity
Zakkiyyah najeebah dumas-o’neal, a photographer, video and collage artist who has a studio at the Hyde Park Art Center, won an unrestricted $30,000 3Arts Award for work addressing family, queer identities, self-interiority and belonging. "I'm a visual artist, I'm an independent curator, and I'm also an arts organizer, which...
A glimpse into mid-South Siders' holiday traditions
As the holidays swiftly approach, we asked readers to send in their favorite wintry rituals and traditions to partake in during these waning weeks of the year. Here are some of our favorites. "As someone who comes from humble beginnings, volunteering has always been a memorable holiday theme for me...
Sen. Hunter: Why kidney disease awareness is so important
Last week, myself and other members of the Kidney Disease Prevention and Education Task Force held a press conference at the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois facility to increase awareness around prevention and treatment of the disease that affects 37 million Americans. Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of...
JPAC presidential run-off election taking place Wednesday
The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) run-off election for the group’s president will take place Wednesday evening, Dec. 21 at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr. The only agenda item on the meeting is the presidential election, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. The run-off...
