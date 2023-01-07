ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake Beach, IL

CBS 2 gets results for Round Lake Beach family stuck in motel after pipe burst

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Repairs under way after CBS 2 investigates apartment flooding 00:31

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- We told you Thursday about a family who had been forced to leave their home in Round Lake Beach after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve.

Since then, CBS 2 has gotten results.

Patricia Chapman told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that she and her kids had to spend more than a week in a motel – with no word from management on when the damage would be fixed. She also said she had no word from management about compensation.

In Chapman's apartment, the ceiling was ripped out, with wooden joists, fiberglass insulation, and a pipe all exposed. In some spots, even the insulation was gone, leaving a dark, cavernous void open above the ceiling. Thus, the family could not stay there – and she could not afford a long-term stay at the motel, where the bill for $500 a week at a motel is more than her monthly rent.

But just one day after our story aired, Chapman returned home and saw new pieces of wallboard up on her ceiling – a welcome sign that repairs are being made.

Also during our reporting, management said they would be open to giving Chapman a hotel voucher – something that she says they refused to do before we started investigating.

