NEWPORT NEWS—757 ROC is a 6,000-square-foot fitness, nutrition, and Fire & Ice Recovery facility located at 11838 Canon Blvd., Suite 300, in Newport News. Its mission is to change the way the community thinks about fitness. Even though the facility has obstacle training classes for people who want to compete, or just finish, a Spartan race that combines endurance with strength, the workouts are designed for any ability level.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO