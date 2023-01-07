ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Miley Cyrus Forgoes The Wrecking Ball For The Trapeze Ahead Of New Music Release

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOj95_0k6N1ajb00

Miley Cyrus is ready to ready to release more, and she is not messing around. Proving that she is the Queen of New Year’s , Cyrus announced her brand new single at her and Dolly Parton’s NYE event, and now the singer has just revealed that she is also coming out with a new album. And this time, she is trading in the wrecking ball for a full-blown trapeze act.

The former Voice coach revealed the album on her Instagram , with the cover art being of her hanging from a trapeze bar in the sky. She is clearly ready as ever for Endless Summer Vacation to come, and I can only imagine that the rest of the album will feature similar art that screams summer:

Fans will remember that Miley Cyrus famously rode a wrecking ball during her Bangerz days for the “Wrecking Ball” video, and it looks like she is ready to let go of that past and start anew. Cyrus’ albums are all wildly different, so it’s hard to tell what this album will be like but just going off of the cover, it’s going to be a great one. Maybe she’ll take some pointers from Britney Spears’ Circus for her trapeze act?

It's not surprising that the former Disney star would want an endless summer vacation, especially after what she’s been through. Her own divorce, as well as her parents’ public divorce , was likely hard on her, but it should be interesting to see if she includes it in any of her songs or at least something similar.

Meanwhile, it should also be interesting to see if she does any collaborations on the upcoming album. Selena Gomez’s A+ impression of Miley Cyrus got approval from the "Midnight Sky" singer, and it’s clear that the two are still friends after all these years. Maybe they will finally collab and give fans what they have been waiting forever for. I just need it.

It should be noted that Miley Cyrus’ new single is also set to release on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth ’s birthday. Whether the song is about him or their past together or her moving on since she is happy with her new beau should be something to look out for. She never disappoints, so whatever it’s about, it’s definitely going to be incredible.

Endless Summer Vacation marks Cyrus’ first album in three years since 2020’s Plastic Hearts, which was her final album with the label RCA Records, as she signed with Columbia in 2021. The album saw several musical genres and influences, and it included features from Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks. Fingers crossed she includes even more collabs on this next album.

Endless Summer Vacation doesn’t come out until March 10, but until then, fans can likely expect Miley Cyrus to post more promotional photos for the album, maybe even a full circus act to really tie it all together.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
DoYouRemember?

Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
shefinds

Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top

Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Kirstie Alley’s Two Amazing Children

Kirstie Alley, who died recently at 71 from cancer, tied the knot with actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983. Sadly, she suffered a miscarriage in 1990 when she was three months pregnant, the actress later discussing her fertility challenges in the 2005 memoir, How to Lose Your Ass and regain Your Life, opening up about how she struggled physically and emotionally after her pregnancy loss.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
177K+
Followers
42K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy