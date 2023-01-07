ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Florida Law Could Drastically Change How Walt Disney World Works

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FPQ7_0k6N1W9Z00

2022 was the year of battles between The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida . After initially trying to stay out of the political turmoil surrounding a state law referred to as “Don't Say Gay.” Disney ultimately came out against the law. This did not sit well with Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis, who then decided to punish Disney by taking away the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special district Florida had created to give Walt Disney World a significant amount of governmental autonomy. Now it looks like Florida may not eliminate Reedy Creek entirely after all, but will drastically change what it can do.

The website for Osceola County Florida, one of two counties where Walt Disney World resides, has posted a notice that the state is seeking legislation that, it appears will not completely eliminate Reedy Creek, but will give the special district more state oversight. It will change the way that the governing body of Reedy Creek is selected, add new reporting requirements, and potentially eliminate some, but not necessarily all, of the powers given to the district. It will also apparently ensure that any debts owed by Reedy Creek will be paid by Reedy Creek, and not county taxpayers.

What Is The Reedy Creek Improvement District?

The Reedy Creek Improvement District was established by the state of Florida in 1967 at the behest of Disney and it gives the company a great deal of autonomy when it comes to managing Walt Disney World. Reedy Creek has its own building codes, its own fire department, and it maintains its own roads. On the one hand, the theme park resort has nearly unprecedented power, but at the same time it all means that Florida doesn't have to spend tax dollars on maintaining Disney World. The Reedy Creek Improvement District pays for everything by taxing Disney World itself.

Florida moved quickly to abolish Reedy Creek when the battle with Disney began. Perhaps a little too quickly as abolishing Reedy Creek entirely would have left tax payers on the hook for debts currently owed by Reedy Creek and would then require that state taxes cover all the things that Reedy Creek now pays for. The bill was passed last year and currently Reedy Creek is set to be dissolved later in 2023.

It was reported last month that Florida might reverse course of ending Reedy Creek , in part because the return of Bob Iger as CEO could give the state the appropriate political cover. While the governor’s office tells Fox News that’s not the case, the fact is that if the current legislation does move forward it will undo the core of the previous law, dissolving the district entirely.

Certainly even if Reedy Creek survives, if it undergoes significant changes that prevent Walt Disney World from doing what it wants, it could have significant ramifications on the resort. At the extreme end we could see Disney significantly reduce investment in new projects in Florida if doing so becomes too costly or complicated. We'll have to wait and see what the actual legislation looks like when it is released

Comments / 45

GROOMING SINCE 1923
2d ago

HAHAHA I love Governor DeSantis.❤🙏🇺🇸💪 GO WOKE GO BROKE!! #BoycottWokeDisney #BotcottBothLiberal&DisneyGroomers

Reply(9)
28
Jim Book
1d ago

Disney will now have to follow all the laws and regulations that they could ignore when they ran the government in Disney World...now they have to deal with two counties governments...and the public input,rather than just the orders coming out of the corporate office in California.

Reply(3)
4
187 Minutes...Where's Donnie ⁉️
2d ago

I love how the poorly educated don't know their taxes will go even higher 😂😂😂😂 But they "own the libs" 🤪

Reply(1)
7
Related
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone

Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
RadarOnline

Barbara Walters' Daughter Put $3.4 Million Florida Waterfront Condo On The Market After Journalist's Dementia Diagnosis

The late iconic journalist Barbara Walters purchased a Florida waterfront condo in 2014 but her daughter, Jaqueline Dena Guber, listed the $3.4 million pad shortly after her mother transferred ownership of the estate following her dementia diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned. Walters, who passed away on December 30 at age 93, adopted Guber, 54, in 1968. Throughout her legendary career, the journalist interviewed dozens of influential figures in pop culture and the political atmosphere before she announced her retirement. The same year, Walters purchased the $3.4 million Florida condo. Following her dementia diagnosis in April 2016, she transferred ownership of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
L. Cane

What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?

Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Announces New ‘Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket’ Through April

If you’re a Floridian who missed out on Annual Passes the last time they went on sale more than a year ago and you still want to experience this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts or the grand finale of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, you’re in luck! Disney has announced a special new Florida Resident Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for select dates from January through April 2023!
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
177K+
Followers
42K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy