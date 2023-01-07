Read full article on original website
Porter and IDEA Sports Park championship winners in boy’s soccer
HARLINGEN, Texas (Valley Central) – Brownsville Porter won the 40th Annual Brownsville Independent School District Tournament to highlight games across the Valley. The Cowboys defeated PSJA Memorial, 1-0. Alessandro Lara’s penalty kick won the match for Porter. Lara finished the tournament with 7 of Porter’s 11 total goals. Ricardo Leal was named championship game MVP. […]
East prevails over West in RGVCA All-Star Game
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The East prevailed over the West in the RGV Coaches Association Football All-Star Game, 10-9. What was a final game for many seniors across the Valley, the game came down to late fourth quarter drama. La Feria senior Justin Rodriguez roped a 20-yard touchdown run to give the East All-Stars the […]
Brownsville Porter wins BISD soccer tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter went undefeated in the 40th annual Brownsville ISD Soccer Tournament. Cowboys beat PSJA Memorial 1-0 in the Gold Bracket final. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
Jersey Mike’s Subs expands to second McAllen location
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The grilled sandwich restaurant Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a second location in McAllen. “When we chose this location in McAllen, we felt it would be the ideal spot to open our newest Jersey Mike’s Subs store,” franchise owner Nathan Garn said. Jersey Mike’s Subs’ grand opening happens Wednesday, Jan. 11 […]
Group built wheelchair ramp for San Benito couple, and they will help others
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Perez, a retired air force and army veteran from San Benito, is one of many couples dealing with mobility and accessibility issues in their own homes. As a way to proactively help Perez and his wife, the Brownsville Fire Department Mobile Integrated Healthcare Division, along with the Combat Veterans […]
Video: LaMantia: South Texas can lead the state in new, innovative, areas
WESLACO, Texas: State Sen.-elect Morgan LaMantia says South Texas is the future of this state. LaMantia, a Democrat from South Padre Island, spoke at a legislative sendoff reception co-hosted by the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. It was held at UT-Rio Grande Valley’s Center...
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
UTRGV School of Medicine alumna earns fellowship spot at Texas Heart Institute
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna native and UTRGV School of Medicine graduate Dr. Daniella Concha has been selected as a fellow for the Texas Heart Institute Cardiology Fellowship Program for 2023-2024. According to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Concha qualified for one of the six top spots available from among 1,000 applicants. “My […]
San Benito Schools Sold Computers Containing Student, Staff Info
(TNS) — A computer company owner said Friday an auction house sold him San Benito school district computers containing employees' and students' personal data. David Avila, co-owner of Brownsville-based RDA Technologies, said his company bought about 700 district computers during a July 23 South Texas Auction Co. auction before discovering at least 11 computers' hard drives contained district data including employees' and students' names, phone numbers, addresses, students' grades and some bank account information.
$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
HD dealer shuts doors in SB
Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
Lane closure extended for Pharr interchange project
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closure of the eastbound main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive in Pharr have been extended, according to a spokesperson with the I-2/1-69C Interstate project. The closure will continue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at […]
McAllen library hosts yoga classes
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is set to host yoga classes by The Yoga House RGV. The yoga classes will be 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the McAllen Public Library at 4100 N. 23rd St., Main library Room A. Participants can register for the free yoga […]
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
15 Free Things to Do in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is nestled in the Rio Grande Valley and is a stone's throw away from Mexico. Harlingen offers nature lovers and thrill-seekers activities in the heart of Cameron County, Texas. This thriving city is Cameron County's second-largest in size and population. It spans over 40 square miles with a vibrant...
Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway
More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
Sakulenzki sends request to Valley legislators: please look into legalizing gambling
WESLACO, Texas – It is not yet part of her group’s legislative agenda but RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cynthia Sakulenzki says she personally supports the legalization of gambling in Texas. Working with the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, the RGVHCC co-hosted a sendoff reception for...
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
