San Benito, TX

ValleyCentral

Porter and IDEA Sports Park championship winners in boy’s soccer

HARLINGEN, Texas (Valley Central) – Brownsville Porter won the 40th Annual Brownsville Independent School District Tournament to highlight games across the Valley. The Cowboys defeated PSJA Memorial, 1-0. Alessandro Lara’s penalty kick won the match for Porter. Lara finished the tournament with 7 of Porter’s 11 total goals.  Ricardo Leal was named championship game MVP. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

East prevails over West in RGVCA All-Star Game

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The East prevailed over the West in the RGV Coaches Association Football All-Star Game, 10-9. What was a final game for many seniors across the Valley, the game came down to late fourth quarter drama. La Feria senior Justin Rodriguez roped a 20-yard touchdown run to give the East All-Stars the […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Brownsville Porter wins BISD soccer tournament

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter went undefeated in the 40th annual Brownsville ISD Soccer Tournament. Cowboys beat PSJA Memorial 1-0 in the Gold Bracket final. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Jersey Mike’s Subs expands to second McAllen location

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The grilled sandwich restaurant Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a second location in McAllen. “When we chose this location in McAllen, we felt it would be the ideal spot to open our newest Jersey Mike’s Subs store,” franchise owner Nathan Garn said. Jersey Mike’s Subs’ grand opening happens Wednesday, Jan. 11 […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: LaMantia: South Texas can lead the state in new, innovative, areas

WESLACO, Texas: State Sen.-elect Morgan LaMantia says South Texas is the future of this state. LaMantia, a Democrat from South Padre Island, spoke at a legislative sendoff reception co-hosted by the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. It was held at UT-Rio Grande Valley’s Center...
TEXAS STATE
Government Technology

San Benito Schools Sold Computers Containing Student, Staff Info

(TNS) — A computer company owner said Friday an auction house sold him San Benito school district computers containing employees' and students' personal data. David Avila, co-owner of Brownsville-based RDA Technologies, said his company bought about 700 district computers during a July 23 South Texas Auction Co. auction before discovering at least 11 computers' hard drives contained district data including employees' and students' names, phone numbers, addresses, students' grades and some bank account information.
SAN BENITO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
RIO HONDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
EDINBURG, TX
sbnewspaper.com

HD dealer shuts doors in SB

Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Lane closure extended for Pharr interchange project

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Closure of the eastbound main lanes between the eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive in Pharr have been extended, according to a spokesperson with the I-2/1-69C Interstate project. The closure will continue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. on Saturday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to exit at […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen library hosts yoga classes

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is set to host yoga classes by The Yoga House RGV. The yoga classes will be 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the McAllen Public Library at 4100 N. 23rd St., Main library Room A. Participants can register for the free yoga […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
EDINBURG, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Harlingen, TX

Harlingen is nestled in the Rio Grande Valley and is a stone's throw away from Mexico. Harlingen offers nature lovers and thrill-seekers activities in the heart of Cameron County, Texas. This thriving city is Cameron County's second-largest in size and population. It spans over 40 square miles with a vibrant...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway

More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX

