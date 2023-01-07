Clemson freshman forward Chauncey Wiggins had made only one shot in the past month. He had taken only six. But what a time for another. Wiggins scored on a driving layup with less than three minutes left Saturday to tie the game and Clemson went on to beat Pitt, 75-74, in a battle of ACC unbeatens at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO