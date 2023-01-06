One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Ulm Sunday evening. The New Ulm Fire Department was called out around 5:30 pm to 1111 South Franklin. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen although a cause has not been determined. A woman was inside the home but a neighbor was able to assist her out of the home. She was transported to the hospital. The fire was under control in about a half hour. Fire Chief Paul Macho said there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. No one else was hurt. More details will be released when they become available.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO