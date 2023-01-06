Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
Medical Episode Leads to Two Vehicle Crash Near Algona
–Three people had to be transported by EMS personnel following a 2-vehicle accident near Algona last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Steven Howard Arndorfer of Clear Lake was eastbound on HWY 18 in a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup, about 3 miles east of Algona around 2:45 PM on Tuesday, January 3rd. Arndorfer’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2020 Ford Edge, driven by 35-year-old Alicia Weaver from Erie, Pennsylvania.
knuj.net
ONE HURT IN NEW ULM HOUSE FIRE
One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in New Ulm Sunday evening. The New Ulm Fire Department was called out around 5:30 pm to 1111 South Franklin. Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen although a cause has not been determined. A woman was inside the home but a neighbor was able to assist her out of the home. She was transported to the hospital. The fire was under control in about a half hour. Fire Chief Paul Macho said there was extensive fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the house. No one else was hurt. More details will be released when they become available.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Charged with Repeated Violations of Protection Order
(Estherville)--An Estherville man has been arrested for repeated violations of a protection order. Estherville Police began their investigation following a report of Criminal Mischief where the suspect attempted to make entry into a residence in November of 2022. Following that incident, the court issued an order of protection against the suspect.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Man charged with failure to register
A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
KAAL-TV
Austin man arrested for allegedly threatening man at country club with knife, spitting vomit onto police officer
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested and arraigned in Dodge County after an alleged incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. According to court documents, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the country club Sunday, Jan. 8 after multiple calls claiming a man was threatening another man with a knife.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 9:19 p.m. 33-Year old Bryce Adams cited for No proof of Insurance. Saturday at 7:46 p.m. 33-Year old Hector Sanchez arrested on local warrant.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station
AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony attempted robbery charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who attempted to rob the Freedom gas station on 4th St. NW in Austin on the evening of February 24th, 2022 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, and time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court. 40-year-old Carlena Chavon Thomas was...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to violent burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary. Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of...
Faribault County Register
Number of variances causes concern
The Faribault County Board of Commissioners met for the first time in 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Much of the agenda was filled with “housekeeping” type issues such as making appointments to various boards. Most of these appointments are handled with very little discussion. However, when it came...
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan to consider extending school year
SIBLEY—Winter-weary residents faced another storm heading into the Christmas weekend, interrupting the school calendar once again along with holiday travel plans. Sibley-Ocheyedan students have already recorded seven snow days for the 2022-23 year, making it tempting to make every effort to get students to school and keep them there once classes resume in January.
kymnradio.net
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas 1/5/23
Sheriff Jesse Thomas discusses preparations for the new year, and for the new Public Safety Center, as well as some public safety issues.
KIMT
Mason City man with history of burglarizing businesses arrested for trying to break into comic book store
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with past convictions of burglarizing businesses was arrested again over the weekend. Daniel Rish, 30, was arrested Sunday for attempted burglary and possession of burglar tools after he was located in the 1500 block of 4th St. SW. at around 2:30 a.m.
kilrradio.com
Estherville Man Faces Multiple Charges, Including Attempted Murder, After Domestic Violence Report
(Estherville)--An Estherville man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after a domestic violence investigation. Just before noon Thursday, Estherville police officers were dispatched to a 911 report of a Domestic Assault that was taking place at 215 South 9th Street. The caller reported that there was a physical domestic disturbance at the residence and as she was talking to her sister on the phone the line went dead.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
dodgecountyindependent.com
Hayfield high school principal resigns after arrest
Hayfield High School Principal Grant Klennert has resigned following his arrest last month on charges of criminal sexual conduct from incidents that allegedly occurred 20 years ago. Klennert submitted his resignation on December 23 and the school board accepted it on December 26, according to Supt. Gregg Slaathaug. He has...
KIMT
Winnebago County woman takes plea deal over using child to buy drugs
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of using her child to buy drugs has taken a plea deal. Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35 of Forest City, has entered an Alford plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Court documents state Stevens used her juvenile child to purchase marijuana...
