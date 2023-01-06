Scaffolding Removed From Bowser’s Castle, Super Nintendo World Nearing Completion in Universal Studios Hollywood

Super Nintendo World is almost open and Comicbook.com got the chance to take part in a tour ahead of the big day. During the walk around, we got to see more Mario Bros. moments that you could shake a stick at. Walking through the big green Warp Pipe that serves as an entrance to the park was a trip. In the same breath, The first lobby is basically Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 and looking up to the sky in the middle of the room was surreal as well. But, that's just the first taste of everything to come in the park on February 17.

2 DAYS AGO