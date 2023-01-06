Scaffolding Removed From Bowser’s Castle, Super Nintendo World Nearing Completion in Universal Studios Hollywood

Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Super Nintendo World Officially Opening At Universal Studios Hollywood 2023
Universal has been teasing its creation for a minute now, but we finally get a good inside look on Super Nintendo World in Hollywood! Complete with Bowser’s Castle, Toadstool Cafe, and real-life ‘Mario Kart' - it's a fully immersive Mushroom Kingdom!
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Final Look at UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida Before Relocation
The UOAP Lounge at Universal Orlando Resort is being relocated from Universal Studios Florida to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Let’s take a final look at the Universal Studios Florida version of the lounge. The lounge’s Studio Styles façade, as well as the adjacent Darkroom and Williams of Hollywood,...
WDW News Today
Our Review of Super Nintendo World and the Highly Anticipated Mario Kart Ride
While there’s still a month or so until Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood, we have been lucky enough to visit the original version of the land at Universal Studios Japan. You can watch Tom’s honest review below, or keep scrolling for more details, specific videos, and thoughts.
disneyfoodblog.com
Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023
Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth
The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney World Facing Huge Problem That Could Ruin Your Trip
Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Florida theme parks essentially completed their covid comeback this holiday season. Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom welcomed capacity crowds from before Christmas with the expectation of sellouts past the New Year's holiday. Prices are higher than they ever have been...
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
Disney's Epcot Opens a New Attraction Adults and Kids Will Love
Being a kid in the late 80s through the mid-90s was like growing up in a golden age of entertainment. When Ronald Reagan appointed a new head of the Federal Communications Commission in 1981, the regulations that required children's programming to be educational were lifted. So too were the rules that protected children from advertising through commercials. This meant that kids' programs could feature a whole slew of new kinds of characters--and all of that merchandise could be advertised in the same place it was being watched.
ComicBook
Super Nintendo World First Impressions and Photos
Super Nintendo World is almost open and Comicbook.com got the chance to take part in a tour ahead of the big day. During the walk around, we got to see more Mario Bros. moments that you could shake a stick at. Walking through the big green Warp Pipe that serves as an entrance to the park was a trip. In the same breath, The first lobby is basically Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 and looking up to the sky in the middle of the room was surreal as well. But, that's just the first taste of everything to come in the park on February 17.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Pumpkin Juice Bottle Souvenir Sipper Now Available at Universal Studios Hollywood
For those who love pumpkin juice at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, but miss those adorable pumpkin-topped pumpkin juice bottles, a better replacement may have just been introduced — a pumpkin juice bottle souvenir sipper! We found this very close facsimile for sale at the Universal Studios Store in Universal Studios Hollywood.
disneytips.com
Disney Park to Shut Down for the Day Later This Month
The New Year is bringing with it several closures and refurbishments (some leading to the opening of entirely new attractions) at the Walt Disney World Resort. Along with closures for refurbishments and updates, however, entire Disney Parks and select experiences always have the possibility of shutting down for other reasons, too, like inclement weather, special events, and corporate buyouts, just to name a few.
disneyfanatic.com
Fire Breaks Out At Disney World Resort Hotel
On Monday evening, a fire broke out at Walt Disney World Resort’s Yacht Club Resort, and Guests needed to be moved to safety. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With the myriad rides and attractions such as Cinderella Castle and Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom and lands like Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom that have Guests from around the world flocking to each Disney Park, it’s more than understandable why. But, sometimes, hardship can strike even at this magical Disney Resort.
universalparksnewstoday.com
NEW Jurassic World Safari Hat at Universal Studios Hollywood
A new version of the “Jurassic World” safari hat is available at Universal Studios Hollywood. A blue safari hat has been available for a while now and remains in stock. The new one is tan and we found it in Jurassic Outfitters. Jurassic World Safari Hat – $28.95...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Disney World Reveals One Of Its Fastest Roller Coasters Yet Is Opening This Spring
Disney World is amping things up in 2023, and that means bringing in one of their fastest roller coasters to date. This spring, the Orlando, Fl. based theme park is welcoming a speedy new ride, the TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will be one of the fastest roller coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.
universalparksnewstoday.com
NEW Reversible Frankenstein Lanyard at Universal Orlando Resort
Keep Halloween Horror Nights near your heart all year long with a new lanyard featuring Frankenstein’s Monster and the Bride of Frankenstein. It’s available alongside other classic monsters merchandise in Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida. Frankenstein Lanyard – $13. The lanyard is reversible. One side...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Released an EXCLUSIVE 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Online
In 2023, The Walt Disney Company is celebrating a BIG milestone — 100 years!. The company was founded by Walt Disney himself in 1923 and since then we’ve had decades of movies, theme parks, entertainment, and SO much more. The company is celebrating big throughout the year, and we’ve already started to see some of the special anniversary merchandise — including a new MagicBand+!
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
