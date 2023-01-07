Read full article on original website
Porter and IDEA Sports Park championship winners in boy’s soccer
HARLINGEN, Texas (Valley Central) – Brownsville Porter won the 40th Annual Brownsville Independent School District Tournament to highlight games across the Valley. The Cowboys defeated PSJA Memorial, 1-0. Alessandro Lara’s penalty kick won the match for Porter. Lara finished the tournament with 7 of Porter’s 11 total goals. Ricardo Leal was named championship game MVP. […]
East prevails over West in RGVCA All-Star Game
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The East prevailed over the West in the RGV Coaches Association Football All-Star Game, 10-9. What was a final game for many seniors across the Valley, the game came down to late fourth quarter drama. La Feria senior Justin Rodriguez roped a 20-yard touchdown run to give the East All-Stars the […]
KRGV
Brownsville Porter wins BISD soccer tournament
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Porter went undefeated in the 40th annual Brownsville ISD Soccer Tournament. Cowboys beat PSJA Memorial 1-0 in the Gold Bracket final. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction.
Group built wheelchair ramp for San Benito couple, and they will help others
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Perez, a retired air force and army veteran from San Benito, is one of many couples dealing with mobility and accessibility issues in their own homes. As a way to proactively help Perez and his wife, the Brownsville Fire Department Mobile Integrated Healthcare Division, along with the Combat Veterans […]
Jersey Mike’s Subs expands to second McAllen location
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The grilled sandwich restaurant Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a second location in McAllen. “When we chose this location in McAllen, we felt it would be the ideal spot to open our newest Jersey Mike’s Subs store,” franchise owner Nathan Garn said. Jersey Mike’s Subs’ grand opening happens Wednesday, Jan. 11 […]
McAllen library hosts yoga classes
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is set to host yoga classes by The Yoga House RGV. The yoga classes will be 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the McAllen Public Library at 4100 N. 23rd St., Main library Room A. Participants can register for the free yoga […]
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is nestled in the Rio Grande Valley and is a stone's throw away from Mexico. Harlingen offers nature lovers and thrill-seekers activities in the heart of Cameron County, Texas. This thriving city is Cameron County's second-largest in size and population. It spans over 40 square miles with a vibrant...
What is the symbolism of the rosca de reyes?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traditionally, rosca de reyes is a sweet bread served with raisins, colored stripes and a plastic baby baked inside. In Mission, Valeria’s Bakery bakes the bread with cherries, membrillo, and guava and then adorn the Mexican pan dulce with almonds, colored glaze strips and chocolate. Other bakeries across the Rio Grande […]
riograndeguardian.com
Sakulenzki sends request to Valley legislators: please look into legalizing gambling
WESLACO, Texas – It is not yet part of her group’s legislative agenda but RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cynthia Sakulenzki says she personally supports the legalization of gambling in Texas. Working with the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, the RGVHCC co-hosted a sendoff reception for...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: LaMantia: South Texas can lead the state in new, innovative, areas
WESLACO, Texas: State Sen.-elect Morgan LaMantia says South Texas is the future of this state. LaMantia, a Democrat from South Padre Island, spoke at a legislative sendoff reception co-hosted by the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. It was held at UT-Rio Grande Valley’s Center...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
sbnewspaper.com
HD dealer shuts doors in SB
Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
UTRGV School of Medicine alumna earns fellowship spot at Texas Heart Institute
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna native and UTRGV School of Medicine graduate Dr. Daniella Concha has been selected as a fellow for the Texas Heart Institute Cardiology Fellowship Program for 2023-2024. According to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Concha qualified for one of the six top spots available from among 1,000 applicants. “My […]
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Rare Speckled Racer
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you want to see one of the rarest snakes in the United States, then Sabal Palm Sanctuary nestled on the Rio Grande south of Brownsville is the place to go. The speckled racer is a dazzlingly beautiful tropical snake that barely edges into southernmost Texas. They appear speckled […]
kurv.com
Brownsville Could Announce New City Manager Today
Brownsville officials could name their next city manager later today. The city commission will hold a special meeting at five o’clock this afternoon and the selected candidate could be announced then. The commission has agreed on the terms of a contract for the chosen candidate, but needs that person’s...
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
progresstimes.net
Mission holds swearing-in ceremony for new city attorney
Mission welcomed a new attorney to City Hall on Tuesday. City Attorney Victor Flores was sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Texas Supreme Court Justice Jeff Boyd during a brief ceremony at City Hall. “Mr. Flores is, as you know, a dedicated family man. He is a man of faith. He...
Wild horses and burros up for adoption in the Valley
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Bureau of Land Management will host a two-day event where wild horses and burros can be adopted in the Rio Grande Valley. Animals offered at the Mercedes event are adult and yearling horses along with burros that once roamed free on public lands in the west, according to a press […]
