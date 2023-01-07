Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingheartland.com
Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office
Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
More money needed to fund changes, Iowa’s new attorney general says
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird, Iowa’s new Republican attorney general, said she will ask Iowa lawmakers for additional funding for her department. Bird–a former Guthrie County attorney who defeated 40-year incumbent Democrat Tom Miller in November’s election–said she wants to expand the number of prosecutors and conduct a full audit […]
School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session
The Iowa Legislature opens its 2023 legislative session Monday with a Republican agenda that includes a return to discussions about “school choice,” tort reform and pipeline legislation which did not move forward in previous years. While Republicans already held the majority in both chambers of the Statehouse, the party won a supermajority in the Senate […] The post School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools.
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members
(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
voiceofalexandria.com
Steve Simon wants automatic voter registration, right to vote for people on parole/probation
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced his legislative priorities on Monday, including automatic voter registration, protections for election workers and restoring the right to vote for anyone convicted of a felony offense and still on probation or parole. “I will work with anyone of any political affiliation, from any...
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
bellevueheraldleader.com
In upcoming legislative session, Iowa Democrats say they plan to fight Republican priorities
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats said they would push back against what they called the “radical ideas” of the Republican majority when the Iowa Legislature convenes for the 2023 session on Monday. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, of Coralville, and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, of...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa
Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Evers puts kibosh on flat tax, school choice
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is already taking things off the list of possible compromises at the Wisconsin Capitol. The governor told WISN TV on UPFRONT that he will not sign a flat tax or universal school choice plan if Republicans send him one. "A flat tax,...
KIMT
Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts
DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
cwbradio.com
Striking Industrial Workers Reject "Last, Best, and Final Offer"
(AP) More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by...
Court hearing involving huge bank fraud case is postponed
The first court hearing associated with what has been labeled one of the state’s largest bank fraud cases in history has been postponed to Tuesday.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa daughter-in-law sends parents video from Iraq in 1990
DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe and Pat Moroney received a video postcard from their daughter-in-law in 1990. Their son and daughter-in-law married in the late 1980s. Both were also in the U.S. Army and part of Operation Desert Shield in different units. Watch the video above to see what...
kiow.com
School Choice Returns to the Floor of the Iowa Legislature
On Monday, the 2023 Iowa legislature will convene, and Governor Kim Reynolds has made it clear she’ll ask lawmakers to pass what she calls “school choice.”. Reynolds said during an online forum in December. Over the past two years, Reynolds has proposed a limited number of state scholarships for parents who enroll their child in a private school, but she’s now calling for every parent to be able to get state money to cover private school expenses for their child.
KAAL-TV
Iowa’s Secretary of State calls proposes bill to streamline election recount process
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing a bill to the Iowa Legislature that streamlines the recount process for elections. The bill standardizes the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and requires uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
KETV.com
Iowa Democrats make another push for early caucuses, ask DNC to re-consider voting position
Iowa Democrats are asking key members of the Democratic National Committee to reconsider giving Iowa one of the first five spots in the presidential nominating process. Iowa has traditionally held the first-in-the-nation spot, but the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee voted last month to boot Iowa from the spot it's held for 50 years.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Clancy and Madison: Two freshman Legislators from Milwaukee revive Wisconsin’s dormant Socialist Caucus
It has been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office on January 3, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As self-identified democratic socialists, a...
Comments / 0