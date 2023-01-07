Read full article on original website
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
kurv.com
Deadly Smuggling Run Results In Murder Charge Against Sullivan City Man
A murder charge has been filed against a Sullivan City man stemming from a deadly human smuggling crash north of La Joya two months ago. 24-year-old Raul Botello was speeding away from a DPS trooper who had tried to pull him over on Mile 7 Road the morning of November 2nd. But Botello lost control of his pickup truck after turning onto Jara Chinas Road, the truck flipped over several times, and several undocumented immigrants were thrown out.
Hidalgo County man shot neighbor’s labradoodle, deputies say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records. The arrest and charges stem from events that happened […]
KRGV
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
Police search for man armed with rifle during robbery
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man caught on surveillance during an aggravated robbery on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, a man wearing a t-shirt and jeans was recorded on video walking along the 1300 block of Calle Planeta, police said. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville […]
Woman protects herself with pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was arrested after attempting to cut a woman with a machete, authorities said. Aldo Lopez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 900 block of […]
Police say 20-year-old behind string of auto thefts, including stolen gun
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A string of vehicle burglaries and the theft of a handgun have lead to the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Weslaco, police say. Nathan Andrew Delgado, 20, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Saturday on charges that included four counts of burglary of vehicle, class A misdemeanors; one count of theft […]
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
Group built wheelchair ramp for San Benito couple, and they will help others
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Perez, a retired air force and army veteran from San Benito, is one of many couples dealing with mobility and accessibility issues in their own homes. As a way to proactively help Perez and his wife, the Brownsville Fire Department Mobile Integrated Healthcare Division, along with the Combat Veterans […]
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 997 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 997 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 3 through Thursday, January 5. A man from Weslaco and a female from Mission died as a result of the virus. All the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with...
KRGV
Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts
A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
CCSO: Driver arrested for making doughnuts that turned into pursuit
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man making doughnuts on the road and refused to stop, deputies said. Jonathan Ismael Chavez, 21, was taken into custody Dec. 31 on charges of evading arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest/transport, sheriff’s office said. During a call for service, […]
CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled […]
Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
KRGV
Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway
More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
PD: Trio arrested in Brownsville ‘responsible for thefts’ across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men have been arrested by the Auto Theft Task Force in Brownsville. Javier Ortega Eric Jay Rodriguez Victor Pena Cardoza Javier Ortega, 25; Eric Jay Rodriguez, 20; and Victor Pena Cardoza (AKA Miguel Pena), 37, were taken into custody Dec. 28, 2022, on various charges relating to the theft of […]
texasstandard.org
The Port Mansfield Cut and the treasure discovered there
Padre Island is the longest barrier island in the world, measuring 113 miles from Corpus Christi to near Brownsville. Up until the late 1950s, you could drive the entire length of the island in less than half a day with a decent four-wheel drive vehicle. That option was blocked in 1957 when the Port Mansfield Cut was dredged. It gave the new port created at Red Fish Landing a convenient waterway into the Gulf of Mexico. The channel had been a dream of the Laguna Madre-locked locals for decades.
CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
