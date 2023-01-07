ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Indios, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Deadly Smuggling Run Results In Murder Charge Against Sullivan City Man

A murder charge has been filed against a Sullivan City man stemming from a deadly human smuggling crash north of La Joya two months ago. 24-year-old Raul Botello was speeding away from a DPS trooper who had tried to pull him over on Mile 7 Road the morning of November 2nd. But Botello lost control of his pickup truck after turning onto Jara Chinas Road, the truck flipped over several times, and several undocumented immigrants were thrown out.
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County man shot neighbor’s labradoodle, deputies say

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records. The arrest and charges stem from events that happened […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for man armed with rifle during robbery

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man caught on surveillance during an aggravated robbery on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, a man wearing a t-shirt and jeans was recorded on video walking along the 1300 block of Calle Planeta, police said. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island

TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts

A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Driver arrested for making doughnuts that turned into pursuit

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man making doughnuts on the road and refused to stop, deputies said. Jonathan Ismael Chavez, 21, was taken into custody Dec. 31 on charges of evading arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest/transport, sheriff’s office said. During a call for service, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

$1.2 million park, boat ramp coming to Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Rio Hondo has a $1.2 million project called “Boat Ramp Park” which has been in development for 10 years. City Manager Ben Medina said the project is currently awaiting pending offers from construction companies. “As the land became available,...
RIO HONDO, TX
KRGV

Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway

More overnight closures are expected as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project, with one starting Friday night. The eastbound lanes of the expressway between Sugar Road and Vic’s Drive will be closed Friday, Jan. 6 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and again on Monday, Jan. 9.
PHARR, TX
texasstandard.org

The Port Mansfield Cut and the treasure discovered there

Padre Island is the longest barrier island in the world, measuring 113 miles from Corpus Christi to near Brownsville. Up until the late 1950s, you could drive the entire length of the island in less than half a day with a decent four-wheel drive vehicle. That option was blocked in 1957 when the Port Mansfield Cut was dredged. It gave the new port created at Red Fish Landing a convenient waterway into the Gulf of Mexico. The channel had been a dream of the Laguna Madre-locked locals for decades.
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

