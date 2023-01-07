TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO