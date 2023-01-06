Read full article on original website
Anita Pointer obituary
Singer with the Pointer Sisters on giant electro-pop hits including I’m So Excited, Jump (For My Love) and Automatic
From the Archives: Pearlstein Today: Upping the Ante
Philip Pearlstein died on Dec. 17, 2022. To commemorate his life and career, we revisit this article that originally appeared in the February 1984 issue of A.i.A. Related Articles Philip Pearlstein, Whose Nude Portraits Defined Realist Painting, Dies at 98 'A True Pioneer': Friends and Colleagues Remember Linda Nochlin Francis Picabia, Art-World Jailer: Philip Pearlstein on 'One of the Prime Movers of Modern Art,' in 1970 At regular intervals since the advent of Abstract Expressionism there have been declarations heralding the imminent comeback of “Realism,” but these announcements have proved themselves to be more in the line of conservative wishful thinking than a fair...
Angela Gheorghiu Returns to the BroadStage This March
Soprano Angela Gheorghiu is headed to The Eli and Edythe BroadStage in Santa Monica, CA for a recital on March 4, 2023. Joining the Romanian soprano will be pianist Alexandra Dariescu and violinist Alexandru Tomescu. They will perform music by Händel, Tosti, Strauss, and Massenet, among others. The concert will be presented as part of the “Celebrity Opera” series.
Nam June Paik Documentary, About Visionary Korean American Artist, Acquired for World Sales by Dogwoof (EXCLUSIVE)
Dogwoof has picked up Amanda Kim’s documentary on the contemporary artist Nam June Paik for world sales, excluding North America and South Korea. “Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV” is set to world premiere on Jan. 22 at Sundance as part of the U.S. Documentary Competition. Paik, one of the most famous Asian artists of the 20th century, revolutionized the use of technology as an artistic canvas and invented the video synthesizer. He is credited with coining the term “electronic super highway,” which was the title of one of his most famous works that involved more than 300 TV sets. The...
Michael Kenna: Arbres
Michael Kenna exhibition featuring selections by his long time assistant Mark Silva. The exhibition will include 20 photographs by Michael Kenna with a selection of images form his new book Arbres. Michael Kenna (born 1953) is an English photographer best known for his unusual Black and white landscapes featuring ethereal...
