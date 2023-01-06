ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Siloam Springs, OK

KRMG

Muskogee native hopes to make history again at the 37th annual Chili Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee native Kaylee Bryson will attempt to make history at this year’s 37th annual Chili Bowl. The competition officially got underway Monday evening. There are 371 racers registered to compete in this year’s Chili Bowl. We’ve learned that 12 women will be racing. Organizers told FOX23 that’s one of the largest field of women they’ve ever had.
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Phoenix Big Deer Contest a hit in first year

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix held a random prize drawing for its inaugural Big Deer Contest on Jan. 5. Winners drawn from more than 125 qualified entries were Cherokee Nation citizens Herbert Neal Blevins, Amelia Price and Jazmine Cookson. “Congratulations to the winners of our first ever Cherokee Phoenix...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Cameron Eittreim

5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive In

Fort Smith is one of the oldest and most vibrant cities in the state of Arkansas, which is why I enjoy living here. But there is an especially unique vibe when it comes to the culinary scene in town. Some of the restaurants have been in business for over fifty years. With that plethora of time and experience the food and recipes have been perfected over decades of experience.
FORT SMITH, AR
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
5NEWS

The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville

ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash

The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation

It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KRMG

Stilwell man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 55-year-old Earl McAlister was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for second degree murder in Indian Country. Content Note: The following article contains a graphic description of a murder...
STILWELL, OK

