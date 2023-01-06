Read full article on original website
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capitol of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
Muskogee native hopes to make history again at the 37th annual Chili Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee native Kaylee Bryson will attempt to make history at this year’s 37th annual Chili Bowl. The competition officially got underway Monday evening. There are 371 racers registered to compete in this year’s Chili Bowl. We’ve learned that 12 women will be racing. Organizers told FOX23 that’s one of the largest field of women they’ve ever had.
Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma
If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Phoenix Big Deer Contest a hit in first year
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Phoenix held a random prize drawing for its inaugural Big Deer Contest on Jan. 5. Winners drawn from more than 125 qualified entries were Cherokee Nation citizens Herbert Neal Blevins, Amelia Price and Jazmine Cookson. “Congratulations to the winners of our first ever Cherokee Phoenix...
Multiple agencies search for missing teen last spotted in southeastern Oklahoma
TALIHINA, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Deputies with the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office says Aryiana Godsby was last seen in Talihina on Jan. 6. She was visiting family at the time and lives in Red Oak, Texas. Investigators believe that...
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive In
Fort Smith is one of the oldest and most vibrant cities in the state of Arkansas, which is why I enjoy living here. But there is an especially unique vibe when it comes to the culinary scene in town. Some of the restaurants have been in business for over fifty years. With that plethora of time and experience the food and recipes have been perfected over decades of experience.
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
KOKI FOX 23
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
Razorback Fans Have Another Chance to Hornsby Play Quarterback in Arkansas
Former QB lands in spot with multiple Arkansas ties
The pilot behind the deadly plane crash in Fayetteville
ARKANSAS, USA — Saturday afternoon, 5NEWS got to speak with people who knew and worked with Lewis Brant Barnes, the man who died after a plane crash on Friday, Jan. 7. “He will be remembered forever for sure. He’s just gone too soon, and that breaks my heart,” said Jared Chronister, former Papa John's Pizza business partner of Brant Barnes.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building
News Release Cherokee Nation Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, January 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than ...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jennifer McAffrey sworn in as District Judge for Ottawa and Delaware counties
MAMI, Okla. – Judges for the 13th District were sworn in on Monday at the Ottawa County Courthouse. Before a standing room only filled with former prosecutors, judges, attorneys, and law enforcement officials, the Honorable Jennifer McAffrey was sworn in as District Judge for Delaware and Ottawa counties. Judge...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stonemill Bread posts update on remodel, lease situation
It looks like Stonemill Bread is on its way back to Fayetteville. The bakery and restaurant has agreed to terms and signed a new lease at the Fayetteville location, according to a company Instagram post on Wednesday. “We have officially signed a new lease at our flagship location in Fayetteville....
Fayetteville bars bring awareness on date rape drugs being used
Recently, Maxine's Tap Room posted on Facebook warning people to look out for date rape drugs being slipped into drinks.
Stilwell man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that 55-year-old Earl McAlister was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for second degree murder in Indian Country. Content Note: The following article contains a graphic description of a murder...
