Akoustis Acquires GDSI
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS), a Huntersville, NC-based built-in gadget producer of patented bulk acoustic wave high-band RF filters for cell, acquired Grinding and Dicing Companies, a US-based supplier of back-end semiconductor provide chain companies. Akoustis is paying $14 million in money and $2 million in inventory for GDSI, with an...
WNS Acquires The Smart Cube, for $125M
WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) (NYSE: WNS), a supplier of world Enterprise Course of Administration (BPM) options, acquired The Sensible Dice, a London, UK-based supplier of platform-driven analysis and analytics (R&A) targeted on procurement and provide chain. Consideration for the transaction is $125.0m together with up-front cost and anticipated earn-outs, and...
Valtech Acquires Tome Software
Valtech, a London, UK-based enterprise transformation company, acquired Tome Software program, a Detroit, MI-based developer of mobility IoT software program options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition Valtech will increase its providing. Led by CEO Jake Sigal and Massimo Baldini, Tome Software program operates within...
Target Seek to Grow Food Sales With Expanded Tabitha Brown Partnership
Target is targeting vegan consumers with its ongoing partnership with actor-author Tabitha Brown. Beginning Sunday (Jan. 8), shoppers can purchase a line of vegan food products, tableware, cookware and kitchen decor curated by Brown, Target said in a news release. The launch, dominated by products that sell for under $10,...
National Air Cargo seeks bulky business with 747, Beluga freighters
MIAMI — National Air Cargo, an unusual freight forwarding company that doubles as an airline, is opening business avenues for oversize cargo with the addition of its first nose-loading freighters and discussions with Airbus about renting the ultralarge Beluga transporter that can swallow tanks, yachts, satellites and electric transformers.
Qiagen Acquires DNA-Biometrics Firm Verogen in $150 Million Deal
(Reuters) - Life sciences firm Qiagen said on Monday it has acquired DNA-biometrics firm Verogen in a $150-million cash deal, strengthening its forensics portfolio. The deal builds on the companies' existing partnership from 2021, under which Qiagen has the rights to distribute some of Verogen's products such as its next-generation gene sequencing panels and genetic code analyzing technology GEDmatch.
Worlds Raises $21M in Series A1 Funding
Worlds Enterprises, a Dallas, TX-based supplier of a 4D infrastructure for constructing the Industrial Metaverse, raised $21M in Collection A1 funding. The spherical was led by Moneta Ventures with participation from Align Capital, Inexperienced Park & Golf Ventures, Chevron Expertise Ventures, Piva Capital, PerotJain, and Capital Manufacturing facility. The corporate...
FLEETCOR Completes Cross-Border Payments Acquisition
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a global business payments company, completed the acquisition of Global Reach Group, a UK-based cross-border payments provider. With the acquisition, FLEETCOR “increases its cross-border payments scale and strengthens its position as a leading non-bank B2B global cross-border payments provider.”. Global Reach Group “facilitates international...
Liberate Innovations Closes $7M Funding
Liberate Innovations, a Palo Alto, CA-based supplier of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that allows P&C insurers to automate claims and underwriting journeys, raised $7M in funding. The spherical was led by Eclipse. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and increase operations. Led by...
Zimmer Biomet to Acquire Embody, For Up To $275M
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a Warsaw, IN-based medical expertise firm, acquired Embody, a Norfolk, VA-based privately-held medical gadget firm centered on comfortable tissue therapeutic. The price of the transaction – topic to customary closing situations and anticipated to be accomplished in February 2023 – was $155 million...
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
PreAct Technologies Raises $14M in Series B Funding
PreAct Technologies, a Portland, OR-based developer of near-field software-definable flash LiDAR know-how, raised $14M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by I Squared Capital, with participation from State Farm Ventures, Luminate, and Traylor Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop throughout a number...
How Thomson Reuters delivers personalized content subscription plans at scale using Amazon Personalize
This submit is co-written by Hesham Fahim from Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters (TR) is without doubt one of the world’s most trusted info organizations for companies and professionals. It offers corporations with the intelligence, expertise, and human experience they should discover trusted solutions, enabling them to make higher choices extra shortly. TR’s prospects span throughout the monetary, threat, authorized, tax, accounting, and media markets.
Six business intelligence trends for 2023
The adoption of enterprise intelligence instruments is anticipated to proceed to rise in 2023, with extra companies realising the significance of efficient knowledge administration and its function in driving insight-based decision-making processes. The worldwide enterprise intelligence trade is anticipated to develop from $23.1 billion in 2020, with a 7.6% CAGR,...
Nuvei Fuels Payments Platform Evolution With $1.3B Paya Acquisition
Canadian FinTech Nuvei said it will acquire payments firm Paya in a $1.3 billion all-cash deal. The purchase combines “two people-first, technology-led, high-growth payment platforms,” Nuvei Chair and CEO Philip Fayer said in a Monday (Jan. 9) news release, calling the deal the next step in his company’s evolution.
AWS positioned in the Leaders category in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for APEJ AI Life-Cycle Software Tools and Platforms Vendor Assessment
The lately printed IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (Excluding Japan) AI Life-Cycle Software program Instruments and Platforms 2022 Vendor Evaluation positions AWS within the Leaders class. This was the primary and solely APEJ-specific analyst analysis centered on AI life-cycle software program from IDC. The distributors evaluated for this MarketScape supply numerous software program instruments wanted to help end-to-end machine studying (ML) mannequin growth, together with knowledge preparation, mannequin constructing and coaching, mannequin operation, analysis, deployment, and monitoring. The instruments are usually utilized by knowledge scientists and ML builders from experimentation to manufacturing deployment of AI and ML options.
Virtual Payments Infrastructure Provider PPRO Adds MB WAY to Portuguese Payment Method Offering
PPRO, which claims to be the leading provider of digital payments infrastructure, has announced that it has expanded its coverage of the Portuguese market by integrating MB WAY, Portugal’s leading mobile wallet provider, onto its platform. This development comes “as a result of PPRO’s long-standing partnerships with SIBS and...
Allianz Trade, Santander CIB & Two Partnered to Develop a New B2B BNPL Solution Dedicated to Large Multinational Corporates
Allianz Trade, the world leader in trade credit insurance, Two, the pioneering business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce payments platform, and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), one of the Top Trade Finance banks in the banking sector, have partnered to provide the first global B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution for large multinational corporates. This is the first partnership of its kind. The companies have combined Allianz Trade’s more than 100 years of experience in trade credit insurance with Two’s cutting-edge B2B BNPL technology and Santander CIB’s capabilities and expertise in tailor-made Working Capital Solutions with more than EUR +300Bn of turnover.
Oxford Ionics Raises £30M in Series A Funding
Oxford Iconics, an Oxford, UK-based quantum computing firm, raised £30M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Oxford Science Enterprises and Braavos Funding Advisers, with participation from Lansdowne Companions, Prosus Ventures, Torch Companions, Hermann Hauser and 2xN. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Sony and Honda unveil Afeela, Bird Buddy launches a new smart feeder, and Amazon secures an $8B loan
Longtime readers know the drill, but for the newbies, WiR aims to pithily recap the past seven days of TechCrunch stories. We publish on the site and send WiR to subscribers’ inboxes every Saturday (sign up here if you haven’t already) to make things convenient. Like a buttery croissant, WiR goes great with a morning cup of coffee — or tea, if that’s your preference. Or hot cocoa. Take your pick — no judgment over here.
