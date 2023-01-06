Read full article on original website
Bed Bath and Beyond announced more store closures, 4 in Michigan
Struggling retailer Bed Bath and Beyond has announced another round of store closings as it attempts to avoid bankruptcy.
Muskegon's transformation will continue in 2023 with multiple projects in the works
With the city already having undergone a transformation over the past several years, business leaders in Muskegon say 2023 will usher in a number of dramatic changes downtown. A new downtown convention center and hotel renovation, a revitalized downtown corridor with a number of new restaurants and bars, and an estimated $100 million spent on cleaning up Muskegon Lake, and city officials say, it’s just the beginning.
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
3 women wanted for stealing $150K in merchandise from Ulta Beauty stores in Metro Detroit
Felony charges have been filed and arrest warrants issued for three women accused of robbing Ulta Beauty locations across Metro Detroit – getting away with around $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
City of Lansing responds to Marvin Gardens conditions
Marvin Gardens in Lansing is an apartment complex that has been heavily featured here on WLNS.
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M
A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
Royal Oak crime: Women charged in organized thefts at beauty store; large fight breaks out in downtown
Two women are facing felony shoplifting charges for thefts of dozens of products at the Ulta Beauty store, 27844 Woodward Ave. on Dec. 23. The same store was targeted 10 days earlier by five masked women, police said, who swarmed the store and stole about $7,000 worth of perfumes and colognes within minutes and fled.
GRPD: Man shot in the back with a BB gun
A man was shot with a BB gun in Grand Rapids on Sunday, police say.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant
Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
Murder-suicide suspected after man goes to check on family, finds niece unresponsive in West Michigan
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in West Michigan’s Allegan County over the weekend left four people dead, including two kids, ages 10 and 13.
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K worth of perfumes from Metro Detroit Ulta stores
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three women from west Michigan are accused of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of perfumes and fragrances from around 20 Metro Detroit Ulta Beauty stores. According to Warren police, Sarah Ann Judge, 43, of Grand Haven, Tiara Martinique Judge, 28, of Grand Rapids, and Jasmine...
Michigan Sheriff: Downstate Man Shot Kids, Wife to Death Before Killing Himself
PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday. In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee...
