Grand Rapids, MI

wgvunews.org

Muskegon's transformation will continue in 2023 with multiple projects in the works

With the city already having undergone a transformation over the past several years, business leaders in Muskegon say 2023 will usher in a number of dramatic changes downtown. A new downtown convention center and hotel renovation, a revitalized downtown corridor with a number of new restaurants and bars, and an estimated $100 million spent on cleaning up Muskegon Lake, and city officials say, it’s just the beginning.
MUSKEGON, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Damages for failed casino near Detroit Metro Airport top $60M

A judge has ruled that a tribal gaming authority must pay more than $88 million in damages to investors over failed plans to build an off-reservation casino near Detroit Metro Airport and another in downtown Lansing. The Ingham County Circuit Court judge this week found the Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority liable for not only repaying, with interest, $9 million in loans from two groups of investors, but also the investors' loss of potential future profits from the...
LANSING, MI
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
100.7 WITL

Lansing’s West Side is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant

Lansing's foodie scene is ever-changing and ever-expanding. In 2022 alone, we saw over 13 restaurants either open or reopen. It was awesome seeing established businesses open again, and it was also great to see new restaurants open in the area and begin to flourish. It looks like Lansing is going to see another restaurant open over on the west side.
LANSING, MI

