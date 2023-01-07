Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash

Read full article on original website
Joe Wright
3d ago
I would have hoped that a graduate of the Missouri Hwy Patrol academy would be better trained in the handling of evidence. That said I'm sure that the overall evidence will be enough to convict.
Reply
10
KellyJaye
2d ago
Bentley’s Law - drunk driver kills parent, they must pay Child Support to surviving child(ren). Think it has merit? Would Gov sign into law if Congress passed it? 🤔
Reply(2)
2
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested in Arnold following accident in stolen car
A 13-year-old Festus girl was turned over to juvenile authorities for allegedly driving her parents’ car without permission and hitting another vehicle in Arnold, according to Arnold Police. At about 7 a.m. Dec. 30, the teenager allegedly was driving a 2008 Ford Focus north on Jeffco Boulevard and hit...
edglentoday.com
Alton Police Chief: Woman Airlifted From Brown Street Crash On Friday Has Died
ALTON - A driver involved in a serious traffic crash on Brown Street at the intersection of Spaulding Street in Alton on Friday has died, Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Monday afternoon. Alton Police and Fire were called to the scene around 3:53 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023....
KMOV
Three teens in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens connected to a shooting at a St. Charles Cracker Barrel early Monday morning have been taken into custody, police tell News 4. A 52-year-old employee started his car to warm it up before he got off work around 5:30 a.m. While it was warming, police say he emptied a trash can when he spotted a gray Nissan pull up next to his car. A teen then got out of the Nissan and got into the victim’s car, while two other teens remained inside the Nissan.
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
KMOV
Detectives ask for help with identifying, locating suspect in St. Louis City burglaries
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are asking for help with identifying and locating a suspect in some burglaries in South St. Louis. SLMPD believe the suspect was involved in the following burglaries:. Al Huda Market- 3729 Gravois – on 7/17/22 & 8/16/22. Hollywood Beauty- 3562 Gustine – on...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
kfmo.com
Iron County Sheriff Given Award
(Ironton, MO) Iron County Sheriff, Jeff Burkett, is awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service during the COVID outbreak. There was an outbreak of COVID in the Iron County Jail in January of 2022. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service by working extra hours performing office duties and patrolling the county. As a result COVID exposure was kept to a minimum. Burkett contracted the diseases and spent 4 months in the hospital, three of those in intensive care. He was presented the award by Judge Michael Randazzo in a special ceremony last week.
Missouri death row inmate Leonard Taylor produces new alibi in quadruple slaying
A Missouri inmate facing execution next month for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings in 2004 has produced statements that he was 1,800 miles away when the slayings took place.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute
Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Macoupin County Sheriff's Office Requesting Help For Missing Man
The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. At the request of the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Department is requesting your assistance in locating Craig D. Winter. He is a 72-year-old white male.
Police seek help finding man accused in fatal October shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help Monday to identify a man accused in an October shooting that left one victim dead and another injured. The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue. According to police, a...
I-55 lane shifts happening Monday, Jan. 9
Traffic troubles could be increasing along part of I-55 beginning Monday morning. That’s when MoDOT crews are moving forward with a significant lane shift and ramp closures.
fourstateshomepage.com
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in almost 30 mistreated dogs. No Time to Spare, Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is asking anyone to drop off any food and other necessities for the dogs at 27933 Pendleton Lost Creek Road, or at Animal Talk Medical Center on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
Home for sale in Hillsboro area burglarized
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a home in the 9500 block of Southern Belle Drive in the Hillsboro area, where a wedding ring, cash and other items were stolen. The victims were in the process of selling the home, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Comments / 9