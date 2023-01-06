Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
One hurt in shooting involving moving vehicle
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating an incident in which two victims were shot at while driving. According to an incident report, officers arrived at the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road for a fight on Saturday, Jan. 7. Police said a driver picked someone...
Kait 8
2 dead, 1 injured in Widener crash
WIDENER, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died and another man suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash happened at 1:53 a.m. on I-40 at the 248-mile marker in Widener. Rylee Lester, 18, of Concord, Georgia, and Sebastian Arnold, 23, of...
Kait 8
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man arrested on burglary, battery charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man Sunday after they said he forced his way into a home and beat the resident. Craighead County District Judge Thomas Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge 35-year-old Stephen G. Ziegenhorn with residential burglary, second-degree battery, and criminal use of prohibited weapons (brass knuckles).
Kait 8
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
Kait 8
17-year-old flown to hospital following semi-truck crash
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – A 17-year-old driver was flown to a Memphis hospital Monday night after colliding with a semi-truck. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 412, one mile north of Senath. A 2007 Freightliner driven by 71-year-old...
Kait 8
Law enforcement emphasize safety during chases
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement is making sure safety is a priority when trying to catch a criminal. On Sunday, Jan. 8, two people were arrested after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop and the driver kept going. The chase started in Highland and ended in Jonesboro.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
Kait 8
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Highland and Redwolf. All drivers and passengers are out of their vehicles. First responders are on the scene and asking people to avoid the area.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-crash causes tie-ups on Hwy. 67
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck crash caused traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County. According to IDriveArkansas, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the off-ramp onto State Highway 226. The crash affected westbound travel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As...
Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Kait 8
Jan. 10: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are starting the morning off a little bit warmer than yesterday morning and you will start to feel the warm-up today. We should see highs around 60° with partly cloudy skies. The...
Kait 8
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291. A deer caused the crash and resulted in the airbag deploying. Injuries have been reported. First responders are on the scene and ask that you avoid the...
Kait 8
Local restaurant opens doors across NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the Southern Chef. The Southern Chef #3 is coming to Church Street. According to a social media post, the new location is scheduled to open up in the Spring of 2023.
Kait 8
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/10/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State basketball held their weekly press conferences Tuesday morning. Men’s hoops tips off a four game homestand on Thursday, while women’s hoops begins a four game road swing. Hear from Mike Balado and Destinee Rogers. Arkansas State Basketball - Upcoming Schedule. Men (9-8...
Kait 8
Large water plant project making progress in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is going to see a major facelift to one of its water plants, as the west side of Jonesboro continues to grow, the facilities must grow too. City Water and Light is in the process of a much-needed upgrade 40 years in...
Kait 8
Wynne, Memphis great DeAngelo Williams to be inducted in College Football Hall of Fame
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the biggest stars in FFN history has another accolade to his name. Former Wynne Yellowjacket and Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Williams is the first Memphis Tiger to get inducted as a...
Kait 8
Elvis’ birthday weekend brings world to Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Elvis fans gathered at Graceland over the weekend for The King’s 88th birthday. One woman told Action News 5 she was named after the beloved wife of Elvis Presley, who came all the way from Ireland to celebrate Elvis’ birthday. “It’s my...
